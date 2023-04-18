Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Flats 427 Jefferson Street

review star

No reviews yet

427 Jefferson Street

Lafayette, LA 70501

Food

Sandwiches

Single

$7.00

Ella sauce - American cheese - pickles - shrettuce - grilled onions - toasted brioche bun

Double

$10.00

Ella sauce - American cheese - pickles - shrettuce - grilled onions - toasted brioche bun

Triple

$13.00

Ella sauce - American cheese - pickles - shrettuce - grilled onions - toasted brioche bun

Patty Melt

Ella sauce - smoked onion dip - swiss - American - grilled onions - Texas toast

Chicken Sando

$8.00

buttermilk fried tenderloin - habanero honey must. - pickle - shrettuce - toasted brioche bun

Mushroom Katsu

$9.00

crispy panko portabella cap - cane bang sauce - American - pickle - shrettuce - toasted brioche bun

Shrimp Cane Bang

$9.00

**OUT OF SPLIT TOP BUNS. WILL COME ON BURGER BUN** crispy fried shrimp - cane bange sauce - toasted split top bun

Fries/Chips

Fries

$4.00

Chips

$3.00

Rougarou Fries

$8.00

Ella sauce - caramelized onion - American cheese

Rougarou Chips

$7.00

Ella sauce - caramelized onion - American cheese

Loaded Fries

$11.00

pepper jack rotel - bacon - jalapenos & herb ranch - pickled jalapeños

Loaded Chips

$10.00

pepper jack rotel - bacon - jalapenos & herb ranch - pickled jalapeños

Cheese Bread

$7.25

baguette - garlic & herb butter - mozzarella - pepper jack - jalapeno & herb ranch dipper

Dips - 4oz

Pepper Jack Rotel

$7.00

pepper jack cheese & rotel. Served with fresh chips

Pickle Dip

$7.00

Schwartz pickles - cream cheese / sour cream blend - jalapeño juice. Served with fresh chips

Shrimp Dip

$7.00

Roasted gulf shrimp - cajun seasoning - horseradish/mayo/cream cheese blend - grated onion. Served with fresh chips

Smoked Onion Dip

$7.00

Brisket fat smoked onions - cream cheese/sour cream/mayo blend - seasoning. Served with fresh chips

Salads

romaine - miso caesar dressing - shaved parm & cured duck egg yolk - furikake - cornbread crouton

Caesar Salad

$8.00

Protein Side

Desserts

Coconut Cake

$5.00

Chocolate Mousse Cake

$5.00

Blue Velvet

$5.00

Sauce - 2.5oz

DIPPERS

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$5.00

Burger + Bun. Served with choice of fries or chips

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.00

Cheeseburger + Bun. Served with choice of fries or chips

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

American cheese + toasted inside out brioche bun. Served with choice of fries or chips

Kids Chicky Nugs

$5.00

Buttermilk fried chicken nugs. Served with choice of fries or chips AND choice of dipper

Puppy Patty

$4.00

Unseasoned burger patty for your porch pup

Drinks

Cocktails/Daiquiris

Old Fashion

$7.00

Margarita

Route 44 Mule

Patio Pigeon

Frozen Margarita

B-Bop Lemondrop

Ranch Water in Topo

$7.00

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Draft Beer

Envie

$7.00

Jucifer

$7.00

Paradise Park

$5.00

Kona Big Wave

$6.00Out of stock

Canned Beer

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light

$3.75

Modelo Especial

$4.00

Shiner

$4.50

POP Tangerine

$4.50

Wine

Sauv Blanc

$8.00

Rose

$8.00

Pinot Noir

$8.00

NA Bev

Mexi Coke

$3.25Out of stock

Mexi Sprite

$3.25

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.00

Gold Peak Unsweet Tea

$3.75

H&S Sweetened Black Tea

$3.75

H&S Green Tea Coconut

$3.75

H&S Lemonade

$3.75

H&S Tea+Lemonade

$3.75

Dr. Brown Black Cherry

$2.50

Dr. Brown Celray

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Dr Pepper

$2.50

IBC Root Beer

$3.25

IBC Cream Soda

$3.25

Topo Chico

$3.75

Canned Water

$2.75

Calypso lemonade

$4.00

Calypso strawberry lemonade

$4.00

Yerba Matte Lemon Elation

$4.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Pitchers

Pitcher - Jucifer

$24.50

Pitcher - Envie

$24.50

Pitcher - Paradise Park

$17.50

Pitcher - Kona Big Wave

$21.00

Pitcher - Draft MARG

$28.00

Pitcher - Draft MULE

$28.00

Pitcher - FROZE Marg

$28.00

Pitcher - FROZE B-Bop

$28.00

Liquors

Tito's

$7.00

Espolon

$8.00

Four Roses

$7.00

Wonderbird gin

$9.00

Marsh House rum

$8.00

Merch

Shirts

$18.00

Hats

$20.00

Dog Bandana

$7.00

Patches

$3.00

Slap Koozie

$8.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Burger + Backyard

Location

427 Jefferson Street, Lafayette, LA 70501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

