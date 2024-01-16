This restaurant does not have any images
The Flats Eatery + Drink 275 Broadway Street East
275 Broadway Street East
Yorkton, CN S3N 3K7
LUNCH & DINNER
Beverages
Shareables Appy
- SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP
spinach, 3 different kinds of cheese & spices served hot with tortilla chips$17.00
- MOZZA STICKS
served with dill dip or marinara$12.00
- LOADED GREEK FRIES
golden fries mixed with fresh tomatoes, green onion, crumbled feta cheese greek seasoning and a greek twist served with garlic parmesan$16.00
- FRICKLES
perfectly crisp deep fried pickle chips, served with ranch$13.00
- GREEK DRY RIBS
Boneless and breaded pork dry ribs tossed in greek seasoning, served with dill dip$17.00
- CHICKEN TENDERS (5)
choice of dill, sweet & sour, ranch or BBQ dip$17.00
- NACHOS
a towering heap of corn tortillas, with all the fixings: tomato, green onion, green pepper & jalapeno, black olives and smothered in shredded cheese and served with salsa and sour cream$16.00
- SWEET POTATO FRIES$13.00
- ONION RINGS$12.00
- SPUDS REVENGE$12.00
- FRIES$9.00
- BONEIN WINGS
15+ flavors to choose from$18.00
- BONELESS WINGS
15+ flavors to choose from$18.00
- SMALL FRIES$7.00
Fresh Greens
- TACO SALAD
taco seasoned ground beef served over a bed of green leaf and artisan lettuce, tortilla chips, tomato, green onion, and shredded cheese, served with salsa & sour cream$20.00
- CRANBERRY APPLE CHICKEN SALAD
a fresh grilled chicken breast, served over a bed of green leaf and artisan lettuce, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, sliced apples and served with raspberry vinaigrette and garlic toast$21.00
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in asiago caesar dressing, topped with homemade croutons (that's right, we make our own!) and parmesan cheese and grilled greek or cajun chicken$16.00
- BLT CHICKEN AVOCADO SALAD
a fresh chicken breast served over a bed of green leaf and artisan lettuce, applewood bacon, avocado, red onion, tomato, cucumber, and crumbled feta cheese served with house dressing and garlic toast$21.00
- SHRIMP AVOCADO SALAD
freshly grilled garlic shrimp layered on top of green leaf and artisan lettuce, avocado, chopped tomato, cucumber, and our signature house dressing served with garlic toast$19.00
- SOUP, SALAD AND GARLIC TOAST
your choice of caesar or garden salad with our daily soup of the day and garlic toast$16.00
- BOWL OF SOUP$5.00
- BOWL OF CAESAR SALAD$7.00
- BOWL OF GARDEN SALAD$7.00
- BOWL OF GREEK SALAD$8.00
- CUP OF SOUP$4.00
- SOUP AND TOAST$8.50
- SANTAFE SALAD$20.00
Pastas & Bowls
- BLACKENED CHICKEN WITH ROASTED RED PEPPER ALFREDO
a tender, spicy grilled chicken breast over fettuccine noodles with our signature hot roasted red pepper alfredo, and garnished with parmesan cheese$23.00
- SEAFOOD ROSA
choice of noodles tossed in our creamy rose sauce and mushrooms with sauteed garlic shrimp, scallops and garnished with parmesan cheese$23.00
- SOUTHWEST CHICKEN BOWL
grilled blackened chicken served on top of rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, shredded cheese, corn, feta cheese, garnished with thai chipotle sauce and corn chips$23.00
- PENNE ALFREDO
penne noodles tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce and mushrooms with your choice of a tender chicken breast, sauteed garlic shrimp, or scallops and garnished with parmesan cheese$21.00
- PARMESAN CHICKEN
a crispy chicken breast topped with our marinara sauce and parmesan cheese and served on a hearty portion of spaghetti$22.00
- TERIYAKI BOWL
