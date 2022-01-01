The Fisherman's Wife 1610 Thousand Oaks Boulevard Suite C

From The Grill

The Fisherman's Wife Gives You Endless Possibilities To Mix & Match So That You Can Be In Control Of What You're Eating; Here You Get To Choose How You Want Your Favorite Seafood, Rib Eye Or Chicken Cooked By Choosing A Seasoning, Sauce Or One Of Our House Infused Butters & Also Two Sides Of Your Choice; Discover All The Different Flavors Available & Most Importantly Enjoy Your Creation Chef; Cheers!