BURGERS

USA Burger

$10.00

1/4 pound FRESH ground beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, vine ripened tomato, onion, and pickle on a grilled brioche bun

Jammin' Burger

$10.00

1/4 pound FRESH ground beef, house made bacon jam & garlic aioli, cheddar cheese, lettuce, and vine ripened tomato on a grilled brioche bun

Nacho Burger

$10.00

1/4 pound FRESH ground beef, taco seasoning, house made nacho cheese, lettuce, corn jalapeno and tomato salsa on a grilled brioche bun

Hamburger

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$10.00

Pizza Burger

$10.00

Fresh ground beef, pepperoni, marinara, provolone/mozz cheese, on a toasted garlic butter bun

HOT DOGS

Plain Dog

$5.00

1/4 pound all beef hot dog on a brioche bun

Charlie Dog

$8.00

1/4 pound all beef hot dog and house made coney sauce on a brioche bun

Jammin' Dog

$8.00

1/4 pound all beef hot dog, house made nacho cheese & bacon jam on a brioche bun

DINNER NACHOS

Taco Nachos

$10.00

Fresh ground beef, taco seasoning, corn tortillas, house made nacho cheese, corn jalapeno and tomato salsa, taco sauce, sour cream, and cilantro

SIDES

BOMBS LOADED

$5.00

2 house made cheesy tater bombs, nacho cheese, bacon jam, and scallions

BOMBS PLAIN

$3.00

Two large house made cheesy tater bombs

WAFFLE FRIES LOADED

$5.00

WAFFLE FRIES

$3.00

CINNAMON SUGAR CHIPS

$4.00

Hand cut fresh cinnamon sugar chips

CORN CHIPS

$4.00

Hand cut fresh corn chips with sea salt

DESSERTS

Fresh cinnamon sugar chips, house made marshmallow fluff, toasted, and Heggy's fudge
S'mores Nachos

$8.00

Fresh cinnamon sugar chips, homemade marshmallow fluff toasted, and Heggy's fudge

Caramel Apple Nachos

$8.00

Fresh cinnamon sugar chips, apple pie filling, and caramel sauce

DRINKS

BOTTLED WATER

$3.00

SELTZER WATER

$3.00

FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE

$5.00

20 ounce Fresh Squeezed Lemonade

TASTE THE TRUCK

All of our signature items with a 20% discount. Cannot be combined with other discounts. No substitutions.

Taste The Truck

$61.60

BOX ORDER

