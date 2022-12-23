A map showing the location of The Fish Joint Coral SpringsView gallery

The Fish Joint Coral Springs

review star

No reviews yet

5677 Coral Ridge DR

Coral Springs, FL 33076

Order Again

Popular Items

Grilled Chicken Platter
Fried Shrimp Po Boy
Fish N' Chips

FRIDAY SPECIAL

Fried Shrimp Patter

$14.95

SPECIAL

Lobster Boil

Lobster Boil

$125.00

4 Lobster Tails 1lb Snow Crab 1lb Shrimp 1lb Clams Corn on the cob, Andouille Sausage, and Potatoes in our garlic butter sauce

Stone crab 1lb

Stone crab 1lb

$29.95

1lb of Medium Stones

STARTERS

Smoked Fish Dip

Smoked Fish Dip

$13.00

Served with chips and pickled jalapeño.

Ahi Tuna Nachos

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$16.00

Fried wontons, seaweed salad, baby tomatoes, sesame seeds, fresh avocado and a spicy aioli.

Shrimp Nachos

$15.00

Tortilla chips covered with grilled shrimp, bacon, cheese, pico de gallo , jalapenos, and sour cream

Shrimp n' Grits

Shrimp n' Grits

$14.00

Cheese grits with Cajun baby shrimp and bacon gravy.

Conch Fritters

Conch Fritters

$14.00

Served with joint sauce.

Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp

Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp

$12.00

Crispy baby shrimp piled high tossed in our buffalo sauce.

Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$12.00

Served with joint sauce.

SOUPS

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$8.00
Lobster Bisque

Lobster Bisque

$8.00

STEAMERS

Clams

$15.00

Mussels

$14.00

SALADS

Blackened Shrimp Caesar

Blackened Shrimp Caesar

$16.00

Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing topped with blackened shrimp.

Salmon Summer Salad

Salmon Summer Salad

$17.00

Grilled Salmon on top of mixed greens with red onion, baby tomatoes, cucumber, fresh cord tossed in a citrus balsamic dressing.

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

Seared Ahi Tuna Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens with peppers, carrots, cabbage, avocado, sesame seeds, crispy wontons, and sweet soy dressing.

Small Mixed Green Salad

$6.00

Large Mixed Green Salad

$10.00
Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00
Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$10.00

SANDWICHES

Served with choice of side and hushpuppies.
Fried Fish Sandwich

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.00

Fried cod with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.

Mahi Sandwich

Mahi Sandwich

$15.00

Mahi Mahi cooked your choice grilled, blackened, jerked, or fried with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.

Snapper Sandwich

Snapper Sandwich

$16.00

Snapper filet cooked your choice grilled, blackened, jerked, or fried with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.

Grouper Sandwich

$17.00

Black grouper filet cooked your choice grilled, blackened, jerked, or fried with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.

Salmon Sandwich

$16.00
Crab Cake BLT

Crab Cake BLT

$18.00

Homemade lump crab cake with bacon lettuce, tomato, red onion, and our joint sauce

Salmon Sandwich

$16.00

Salmon filet cooked your choice grilled, blackened, jerked, or fried with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.

Fried Clam Strip Po Boy

Fried Clam Strip Po Boy

$16.00

Large clam stirps on top of lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

Fried Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Fried shrimp on top of lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce

Buffalo Shrimp Po Boy

$16.00

Fried shrimp tossed in our buffalo sauce on top of lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce

Grilled Shrimp Po Boy

Grilled Shrimp Po Boy

$15.00

Baby shrimp cooked your choice grilled, blackened, or jerked with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$24.95

Maine claw and knuckle meat (hot or cold) M/P

Mahi Big Boy

Mahi Big Boy

$19.00

Fried Mahi piled high on top of shredded cabbage topped with jalapenos, bacon, and our joint sauce.

TACOS

(3) Flour tortillas with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and a cilantro lime sauce. Choice of side.
Mahi Tacos

Mahi Tacos

$15.00

3 flour tortillas with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro lime sauce. Choice of 1 side.

Salmon Tacos

Salmon Tacos

$16.00

3 flour tortillas with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro lime sauce. Choice of 1 side.

Fish (Fried Cod) Tacos

Fish (Fried Cod) Tacos

$15.00

3 flour tortillas with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro lime sauce. Choice of 1 side.

Seared Ahi Tuna Tacos

Seared Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.00

3 flour tortillas with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro lime sauce. Choice of 1 side.

Grilled Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

3 flour tortillas with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro lime sauce. Choice of 1 side.

Buffalo Shrimp Tacos

Buffalo Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

BOILS

Prices are subject to change due to market conditions.
Shrimp Boil IND

Shrimp Boil IND

$23.00

Shrimp Boil HALF Tray

$33.00

Half Tray shrimp, clams, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, potatoes in our garlic butter sauce.

Shrimp Boil FULL Tray

$52.00

Full Tray of shrimp, clams, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, potatoes in our garlic butter sauce.

Crab Boil IND

Crab Boil IND

$29.00

Crab Boil HALF Tray

$38.00

Crab Boil FULL Tray

$65.00
Snow Crab 1 LBs

Snow Crab 1 LBs

$27.95

FISH N' CHIPS

2 pieces of fried cod served with fries, coleslaw and hushpuppies..

Fish N' Chips

$17.00

Served with fries, coleslaw, hushpuppies and tartar sauce.

PLATTERS

Mahi Mahi Platter

Mahi Mahi Platter

$18.00
Salmon Platter

Salmon Platter

$18.00

Snapper Platter

$19.00
Grouper Platter

Grouper Platter

$21.00
Shrimp Platter

Shrimp Platter

$18.00
Scallops Platter

Scallops Platter

$21.00
Crab Cake Platter

Crab Cake Platter

$22.00
Grilled Trifecta Platter

Grilled Trifecta Platter

$22.00
Fried Trifecta Platter

Fried Trifecta Platter

$22.00

Clam Strips Platter

$18.00

Popcorn Shrimp Platter

$16.00

PASTA

Shrimp Scampi Pasta

$17.00

Linguine with Clam Sauce

$18.00

Linguine with Lobster Sauce

$19.00

LAND LOVERS

Joint Burger

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Club

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Platter

$16.00

Chicken Tender Platter

$15.00

BABY SHARKS (KIDS)

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

Kids Mahi Fingers

$8.00

Kids Pasta With Butter Sauce

$8.00

Kids Popcorn Shrimp

$8.00

SIDES

Side Hushpuppies

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Mixed Vegetables

$5.00

Side Cajun Rice

$5.00

Side Coleslaw

$5.00

Side Cheese Grits

$5.00

Side Corn On The Cob

$5.00

DESSERTS

Key Lime Pie

$6.95

Chocolate Cake

$6.95

Bread Pudding

$8.95

Drinks

Soft Drinks

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.50

Bottled Coke Products

$3.50

