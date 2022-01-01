Gastropubs
American
The Fitzroy
955 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
The Fitzroy is a downtown Savannah Restaurant and Bar, offering Australian inspired elevated pub food. Enjoy dinner, brunch or cocktails in cozy, moody indoor seating, or bask in the glorious Savannah sunshine on our rooftop.
Location
9 Drayton St, Savannah, GA 31401
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
B & D Burgers Broughton - 13 East Broughton Street
No Reviews
13 East Broughton Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurant
Fire Street Food - 13 East Perry Street
No Reviews
13 East Perry Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurant
B & D Burgers Congress - 209 West Congress Street
No Reviews
209 West Congress Street Savannah, GA 31401
View restaurant