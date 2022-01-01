Seafood
American
The Fisherman at Long Point
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Connecticut's Premier Waterfront Dining Destination.
Location
937 Groton Long Point Road, Groton, CT 06340
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
BRIDGE Restaurant, Raw Bar & River Patio - 37 Main Street
No Reviews
37 Main Street Westerly, RI 02891
View restaurant