a choice of teriyaki chicken or shrimp; with assorted vegetables mixed with teriyaki sauce on a bed of rice and garnished with sesame seeds and green onion$20.00
Crowd Favorites
- STEAK SANDWICH
6 ounces of tender certified angus beef ® montreal seasoned sirloin grilled over an open fire$22.00
- CHICKEN FAJITAS SANDWICH
Sautéed green pepper, mushroom, red pepper, grilled chicken, and melted mixed cheese, drizzled with thai chipotle served on a grilled panini sub$19.00
- CHICKEN TENDERS & DIP$20.00
- GREEK DRY RIBS
Boneless and breaded pork dry ribs tossed in greek seasoning served with dill dip$20.00
- CLUBHOUSE
three slices of toasted bread layered with cheddar cheese, grilled chicken, back bacon, ham, lettuce, tomato and mayo$19.00
- STEAK DIP
Sautéed shaved striploin steak topped with grilled red onions and swiss cheese between warm panini sub served with au jus$19.00
- FISH & CHIPS
the irresistible crunch of 2 southern style haddock fillets, perfectly dipped, dusted and fried to golden perfect$20.00
- QUESADILLA
Your choice of freshly grilled chicken breast or shaved steak, with roasted red peppers, red onions, tomato & shredded cheese and a side of sour cream & salsa$20.00
Two-Handed Burgers
- FLATS BRISKET
a beef patty with swiss cheese and BBQ brisket garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard and relish$21.00
- XTREME BACON BURGER
one word:BACON, and lots of it, cheddar cheese, a fresh beef patty and you have yourself one heck of a burger garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard and relish$20.00
- SWISS MUSHROOM
a single beef patty, garnished with swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and thousand island dressing$18.00
- HIGHWAY 39 BURGER
a double-stacked burger, with cheddar cheese, bacon and a fried egg garnished with lettuce, tomato, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard and relish$22.00
- MONSTER BURGER
two beef patties seasoned with montreal steak spice, garnished with bacon, frickles, mozzarella sticks, swiss and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions and mushrooms with our monster sauce$26.00
- JALAPENO CHEDDAR CLUB
this burger definitely packs the heat! Fire-roasted jalapenos with beef patty, spicy cheese, bacon and garnished with onion rings, lettuce and tomato, chipotle mayo$21.00
- CHICKEN CLUB BURGER
a grilled chicken breast with bacon, swiss cheese, and garnised with avocado, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo$20.00
- BUFFALO CHICKEN BURGER
a crispy chicken breast with buffalo ranch sauce, garnished with lettuce and tomato. This one has just enough heat!$19.00
- CHEESE BURGER$16.00
Wraps
- BLACKENED CHICKEN WRAP
a tender blackened chicken breast mixed with mixed cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch wrapped in a warm tortilla$18.00
- THAI CHICKEN WRAP
crispy chicken tossed in our spicy thai sauce and mixed with bacon, lettuce, tomato and mixed cheese all wrapped in a warm tortilla$18.00
- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
a tender chicken breast with romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, mixed with bacon and caesar dressing wrapped in a warm tortilla$18.00
- WRAP BUFFALO CHICKEN
Need a little heat? This one brings it… crispy chicken tossed in buffalo ranch sauce, mixed with lettuce, tomato, and mixed cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla$18.00
Melts
- BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE
smoked BBQ brisket with sauteed mushrooms and onions, mixed cheese, lettuce and tomato between our grilled bread$19.00
- CHICKEN BACON RANCH
grilled chicken, two pieces of bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese between our grilled bread$20.00
- STEAK GRILLED CHEESE
