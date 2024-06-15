The Fish House | Peoria
4919 N University St
Peoria, IL 61614
Appetizer
- Baked Oysters Rockefeller
6 Oysters Rockefeller$17.90
- Calamari Fritti$10.90
- Connecticut Blue Point Oysters - Full Dozen
12 Schucked Oysters$29.80
- Connecticut Blue Point Oysters - Half Dozen
6 Shucked Oysters$14.90
- Crab Stuffed Mushroom Caps
Mushroom Caps$10.90
- Crab Turnovers
Boursin cheese, spinach, and lump crab in a puff pastry crust$13.90
- Deep Fried Oysters "Five"
5 Deep Fried Oysters Boston Style$15.90
- Florida Gulf Shrimp Cocktail - Full Dozen$18.80
- Florida Gulf Shrimp Cocktail - Half Dozen$9.90
- French Fried Onion Rings
Battered Onion Rings$8.90
- French Fries$4.50
- Fried Alligator$11.90
- Fried Mushrooms$7.90
- Grilled Oysters
6 grilled oysters with a compound butter infused with Sriracha, onion, cilantro and lime$17.00
- Halibut Puff Appetizer$14.90
- Homemade Chips
Hand cut and cooked to perfection!$4.50
- Mozzerella Cheese Sticks
7 Mozzerella Sticks$7.90
- New England Crab Cakes
Served with Roasted Corn and Black Bean Salsa$14.90
- Planks$7.90
- Sauteed Mushrooms$7.90
- Seared Tuna Appetizer
Mariinated in a ginger sauce and rolled in spicy caribbean spices with sesame seeds$16.90
Soup
Salads
Early-Call
Fish Selections
- Char Salmon$27.90
- Cedar Salmon$30.00
- Jerk Salmon$30.90
- Cajun Salmon$30.90
- Bro Salmon$27.90
- Stuffed Salmon$30.00
- Char Bass$40.00
- Bro Bass$40.00
- Pan Bass$40.00
- Jerk Bass$43.00
- Cajun Bass$43.00
- Thai Bass$44.00
- Pistachio Bass$44.00
- Char Canadian Scallops$36.00
- Pan Canadian Scallops$36.00
- Bro Canadian Scallops$36.00
- Jerk Canadian Scallops$39.00
- Cajun Canadian Scallops$39.00
- Char Grouper$34.00
- Grouper Oskar$38.00
- Jerk Grouper$37.00
- Cajun Grouper$37.00
- Fried Grouper$34.00
- Pan-Fried Grouper$34.00
- Pistachio Grouper$37.00
- Broiled Grouper$34.00
- Fried Grouper Sandwich$25.00
- Char Grouper Sandwich$25.00
- Cajun Grouper Sandwich$28.00
- Jerk Grouper Sandwich$28.00
- Char Halibut$37.00
- Jerk Halibut$40.00
- Cajun Halibut$40.00
- Tuscan Halibut$41.00
- Fried Halibut$37.00
- Pan-Fried Halibut$37.00
- Halibut Puffs$33.90
- Halibut Florentine$30.90
- Broiled Hal$37.00
- Char Mahi$28.00
- Tuscan Mahi$32.00
- Jerk Mahi$31.00
- Cajun Mahi$31.00
- Broiled Mahi$28.00
- Char Prawn$29.90
- Jerk Prawn$32.90
- Cajun Prawn$32.90
- Broiled Prawn$29.90
- Fried Prawn$28.00
- Char Shrimp$26.90
- Jerk Shrimp$29.90
- Cajun Shrimp$29.90
- Pan Shrimp$26.90
- Fried Shrimp$26.90
- Broiled Shrimp$26.90
- Stuffed Shrimp$26.90
- Char Tasmanian Salmon$34.00
- Cedar Tasmanian Salmon$36.00
- Jerk Tasmanian Salmon$37.00
- Cajun Tasmanian Salmon$37.00
- Broiled Tasmanian Salmon$34.00
- Stuffed Tasmanian Salmon$37.00
- Char Tilapia$26.90
- Jerk Tilapia$29.90
- Cajun Tilapia$29.90
- Broiled Tilapia$26.90
- Cashew Tilapia$30.00
- Fried Tilapia$26.90
- Hawaiian Big Eye Tuna
Hawaiian bright red sashimi grade Ahi Tuna prepared to the temperature of your choice$36.00
- Seared Tuna Entree
Entree sized portion of the Seared Tuna Appetizer$37.00
Fish House Favorites
- Alfredo
Shrimp or Scallops with a spinach and cheese filled ravioli in a rich house made alfredo sauce$28.90
- Chesapeake Bay Oysters
Plump, fried and superb$30.90
- Halibut Puffs
Lightly breaded pieces of Halibut deep fried$33.90
- New England Crab Cakes
Jumbo lump crab cakes served with our own ginger sauce and a roasted corn and black bean salsa$29.00
- Vegetarian Dish
Selection of vegetables sauteed and tossed in a sauce of your choice, served with your choice of cheese raviolis or thai rice noodles$28.90
