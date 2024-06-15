Restaurant info

Opened in 1976, The Fish House has been serving the greater Peoria area the freshest in seafood for over 45 years. The Fish House specializes in fresh seafood dishes from around the globe with an eclectic mix of steak, chicken, and pasta dishes to satisfy all appetites. Our extensive menu is printed daily to match the perfect preparations to the seafood arriving daily. Our professional staff places special emphasis on each and every guests’ experience for all occasions – from birthdays, anniversaries, wedding rehearsals, to corporate events. Please contact us to schedule your next private event. Reservations are preferred. The Fish House also has a fresh seafood market to accommodate all of your fresh seafood and party planning needs.