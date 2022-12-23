- Home
The Fish Joint Coral Springs
No reviews yet
5677 Coral Ridge DR
Coral Springs, FL 33076
Order Again
SPECIAL
STARTERS
Smoked Fish Dip
Served with chips and pickled jalapeño.
Ahi Tuna Nachos
Fried wontons, seaweed salad, baby tomatoes, sesame seeds, fresh avocado and a spicy aioli.
Shrimp Nachos
Tortilla chips covered with grilled shrimp, bacon, cheese, pico de gallo , jalapenos, and sour cream
Shrimp n' Grits
Cheese grits with Cajun baby shrimp and bacon gravy.
Conch Fritters
Served with joint sauce.
Buffalo Popcorn Shrimp
Crispy baby shrimp piled high tossed in our buffalo sauce.
Coconut Shrimp
Served with joint sauce.
STEAMERS
SALADS
Blackened Shrimp Caesar
Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing topped with blackened shrimp.
Salmon Summer Salad
Grilled Salmon on top of mixed greens with red onion, baby tomatoes, cucumber, fresh cord tossed in a citrus balsamic dressing.
Seared Ahi Tuna Salad
Mixed greens with peppers, carrots, cabbage, avocado, sesame seeds, crispy wontons, and sweet soy dressing.
Small Mixed Green Salad
Large Mixed Green Salad
Small Caesar Salad
Large Caesar Salad
SANDWICHES
Fried Fish Sandwich
Fried cod with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.
Mahi Sandwich
Mahi Mahi cooked your choice grilled, blackened, jerked, or fried with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.
Snapper Sandwich
Snapper filet cooked your choice grilled, blackened, jerked, or fried with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.
Grouper Sandwich
Black grouper filet cooked your choice grilled, blackened, jerked, or fried with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.
Salmon Sandwich
Crab Cake BLT
Homemade lump crab cake with bacon lettuce, tomato, red onion, and our joint sauce
Salmon Sandwich
Salmon filet cooked your choice grilled, blackened, jerked, or fried with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce. Choice of 1 side and hushpuppies.
Fried Clam Strip Po Boy
Large clam stirps on top of lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce
Fried Shrimp Po Boy
Fried shrimp on top of lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce
Buffalo Shrimp Po Boy
Fried shrimp tossed in our buffalo sauce on top of lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce
Grilled Shrimp Po Boy
Baby shrimp cooked your choice grilled, blackened, or jerked with lettuce, tomato, red onion, and tartar sauce
Lobster Roll
Maine claw and knuckle meat (hot or cold) M/P
Mahi Big Boy
Fried Mahi piled high on top of shredded cabbage topped with jalapenos, bacon, and our joint sauce.
TACOS
Mahi Tacos
3 flour tortillas with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro lime sauce. Choice of 1 side.
Salmon Tacos
3 flour tortillas with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro lime sauce. Choice of 1 side.
Fish (Fried Cod) Tacos
3 flour tortillas with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro lime sauce. Choice of 1 side.
Seared Ahi Tuna Tacos
3 flour tortillas with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro lime sauce. Choice of 1 side.
Grilled Shrimp Tacos
3 flour tortillas with shredded cabbage, pico de gallo and cilantro lime sauce. Choice of 1 side.
Buffalo Shrimp Tacos
BOILS
Shrimp Boil IND
Shrimp Boil HALF Tray
Half Tray shrimp, clams, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, potatoes in our garlic butter sauce.
Shrimp Boil FULL Tray
Full Tray of shrimp, clams, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, potatoes in our garlic butter sauce.
Crab Boil IND
Crab Boil HALF Tray
Crab Boil FULL Tray
Snow Crab 1 LBs
FISH N' CHIPS
PLATTERS
LAND LOVERS
BABY SHARKS (KIDS)
SIDES
