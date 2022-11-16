Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Flats 16

105 Reviews

$$

3705 Highway 16

Eagle, ID 83616

Order Again

Popular Items

Flats' Burger
Fish & Chips
Adult Chicken Strips

Appetizer

Tri Tip Flatbread

$15.00

Blackened Chicken Flatbread

$13.00

Brussel Sprouts

$13.00

crispy brussels tossed with maple, pork belly and citrus

Chips And Salsa

$3.50

tortilla chips and fresh salsa

The Flats Nachos

$14.00

tortilla chips, cheddar jack blend, pickled carrots, beans, pickled jalapenos, pickled onions, crema, pepian sauce

Cajun Fries

$8.00

Jalapeno Queso Dip

$8.00

Stuffed Mushrooms

$13.00Out of stock

Salads

Caesar

$12.00

charred kale, house caesar, croutons, bacon, and parmesan cheese

Citrus Salmon Salad

$20.00

Strawberry Chicken Cobb

$16.00

Provisionals

Flats' Burger

$14.50

house chuck patty, brioche bun, truffle aioli, cheddar cheese, green leaf, onion, house pickle

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.00

Fried Chicken Sando

$14.50

flash-fried crispy chicken breast, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, house pickles, and slaw

BLTC

$15.50

Pork Tacos

$13.00

carnitas, pepian sauce, brussels slaw, pickled red onion

Fish Tacos

$14.50

hand-breaded mahi-mahi topped with the flats slaw, raspberry chipotle sauce, verde salsa, and goat cheese

Tri Tip Tacos

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$15.00

High on the Hog

$15.00

Adult Chicken Strips

$15.00

Pastrami Sando

$15.00Out of stock

Entrées

Beer Mac

$14.00

Flat Iron Steak

$22.00

Idaho Chicken

$16.00

New York Strip

$34.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$24.50

Tomato Basil Penne

$15.00

Chicken Marsala

$20.00Out of stock

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$13.00

Cherries Jubilee

$10.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$2.00

Kid's Menu

Chicken Strips

$8.00

Kid's Sliders

$9.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Mac

$8.00

Sides

Cup of Soup

$4.50

Extra Chips

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

Side Brussels

$6.50

Side Chicken Breast

$6.00

Side Mac

$7.00

Side of Fries

$4.00

Side Of Fruit

$4.00

Side House Salad

$4.50

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Salmon

$12.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Side Bread

$1.50

Side Mash

$5.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Veg

$4.00

Bowl Of Soup

$7.00

Side Loaded Mash

$7.50

Side Tri Tip

$8.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Side Of Pickle (4)

$1.00

Slices Of Tomato (2)

$1.00

Side Of Queso

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Salsa

$1.00

Wedding Tasting

Wedding Tasting

$10.00

Taco Tuesday

Single Taco

$5.00

Two Tacos

$10.00

Three Tacos

$15.00

Chips & Salsa

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Order your family-style take out online or purchase a gift card for future use once dine-in is available again!

Website

Location

3705 Highway 16, Eagle, ID 83616

Directions