Platters & Combos
Landlubber Fare
- Large Filet Mignon
10oz Filet$45.90
- Petite Filet Mignon
7oz Filet$34.90
- Filet Oskar
7oz Filet topped with jumbo lump crab and hollandaise sauce$40.00
- Filet Mignon Duo
Our petite Filet served two ways - half served Oskar style and half served with our Tuscan sauce$41.90
- Char-Broiled Chicken Breast
Grilled chicken breast served with sweet and sour sauce$26.90
- Adult Chop Sirloin$25.90
- Tuscan Chicken$29.00
Land and Sea
Lobster and Crab
- Broiled South African Lobster Tail - One Tail$44.90
- Broiled South African Lobster - Two Tails$80.90
- Broiled Alaskan King Crab
One Pound Split$77.90
- African and Alaskan - Broiled
South African Lobster Tail and Alaskan King Crab$75.90
- African Lobster and Jumbo Prawn
Lobster Tail and Freshwater Prawn$59.90
- King Crab and Jumbo Prawn$61.90
- King Crab and Gulf Shrimp$58.90
Weekly Feature
- Char Barramundi$33.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jerk Barramundi$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cajun Barramundi$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Barramundi Oskar$37.00OUT OF STOCK
- Char Branzino$32.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jerk Branzino$35.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cajun Branzino$35.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pan-Fried Branzino$32.00OUT OF STOCK
- Branzino Picatta$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Broiled Branzino$32.00OUT OF STOCK
- Char Sword$33.00OUT OF STOCK
- Blk Sword$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Jerk Sword$36.00OUT OF STOCK
- Char Copper River Sockeye$34.00
- Broiled Copper River Sockeye$34.00
- Cedar Glazed Copper River Sockeye$36.00
- Stuffed Copper River Sockeye$37.00
- Jamaican Jerk Copper River Sockeye$37.00
- Cajun Copper River Sockeye$37.00
Ala Carte
- 1/2 lb King Crab
1/2 Pound Split$45.50
- Alaskan Halibut
Straight from Alaska$33.00
- Atlantic Salmon$23.90
- Broiled Alaskan King Crab
One Pound Split$73.90
- Broiled South African Lobster Tail - One Tail$40.90
- Canadian Sea Scallops
Large sea scallops
- Chilean Sea Bass
Large flakes, delicate, rich and buttery - from the waters of Chile$36.00
- Florida Red Grouper
Fresh from the Gulf$29.00
- Freshwater Jumbo Prawn
Our famous frewshwater Prawn served your way with a side of butter
- Golden Tilapia$22.90
- Gulf of Mexico Shrimp
Our Gulf shrimp prepared your way
- Hawaiian Big Eye Tuna
Hawaiian bright red sashimi grade Ahi Tuna prepared to the temperature of your choice$32.00
- Hawaiian Mahi Mahi
Full of flavor - straight from the Hawaiian waters$24.00
- Tasmanian King Salmon
Fresh from the coast of Tasmania, this salmon is delicate and mild$30.00
- Broiled South African Lobster Tail - Two Tails$76.90
Side Dish
Children Menu
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Opened in 1976, The Fish House has been serving the greater Peoria area the freshest in seafood for over 45 years. The Fish House specializes in fresh seafood dishes from around the globe with an eclectic mix of steak, chicken, and pasta dishes to satisfy all appetites. Our extensive menu is printed daily to match the perfect preparations to the seafood arriving daily. Our professional staff places special emphasis on each and every guests’ experience for all occasions – from birthdays, anniversaries, wedding rehearsals, to corporate events. Please contact us to schedule your next private event. Reservations are preferred. The Fish House also has a fresh seafood market to accommodate all of your fresh seafood and party planning needs.
4919 N University St, Peoria, IL 61614