The Fisherman's Wife 1610 Thousand Oaks Boulevard Suite C

No reviews yet

1610 Thousand Oaks BoulevardSuite C

Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Appetizers

Small Batch Ceviche

$19.00

Fresh Local Caught Fish Cured In Lemon-Lime Juice Mixed With Local Tomato, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cilantro & Mango; Served with House-Made Tortilla Chips.

Ahi Tuna Tartare

Ahi Tuna Tartare

$19.00

Marinated Ahi With Cucumber, Edamame, Avocado, Green Onions, Sesame Seeds, Pickled Ginger, Sriracha & Soy Ginger Sauce.

Fried Jalapeño Calamari

$16.00

Our Buttermilk Calamari Is Fried With Jalapeño; Served With Our House-Made Tartar Sauce, Cocktail Sauce & A Lemon Wedge.

Hamachi Kama

$20.00

Grilled Hamachi Collar Garnish With Sesame Seeds & Green Onions; Served With A Side Of Sushi Rice, Soy Ginger & Grilled Lemon.

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Our House-Made Mango Salsa Served With Tortilla Chips.

Nachos

$18.00

Small Batch Shrimp Ceviche

$19.00
Seafood Bowl

Seafood Bowl

$20.00

Soups

New England Clam Chowder

New England Clam Chowder

$9.00+

Our House-Made New England Clam Chowder Is Served With Agostinos Sourdough.

Chef's Seafood Stew

$9.00+

Our Catch Of The Day Stew Is A Savory Vegetable Tomato Stew Topped With Seafood; Served With Agostinos Sourdough.

Tomato Vegetable Soup

$7.00+

Our House-made Tomato Vegetable Soup Is A Vegan Soup; Potatoes, Carrots, Peas & Roasted Corn In A White Wine Tomato Broth.

Salads

Farmer's Market Salad

$6.00+

Fresh Spring Mix Tossed With A Dressing Of Your Choice, Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrots, Edamame & Croutons. Choice of Ranch Dressing, Balsamic, Soy, Cilantro Or Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00+

Freshly Cut Romaine Lettuce Tossed In Caesar Dressing, Topped With Cherry Heirloom Tomatoes, Red Onions, Parmesan Cheese, Grilled Lemon & Croutons.

Ahi Sashimi Salad

$17.00+

Broccoli Slaw Tossed In House-Made Soy Vinaigrette Topped With, Pickled Cucumber, Cilantro, Avocado, Green Onions, Sesame seeds & Fried Wontons.

SouthWest Salad

$9.00+

Fresh Chopped Romaine, Roasted Tomato, Red Onion, Shaved Radish, Black Beans, Roasted Corn & Diced Avocado Tossed In Our House-Made Cilantro Lime Vinaigrette & Drizzled With Chipotle Crema.

Panzanella salad

$9.00+

Sourdough Cubes, Heirloom Tomatoes, Capers, Basil & Red Onion Tossed With Our House-Made Red Wine Vinaigrette.

Raw/Cured Food

Tropical Ceviche Platter

Tropical Ceviche Platter

$22.00

Fresh Local Caught Fish Cured With Lemon-Lime Juice; Mixed With Local Tomatoes, Red Onion, Cucumber, Cilantro & Mango; Served With House-Made Tortilla Chips.

Poke Bowl

$18.00

Marinated Ahi, Sushi Rice, Pickled Ginger, Seaweed, Cucumber, Green onion, Edamame, Cilantro, Avocado, Sesame Seeds. Side Of Chili Sauce.

Sushi Wrap

$14.00

Spinach Flour Tortilla Filled with Ahi Poke, Sushi Rice, Pickled Cucumber, Edamame, Cilantro, Avocado, Sriracha Aioli & Ginger Dressing.

SHRIMP CEVICHE PLATTER

$22.00

Tacos

Angel Shark Tacos

$6.00+

Corn or Flour Tortilla, Angel Shark Grilled Or Fried, Cabbage Mix, Mango Salsa & Chipotle Crema. Combs Are Served With Cilantro Lime Rice.

Halibut

$6.00+

Shrimp Tacos

$6.00+

Corn Or Flour Tortilla, Grilled or Fried Shrimp, Cabbage Mix, Mango Salsa & Chipotle Crema ; Combos Are Served With Cilantro Lime Rice.

Salmon Tacos

$6.00+

Corn Or Flour Tortillas, Grilled Salmon, Cabbage Mix, Mango Salsa & Chipotle Crema; Combos Are Served With Cilantro Lime Rice.

