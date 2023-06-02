Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Flame Bondurant 103 Main Street SE

review star

No reviews yet

103 Main Street SE

Bondurant, IA 50035

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$10.00

Corn tortilla with your choice of meat with cilantro, onions, radishes and limes.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.00

Triple blend cheese, grilled onions, peppers, and your choice of meat and Flame salsa.

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Homemade tortilla chips with Flame seasoning served with homemade queso

Bondurant Menu

Starters

Iowa Potato Chip Nachos

Iowa Potato Chip Nachos

$13.00

Potato chips layered with triple cheese, queso, pico de gallo, chorizo and avocado crema

The Trio

The Trio

$11.00

Homemade tortilla chips with Flame seasoning served with homemade guacamole, queso, and your choice of salsa.

Chips and Guac

Chips and Guac

$8.00

Homemade tortilla chips with Flame seasoning served with homemade guacamole

Chips and Queso

$8.00

Homemade tortilla chips with Flame seasoning served with homemade queso

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Street Eats

Street Tacos

Street Tacos

$10.00

Corn tortilla with your choice of meat with cilantro, onions, radishes and limes.

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$13.00

Triple blend cheese, grilled onions, peppers, and your choice of meat and Flame salsa.

1 Taco Only*

$3.33

Birria Tacos

$12.00

Specialities

Mango Shrimp Tacos

Mango Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Grilled shrimp placed in a flour tortilla with lettuce, guajillo crema, cilantro and mango pico.

Chopped Salad

$11.00

Mix of greens, cabbage, pico de gallo, roasted corn, cilantro, black beans, marinated onions, avocado, and tossed with a creamy chipotle dressing.

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Wraps

Asian Steak Wrap

Asian Steak Wrap

$14.00

Grilled steak tossed in a ginger honey soy sauce with a Asian coleslaw, cucumbers, cilantro and wrapped in a tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

Grilled chicken with lettuce, cabbage blend, pico de gallo, tortilla strips and tossed in a buffalo ranch dressing.

Burgers

Flame Burger

$14.00

A 7oz black angus beef patty with lettuce, fresh japenios, tomatoes, and drizzled with Flame sauce.

All American Burger

$14.00

A 7oz black angus beef patty with American cheese, onions, lettuce, tomatoes, and pickles.

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

A 7oz beef patty with triple blend cheese, grilled onions, chipotle honey BBQ sauce, and topped with onion rings.

Tiayuda: Mexican Pizza

Chorizo Flat Bread

Chorizo Flat Bread

$15.00

Naan flatbread topped with tomato basil sauce, peppers,chorizo, jalapenos, and mozzarella cheese.

The Mexican Flat Bread

The Mexican Flat Bread

$15.00

Queso mole sauce, roasted poblanos, chicken, fresh cilantro, drizzled with avo crema and topped with pickled onions, roasted corn and queso fresco.

Sides

Homemade Potato Chips

$5.00

Homemade potato chips with a side of Flame sauce

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Homemade Tortilla chips with your choice of salsa

Mexican Corn

$5.00

Sauteed corn with jalapenos, lime, topped with mayo, queso fresco and cilantro

Spanish Rice

$5.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Churros

$5.00

Add Avocado

$1.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

8 oz Queso

$5.00

8oz Guacamole

$5.00

Drinks

Bottled Coke Products

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$5.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$5.00

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Family Grab n Go

1/2 deep pan of Tortilla Chips, 8m oz choice of salsa, 16 oz guacamole, and 16 oz queso.

Family Trio

$24.00

1/2 deep pan of Tortilla Chips, your choice of an 8oz salsa, and 16 oz Queso & Guac

Family Chips n Guacamole

$20.00

1/2 deep pan of Tortilla Chips, your choice of an 8oz salsa, and 16 oz Guac

Family Chips n Queso

$20.00

1/2 deep pan of Tortilla Chips, your choice of an 8oz salsa, and 16 oz queso.

Family Chips n Salsa

$16.00

1/2 deep pan of Tortilla Chips and 16oz Salsa of your choice

Family Street Tacos

$42.00

16 Street Tacos, with choice of meat, cilantro, onions, lime. Served with 1 16oz Mexican Corn and 1 16 oz Spanish rice and 8 oz Salsa of your choice.

Family Birria Tacos

$50.00

(16) corn tortillas with slowly braised Angus Beef in adobo Aus Jus, melted cheese, onions, cilantro and seared until it is slightly crispy, Served with a 16 oz. Spanish rice and 16 oz Mexican corn.

Family Quesadillas

$44.00

Takeout

Takeout

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy our Quesa Birria Tacos!!

Location

103 Main Street SE, Bondurant, IA 50035

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Reclaimed Rails Brewing
orange star5.0 • 182
101 Main St SE Bondurant, IA 50035
View restaurantnext
Los Altos - Bondurant
orange star4.6 • 5
87 Paine St SE Bondurant, IA 50035
View restaurantnext
Bumblebee Pizza - 2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B
orange starNo Reviews
2437 Adventureland Dr Suite B Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurantnext
Scornovaccas Altoona - 2437 Adventureland Dr
orange starNo Reviews
2437 Adventureland Dr Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurantnext
Brick and Ivy
orange starNo Reviews
400 34th Ave Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurantnext
Sam's Sports Bar and Grill
orange star4.3 • 610
3160 8th St SW Ste P Altoona, IA 50009
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Bondurant

Reclaimed Rails Brewing
orange star5.0 • 182
101 Main St SE Bondurant, IA 50035
View restaurantnext
Los Altos - Bondurant
orange star4.6 • 5
87 Paine St SE Bondurant, IA 50035
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Bondurant
Altoona
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Ankeny
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
Johnston
review star
Avg 5 (9 restaurants)
Urbandale
review star
Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)
Clive
review star
Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)
Grimes
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
West Des Moines
review star
Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)
Waukee
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston