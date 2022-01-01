Restaurant header imageView gallery
The Flatiron

724 B St

San Rafael, CA 94901

Popular Items

Tater Tot Activation
Flatiron Signature Burger
Pulled Pork Sliders

Starters

Calamari

$13.00

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Chili Lime Cauliflower

$11.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Coconut Shrimp

$13.00

Cup Soup

$5.00

DIRTY CHIPS

$3.00

Fries

$6.00+

Grilled Broccolini

$12.00

Nacho Supremacy

$14.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Potato Skins

$10.00

Potsticker

$10.00

Pulled Pork Quesadillas

$12.00

Spicy Fries

$9.00

Tater Tot Activation

$10.00

Truffle Parmesan Garlic Fries

$9.00

Taco Truck

Pulled Pork Tacos

$13.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Moms Crispy Tacos

$12.00

Wings

1/2 Doz. Breaded

$12.00

1 Doz. Breaded

$22.00

1/2 Dozen Naked Wings

$12.00

1 Dozen Naked Wings

$22.00

Al's Wings

$24.00

Greens

Sm Caesar

$9.00

Lg Caesar

$13.00

Steak Salad

$21.00

2nd Street Mexican

$16.00

Sm House Salad

$8.00

Lg House Salad

$10.00

Wedge

$14.00

Asian Crunch

$14.00

Sandwiches

Cheesesteak

$18.00

The Reuben

$19.00

BLT

$13.00

Blackened Chicken

$14.00

Bánh Mì

$15.00

Buffalo Wrap

$14.00

Caesar Salad Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Sliders

Slider Burgers

$14.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$14.00

Bacon Wrapped Hotdogs

$13.00

Burgers

Flatiron Signature Burger

$16.00

Craft Your Own

Pick a Patty

$16.00

Make it a Double

$23.00

Sweets

Funnel Cake Fries

$9.00

Round of Beers for the Kitchen

$10.00

Lava Cake

$9.00

Cans

805

$7.00

BOOCHCRAFT

$8.00

Modelo

$8.00

PBR

$4.00

Tecate

$4.00

Bottles

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Clausthauler

$4.00

Coors, Banquet

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Red Stripe

$5.00

Wednesday Drinks 5-10pm

Coronarita

$12.00

$6 Modelo Wed Only

$6.00

Extras

1000 Island

$0.50

American

$1.50

Avocado

$2.00

Bacon

$3.00

Bacon Aioli

$0.50

Balsamic

$0.50

BBQ

$0.50

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Blonde

$0.50

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Buffalo

$0.50

Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Carmel

$0.50

Cheddar

$1.50

Chipotle

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Cruton

$0.50

Extra Celery

$1.00

Fish Taco Sauce

$0.50

Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Gruyere

$1.50

Hoisen Aioli

$0.50

Jalapenos

$1.00

Marinara

$0.50

Mayo

Miso

$0.50

Mozzarella

$1.50

Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Pepperjack

$1.50

R.G.A.

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Red Onion

Sambal

$0.50

Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Sd Avocado

$2.00

Sd Chicken

$5.00

Sd Egg

$2.00

Sd Pickle

$1.00

Sd Pico Lg

$4.00

Sd Pico Sm

$2.00

Sd Steak

$10.00

Secret Sauce

$0.50

Shredded Cheddar

$1.50

Sd Chips

$2.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Soy Sauce

Sweet Chili

$0.50

Sweet Peppers

$2.00

Tarragon Dress

$0.50

Truffle Mayo

$0.50

Valentina

$0.50

Veggie Patty

$5.00

Mustard

T-shirts

Mens/Womens Crew

$20.00

Mens/Womens V-neck

$20.00

Womens Tanks

$20.00

Unisex Henley

$35.00

Sweatshirts

Hoodie

$40.00

Zip Up

$40.00

Crew

$40.00

Hats

Lion Fitted

$25.00

Flatiron Fitted

$25.00

5 Pannel

$25.00

Beanie

$20.00

Flat Trucker

$25.00

Fans Throwing Objects

$25.00

86 Hat

$25.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Upscale Sports Bar

Website

Location

724 B St, San Rafael, CA 94901