Swordfish Tacos

$6.00+

Corn Or Flour Tortillas, Grilled Or Fried Swordfish, Cabbage Mix, Mango Salsa & Chipotle Crema; Combos Are Served With Cilantro Lime Rice.

Rib Eye Tacos

$6.00+

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$17.00+

Our Fish & Chips Are Beer Battered & Fried To Perfection; Choice of Angel Shark or Halibut, Served With A Side Of French Fries & Coleslaw; House-Made Tartar & Cocktail Sauce.

Captain's Combo

$19.00+

The Captain's Combo Gives You Beer Battered Baja California's Gulf Wild Shrimp and Angel Shark Fried To Perfection; Served With French Fries, Coleslaw, Grilled Lemon, House-Made Tartar & Cocktail Sauce.

Sandwiches

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$17.00

Griled Chicken Served On Ciabatta Bread With Romaine Lettuce, Roasted Tomatoes, Red Onion, Crushed Avocado & Basil Pesto; Served With French Fries.

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

Blackened Salmon Sandwich

$20.00

Blackened Salmon Served On Ciabatta Bread With Spring Mix, Tartar Sauce, Tomato, Crushed Avocado & Pickled Onion. Served With Fries.

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$20.00

Seared Ahi Served On Ciabatta Bread With Coleslaw, Pickled Cucumber, Red Onion, Crushed Avocado & Sriracha Aioli. Served With Fries.

From The Grill

The Fisherman's Wife Gives You Endless Possibilities To Mix & Match So That You Can Be In Control Of What You're Eating; Here You Get To Choose How You Want Your Favorite Seafood, Rib Eye Or Chicken Cooked By Choosing A Seasoning, Sauce Or One Of Our House Infused Butters & Also Two Sides Of Your Choice; Discover All The Different Flavors Available & Most Importantly Enjoy Your Creation Chef; Cheers!

16 Oz. Rib Eye

$36.00

16 Oz. Rib Eye; choice of two sides.

Chicken

$22.00

Scottish Salmon

$28.00

Grilled Scottish Salmon; choice of two sides.

Halibut

Halibut

$27.00

Grilled Halibut; choice of two sides.

Sea Bass

$25.00

White Sea Bass; choice of two sides.

Shrimp Skewers

$26.00

Grilled Shrimp Skewers; choice of two sides.

Hamachi

$27.00

Scallops

$31.00

Swordfish

$21.00

Ahi Tuna (Seared Ahi)

$27.00

Lobster Tail

$34.00

Chilean Sea Bass

$36.00

Black Sea Bass

$28.00

Kids Menu

Kids Grilled Chicken Combo

$6.00

Grilled Chicken With Choice Of Two Sides. Ketchup Or Ranch.

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

Spinach Flour Tortilla Stuffed With Parmesan & Mozzarella Cheese. Add chicken $1.00 Add Shrimp $1.50 Choice of 1 side.

Kids Fish &. Chips

$7.00

Fried Beer Battered Angel Shark With French Fries & Coleslaw.

Kids Shrimp & Chips

$8.00

Beer Battered Fried Shrimp served with French Fries & Coleslaw.

Desserts

Coconut White Out Cake

$9.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$9.00

Sides

SIDE OF French Fries

$3.50

SIDE OF Coleslaw

$3.00

SIDE OF Peas & Pancetta

$4.50

SIDE OF Grilled Asparagus

$4.50

SIDE OF Roasted Corn

$3.50

SIDE OF Garlic Herb Carrots

$5.00

SIDE OF Grilled Broccolini

$4.50

SIDE OF Mashed Potatoes

$4.50

SIDE OF Jasmine Rice

$4.00

SIDE OF Cilantro Lime Rice

$5.00

SIDE OF Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

SIDE OF House Salad

$4.50

SIDE OF Caesar salad

$4.00

SIDE OF Panzanella Salad

$4.00

SIDE OF House Garlic & Herbs Potatoes

$4.00

SIDE OF Onion Rings

$4.00

SIDE OF TORTILLA CHIPS

$3.00

House Drinks

Vichy Liter Sparkling

$6.00

Cascade Mountain Flat

$6.00

House-made Black Tea

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Hildon 325 ML Sparkling

$5.00

Ragamuffin Coffee

$4.75

Fountain Soda

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Pink Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Beer Soda

$3.00

Shirley Temple Soda

$3.00

Big Bear Boysenberry Soda

$3.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Your neighborhood fresh fish market and eatery

1610 Thousand Oaks BoulevardSuite C, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362

