Latin American
Gastropubs

Flaming Taste of Peru 318 Franklin Ave

39 Reviews

$$

318 Franklin Ave

Hartford, CT 06114

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Platos Compartibles

PAPA HUANCAINA

$9.00

OCOPA

$9.00

CAUSA POLLO

$10.00

CAUSA TUNA

$10.00

PULPO AL OLIVO

$12.00

Chicharon de Pollo

$11.00

Alitas (8)

$12.00

Happy Hour

HH Tacos

$7.00

HH Empanada

$2.50

HH Brocheta De Pollo

$3.00

HH Salchipapa

$8.00

HH Alitas

$10.00

HH Picalongo

$14.00

HH Brocheta Puerco

$3.00

:

ANTICUCHO

$14.00

ARROZ CON POLLO

$16.00

BISTEC A LA PARILLA

$18.00

CHULETA A LA PARILLA

$16.00

CHURRASCO A LA PARILLA

$24.00

LOMO SALTADO

$18.00

MOLLE/RANCH/ANTI MIXTO

$22.00

MOLLEJITAS

$12.00

PECHUGA A LA PARILLA

$16.00

1/2 POLLADA

$20.00

1/4 POLLADA

$15.00

POLLADA ENTERO

$25.00

1/2 BROSTER

$20.00

1/4 BROSTER

$15.00

BROSTER ENTERO

$25.00

POLLO SALTADO

$16.00

RANCHI

$13.00

TACU TACU CON LOMO

$22.00

DEL MAR

CAUSA ACEVICHADA

$16.00

ARROZ CON MARISCOS

$18.00

CHICHARON DE PESCADO

$16.00

JALEA DE ANGEL

$18.00

JALEA FAMILIAR

$32.00

PESCADO A LO MACHO

$22.00

SIFONIA DE MARISCOS

$26.00

PULPO A LA PARILLA

$18.00

PARIHUELA

$18.00

CEVICHES

CEVICHE DE PESCADO

$16.00

CEVICHE MIXTO

$18.00

FAVORITO DE DAVID - CUCHO STYLE

$24.00

LECHE DE LEON - TIGRE STYLE

$15.00

:

B. GUANABANA

$6.00

B. PAPAYA

$6.00

LOVE 66

$6.00

B PINA COLADA

$6.00

PASTAS

Talla Frutti De Mari

$28.00

ALFREDO MARISCO

$19.00

ALFREDO POLLO

$16.00

ALFREDO STEAK

$18.00

TALLA ROJO CARNE MOLIDA

$12.00

TALLA VERDE STEAK

$18.00

TALLA VERDES MARISCO

$19.00

TALLA VERDES POLLO

$16.00

:

AERO ESPECIAL

$18.00

TALLA CHIFA

$18.00

CHAUFA POLLO

$12.00

CHAUFA CARNE

$14.00

CHAUFA Mixto

$15.00

CHAUFA DE MARISCOS

$18.00

SOPA WONTON

$18.00

WONTONES

$8.00

SALADS

ENSALADA CAEDAR

$8.00

ENSALADA DE LA CASA

$8.00

ENSALADA AL VAPOR

$8.00

LA RUSA

$8.00

ADD ONS

FILETE DE PESCADO SIDE

$8.00

CAMARONES A LA PARILLA SIDE

$10.00

PULPO A LA PARILLA SIDE

$10.00

CALAMARES APANADOS SIDE

$8.00

PECHUGA A LA PLANCHA SIDE

$8.00

CHULETA A LA PLANCHA SIDE

$8.00

BISTEC A LA PLANCHA SIDE

$9.00

MILANESSA SIDE

$8.00

PESCADO ENTERO SIDE

$14.00

CHURRASCO SIDE

$14.00

SIDES/EXTRAS

PAPAS FRITAS

$4.00

TOSTONES

$4.00

MADUROS

$4.00

PAPAS DE YUCA

$4.00

HABICHUELAS

$4.00

ARROZ BLANCO

$4.00

A LO POBRE

$4.00

:

Tres Leches

$6.00

Crema Volteada

$6.00

Churros

$8.00

HELADO ENROLLADO

$8.00

TORTA DE LUCUMA

$6.00

:

Chicha Morada

$4.00

MARYCUYA

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

PITCHER OF NATURAL JUICE

$9.00

:

Cuba Libre

$11.00

Blue Long Island

$12.00

Sex On The Beach

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Pisco Sour

$12.00

Tequila Sunrise

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$12.00

Piña Colada

$12.00

EL VACANO

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Premium Drink

$12.00

Double Drink

$16.00

MANANERO

$12.00

RED FLAME

$12.00

DIABLOS AZULES

$11.00

:

Corona

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Amhstel Light

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Cusqueña

$5.00

Cristal

$5.00

TRULY

$5.00

WELL DRINK

$10.00

SODA

$3.00

WATER

$3.00

HENNY MIX

$12.00

PATRON MIX

$12.00

PATRON REP MIX

$14.00

CASA MIX

$12.00

CASA REP MIX

$14.00

DON JULIO MIX

$12.00

DONJULIO REP MIX

$14.00

REMY MIX

$12.00

1738 MIX

$14.00

DUSSE MIX

$14.00

GOLD LAB MIX

$14.00

BLACK LAB MIX

$12.00

GREY GOOSE MIX

$12.00

LONG ISLAND

$10.00

Buchanan 12 Mix

$12.00

Buchanans 18 Mix

$14.00

Titos Mix

$12.00

SHOT

$9.00

Brunch Menu

Chicken and Waffles

$13.00

Tacos Rancheros de lomo

$14.00

Flaming Burrito

$12.00

Flaming Chimi

$10.00

BLT Chicken Burger

$13.00

A lo Pobre Burger

$14.00

:

KDS Salchipapa

$8.00

KDS Chicharon

$8.00

KDS Papa Queso y Choclo

$8.00

KDS Talla

$8.00

:

M. Estefado de pollo

$12.00

M. Filete de pescado

$12.00

M. Carne con lentejas

$12.00

M. Mondonguito

$12.00

M. Chifa Kay

$12.00

M. Chaufa de Carne

$12.00

M Arroz y Chuleta

$12.00

M. Tallarin Rojo

$12.00

M. Pollo Frito

$12.00

M. Seco y Frijoles

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

318 Franklin Ave, Hartford, CT 06114

Directions

Main pic

