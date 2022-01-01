Main picView gallery
Seafood
American

The Fisherman at Long Point

937 Groton Long Point Road

Groton, CT 06340

SMALL PLATES

Calamari

$17.00

Semolina Encrusted, Cherry Peppers, Marinara, Roasted Garlic Aioli

Lobster Rangoon

$16.00

Sweet Chili Sauce Dipping Sauce

Mussels and Fries

$20.00

Leeks, White Wine, Butter, Fries, Malt Vinegar Aioli

Sea Salt Fries

$5.00

Side Veggies

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$8.00

Peel 'N" Eat Shrimp

$22.00

Served chilled, Old Bay, Cocktail Sauce

Cheese Curds

$14.00

Fresh Cheddar Cheese, Marinara

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Shrimp, Roasted Tomato and Corn Salsa, Chili Lime Aioli

Steamers

$19.00

1 lb Cuter Cove Steamers, Lemon Herb Butter Sauce

Roasted Garlic Oysters

$17.00

House Made Whipped Roasted Garlic Butter, Three Jumbo Mystic Oysters

New England Clam Fritters

$12.00

Fresh Chopped Clams, Local Corn, Chipotle Mayo

Fish Tacos

$21.00

Charred Tomato Salsa, Cilantro, Cabbage, Lime Crema, Radish

Clams Casino

$14.00

Eight Local Littlenecks Stuffed with Pork, Herb Compound Butter and Panko

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Six Wings with your choice of Buffalo, BBQ, Old Bay or Mango Chili Sauce

Shrimp Tempura

$15.00

Mango Chili Dipping Sauce

SOUPS & SALADS

Bowl Chowder

$10.00

Bowl Lobster Bisque

$15.00

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Black Pepper

Chopped Salad

$18.00

Farm Egg, Roasted Corn, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Tomatoes, Cotija Cheese, Red Onion, Buttermilk Dressing

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Cup Chowder

$8.00

Cup Lobster Bisque

$10.00

House Salad

$10.00

Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Croutons, Rainbow Carrot, Golden Balsamic Vinaigrette

Watermelon Salad

$14.00

Fresh Strawberries, Toasted Almonds, Shallots, Peppers, Mint, Citrus, Feta

Wild Arugula Salad

$13.00

Olive Oil, Lemon, Black Pepper, Parmesan, Sea Salt

SANDWICHES

Beyond Burger

$19.00

Burger

$19.00

Vermont Cheddar, Bacon and Red Onion Jam, Secret Sauce, Brioche Bun

Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Buttermilk Brined, Basil Aioli, Tomato, Arugula, Red Onion, Ciabatta

Cod Sandwich

$17.00

Malt Vinegar Aioli, Romaine, Portuguese Roll

Cold Lobster Roll

$29.00

Fish Reuben

$20.00

Beer Battered Cod, Coleslaw, Swiss cheese, 1000 Island Dressing on Marbled Rye

Hot Lobster Roll

$29.00

Coleslaw, Lemon, New England Roll

Lobster Pinwheel

$23.00

Maine Lobster, Monterrey Cheddar Jack Cheese, Corn, Scallions, Tomatoes, Sriracha Aioli rolled in a Tortilla Shell

The Reuben

$16.00

Corned Beef, Coleslaw, Swiss Cheese, Marbled Rye

PASTA

Lobster Maderia

$38.00

Maine Lobster Meat, Oyster Mushrooms, Rocket Arugula, Madeira Cream, Linguine, Grana Padano

LUNCH White Clam Pasta

$24.00

Lunch Portion of our White Clam Sauce

White Clam Pasta

$28.00

Local Littlenecks, Linguica, Roasted Native Corn, Garlic, White Wine, Herbs, Linguine

ENTREE

Fish n Chips

$22.00

Beer Battered Cod, Hand Cut Fries, Malt Vin Aioli

Fisherman's Platter

$39.00

Fried Scallops, Clam Strips, Cod, Coleslaw, Malt Vinegar Tartar Sauce and French Fries

Salmon Entree

$29.00

Herbed Jasmine Rice, Chef's Mixed Vegetables, Sesame Seeds

Steamed Lobster

$39.00

Drawn Butter, Herb Roasted Potatoes, Market Price

Coquilles Saint Jacques

$31.00

Scallops, Gruyere, Swiss, Oyster Mushroom Cream Sauce, Mashed Potatoes, Arugula Salad

Baked Stuffed Lobster

$49.00

Fisherman Seafood Stuffing, 1.5lb Lobster, Truffle Smashed Potatoes, Chef's Vegetables

Yankee Cod

$29.00

Roasted Atlantic Cod served with a Ritz Gremolata, Herbed Jasmine Rice, Chef's Vegetables

Power Bowl

$25.00

Power Greens, Glass Noodles, Sweet Chili Sauce, Chef's Seasonal Vegetables

Chicken Florentine

$27.00

Organic Free Range Chicken, Swiss Cheese, Garlic Whipped Mashed Potatoes, Spinach, Capicola

New York Prime Sirloin

$40.00

14oz Prime Grade, Served with a House Roasted Garlic Butter, Garlic Whipped Mashed Potatoes, Chef's Vegetables

All American Shore Dinner

$110.00

2 Cups of Chowder, Lobster, Mussels, Steamers, Local Farm Corn, Kielbasa, Potatoes, Finished with a Blueberry Crisp

1Lb Lobster

$30.00

KIDS

KIDS MAC CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS FISH CHIP

$9.00

KIDS CHEESEBURGER

$7.00

KIDS GRILL CHEESE

$7.00

KIDS CHICKEN TENDER

$7.00

KIDS SIDE VEG

$5.00

KIDS PASTA & BUTTER

$7.00

KIDS PASTA W\RED

$7.00

KIDS HOT DOG

$7.00

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$9.00

Famous Fisherman's Chocolate Peanut Butter Torte

$11.00

Refreshing Summer Key Lime Tart

$9.00

Blueberry Crisp

$11.00Out of stock

Caramel Creme Brulee

$9.00

Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Cake Cutting Fee

$2.50

Pumpkin Spice Cake

$9.00

Lemon Raspberry Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Choc Raspberry Ala Mode

$11.00

American Shore Dessert (Crisp)

Apple Crisp

$11.00

Specials

SP Whole Bellies

$29.00

PN ceasar

PN house

PN fra diavlo

$35.00

PN bologneseq

$35.00

PN Alfredo (Sword)

$35.00

PN Alfredo (chicken)

$35.00

PN Clam Alfredo

$35.00

SIDES

Cocktail Sauce

Coleslaw

$1.00

Drawn Butter

$1.50

Dressing

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Horseradish

$1.00

Malt Vinegar Aioli

Marinara

$1.00

Roasted Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Side Broccolini

$7.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Tabasco Sauce

$1.00

Tartar Sauce

Side Parmesan Cheese

$1.00

Side Guacamole

$1.50

Side Sour Cream

$1.00

Side Pico

$1.00

Roasted Carrots

$8.00Out of stock

Side Seasonal Risotto

$8.00

Side Veggies

$7.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Mashed Cauliflower

$6.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Connecticut's Premier Waterfront Dining Destination.

937 Groton Long Point Road, Groton, CT 06340

Main pic

