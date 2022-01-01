Seafood
The Fishery
1,495 Reviews
$$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 11:15 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 11:15 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
5040 Cass St, San Diego, CA 92109
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oscar's Mexican Seafood - Turqouise Street
No Reviews
703 Turqouise Street San Diego, CA 92109
View restaurant
Pacific Beach Fish Shop - 1775 Garnet Ave
No Reviews
1775 Garnet Avd san diego, CA 92109
View restaurant
Karina's Cantina - La Jolla
No Reviews
1055 Torrey Pines Rd Suite 1010 La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant
Brockton Villa Restaurant - La Jolla Cove
4.2 • 2,859
1235 Coast Blvd La Jolla, CA 92037
View restaurant