thinly shaved striploin cooked over an open fire, onion rings, and mixed cheese between our grilled bread$17.00
- PATTY MELT
a beef patty with swiss cheese sauteed mushroom, monster sauce, onions rings between our grilled bread.$19.00
- RODEO PATTY MELT (M.S.)$19.00
Entrees
- RED PEPPER & FETA STUFFED CHICKEN
mushroom, roasted red pepper & feta cheese stuffed between 2 grilled chicken breast, topped with red pepper alfredo sauce$28.00
- PORK CUTLET
we make our own cutlets and using only the finest ingredients, two cutlets grilled and topped with our signature beef gravy$24.00
- LIVER & ONIONS
two tender pieces of beef liver, topped with sauteed red onions and our home made beef gravy$23.00
- HAMBURGER STEAK DINNER
12 ounces of pure certified angus ground beef charbroiled to perfection, topped with sauteed mushrooms, and finished off with our signature beef gravy$26.00
- JACK DANIEL'S CHICKEN
two tender chicken breasts perfectly seasoned, grilled and finished with our signature house-made Jack Daniel's Glaze for a sweet finish$26.00
- GREEK CHICKEN (GF)
two tender chicken breasts perfectly seasoned, grilled and finished with our signature house-made Jack Daniel's Glaze for a sweet finish$26.00
Steak & Ribs
- BABY BACK RIBS
enjoy fall off the bone ribs in your choice of flavor$33.00
- HALF RACK OF RIBS
1/2 rack of ribs in your choice of flavor$27.00
- CHICKEN AND RIBS
1/2 rack of ribs and one chicken breast with your choice of flavor$30.00
- STEAK & RIBS
1/2 rack of ribs with your choice of flavor and 6oz sirloin steak cooked to preference$35.00
- STEAK DIANE
a 6oz montreal seasoned striploin steak, cooked to your preference and topped with our home made mushroom sauce$32.00
- 6oz SIRLOIN SURF & TURF
a 6oz sirloin with montreal seasoning topped with freshly grilled shrimp & scallops$34.00
- RIBSANITY BABY BACK RIBS
enjoy fall off the bone ribs in your choice of flavor$33.00
- ADD 1/3 RIB$20.00
Fresh Cuts
- 10oz NEW YORK STRIPLOIN
a perfectly montreal seasoned striploin cooked to your preference over an open flame$38.00
- 14oz NEW YORK STRIPLOIN
a perfectly montreal seasoned striploin cooked to your preference over an open flame$50.00
- 10oz SURF & TURF
a prefectly montreal seasoned striploin cooked to your preference over an open flame topped with freshly grilled shrimp & scallops$44.00
- 14oz SURF & TURF
a prefectly montreal seasoned striploin cooked to your preference over an open flame topped with freshly grilled shrimp & scallops$56.00
- 10oz RIBEYE STEAK
beautifully marbled Ribeye cut to order seasoned with montreal steak seasoning and cooked to your preference over an open flame$44.00
- 14oz RIBEYE STEAK
beautifully marbled Ribeye cut to order seasoned with montreal steak seasoning and cooked to your preference over an open flame$56.00
- 10oz TEXAS RIBEYE
a Ribeye coated with blackend spice and topped with freshly grilled garlic shrimp$48.00
- 14oz TEXAS RIBEYE
a Ribeye coated with blackend spice and topped with freshly grilled garlic shrimp$60.00
Lite Appetites
- HAMBURGER STEAK (1PC)
6 ounces of pure certified angus ground beef charbroiled to perfection, topped with sauteed mushrooms, and finished off with our signature beef gravy$16.00
- JACK DANIEL'S CHICKEN (1PC)
one tender chicken breast perfectly seasoned, grilled and finished with our signature house-made Jack Daniel's Glaze for a sweet finish$17.00
- LIVER & ONIONS (1PC)
one tender piece of beef liver; topped with sauteed red onions and topped with our signature beef gravy$17.00
- PORK CUTLET (1PC)
we make our own cutlets and using only the finest ingredients, one cutlet grilled and topped with our signature beef gravy$16.00
- FISH & CHIPS (1PC)
the irresistible crunch of 1 southern style haddock fillets, perfectly dipped, dusted and fried to golden perfect$16.00
Kids Lunch/Supper
- KIDS GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH
made the traditional way with cheddar cheese$8.50
- KIDS CHICKEN TENDERS
2 chicken strips served with 1 side & dipping sauce$9.00
- KIDS BURGER
a mini burger topped with lettuce and ketchup with 2 side (add cheese for $1)$11.00
- KIDS MOZZARELLA STICKS
3 mozza sticks served with 1 side$7.50
- KIDS SPAGHETTI
a bowl of noodles topped with our home-made sauce and 1 slice of garlic toast$8.50
- KIDS MILK$2.50
- KIDS JUICE$2.50
- KIDS DRINK$2.50
- FREE KIDS DRINK
- KIDS COOKIE$2.00
- KIDS SHIRLEY TEMPLE$3.00
- KIDS REFILLS (MILK/JUICE)$1.50
- KIDS (1) GRILLED CHICKEN$8.00
Desserts
Addons
Mods
Addon
LIQUOR
Vodka
Rum
Whiskey & Bourbon
Liqueurs & Cordials
- Baileys$7.00
- Baja Rosa$7.00
- Bols Banana$7.00
- Bols Blue Curacao$7.00
- Bols Melon$7.00
- Butter Ripple Schnapps$7.00
- Chambord$7.00
- Cherry Whisky$7.00
- Crème De Cacao$7.00
- Crème De Menthe$7.00
- Disaronno$7.00
- Frangelico$7.00
- Grand Marnier$7.00
- Hpnotiq$7.00
- Jagermeister$7.00
- Kahlua$7.00
- Long Island$7.00
- Peach Schnapps$7.00
- Peppermint Schnapps$7.00
- Rootbeer Schnapps$7.00
- Rumchata$7.00
- Sambuca$7.00
- Sourpuss Apple$7.00
- Sourpuss Raspberry$7.00
- Triple Sec$7.00
COCKTAIL & SHOTS
Craft Cocktails
Cocktails
Shots
- Birthday Shot
- Airheads$7.00
- After 8$7.00
- Apple Pie$7.00
- B-52$7.00
- Banana Split$7.00
- Black Forest Cake$7.00
- Bazooka Joe$7.00
- Blow Job$7.00
- Black Tooth$7.00
- Black Forest Cake 2$7.00
- Bottle Cap$7.00
- Boilermaker$7.00
- Buttery Nipple$7.00
- Brain Hemorrage$7.00
- Burt Reynolds$7.00
- Charlie Sheen$7.00
- Carrot Cake$7.00
- Camel Toe$7.00
- China White$7.00
- Cherry Blaster$7.00
- Cherry Bomb$7.00
- Cinnamon Roll$7.00
- Cheesecake$7.00
- Cowboy C*cksucker$7.00
- Cotton Candy$7.00
- Cinnamon French Toast$7.00
- Dad's Cookie$7.00
- Dirty Hooker$7.00
- Drunken Smurf$7.00
- Dilly Bar$7.00
- Dr.Pepper$7.00
- Green Tea$7.00
- Gummy Bear$7.00
- Galdiator$7.00
- Horseman of the Apocalypse$7.00
- Irish Peach$7.00
- Irish Car Bomb$7.00
- Jolly Rancher$7.00
- Jelly Bean$7.00
- Jack Hammer$7.00
- Jager Bomb$7.00
- King Kong$7.00
- Kamikaze$7.00
- Killer Cotton Candy$7.00
- Lemon Drop$7.00
- Marijuana Milkshake$7.00
- Marijuana Milkshake 2$7.00
- M&M$7.00
- Mars Bar$7.00
- Mexican Berry$7.00
- Orgasm$7.00
- Prairie Fire$7.00
- PB & J$7.00
- Porn Star$7.00
- Pop Rocks$7.00
- Polar Bear$7.00
- Popcorn Jelly Belly$7.00
- Princess Peach$7.00
- Rusty Nail$7.00
- Redheaded Sl*t$7.00
- Sex on the Beach$7.00
- Saskatoon Berry Pie$7.00
- Scooby Snack$7.00
- Sicillian Kiss$7.00
- Sour Jack$7.00
- Sex on the Beach 2$7.00
- Skittles$7.00
- Slippery Nipple$7.00
- Snickers$7.00
- Thre Dollar Hooker$7.00
- Three Wise Men$7.00
- Tigers Blood$7.00
- Tiger Tail$7.00
- Vegas Bomb$7.00
- White Freezie$7.00
- Windex$7.00
Paralyzer
Warmers
Mocktails
5 for $20 Shots
Sangria
BEERS
Draft
Bottle
Bucket of Beer
Corona Bucket Special
HAPPY HOUR FOOD-NIGHT
HAPPY HOUR FOOD
- HH LOADED GREEK FRIES
golden fries mixed with fresh tomatoes, green onion, crumbled feta cheese greek seasoning and a greek twist served with garlic parmesan$10.00
- HH SWEET POTATO FRIES$10.00
- HH ONION RINGS$10.00
- HH CHEESE BURGER$10.00
- HH CHICKEN TENDERS (3)
choice of dill, sweet & sour, ranch or BBQ dip$12.00
- HH SPINACH AND ARTICHOKE DIP
spinach, 3 different kinds of cheese & spices served hot with tortilla chips$12.00
- HH BUFFALO CHICKEN BURGER$12.00
- HH GREEK DRY RIBS
Boneless and breaded pork dry ribs tossed in greek seasoning, served with dill dip$13.00
- HH 6oz STEAK AND FRIES$20.00
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:45 am
Come in and enjoy!
275 Broadway Street East, Yorkton, CN S3N 3K7