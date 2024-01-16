This restaurant does not have any images
Estevan, CN S4A 2S7
LUNCH & DINNER
Beverages
Crowd Favorites
- BBQ PULLED PORK SANDWICH
in house, slow cooked shredded pork tossed in BBQ sauce, topped with sauteed red onions, mushrooms, green peppers & melted shredded cheese, served on a grilled panini roll$18.00
- CHICKEN FAJITAS SANDWICH
Sautéed green pepper, mushroom, red pepper, grilled chicken, and melted shredded cheese, drizzled with thai chipotle served on a grilled panini roll$19.00
- CHICKEN TENDERS & DIP$20.00
- CLUBHOUSE
three layers of bread toasted with cheddar cheese, ham, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato and mayo$19.00
- FISH AND CHIPS
try our delicious battered parmesan salmon, one bite will have you hooked$20.00
- GREEK DRY RIBS
served with choice of 1 side$20.00
- QUESADILLA
Your choice of freshly grilled chicken breast or shaved steak, with roasted red peppers, red onions, tomato & shredded cheese and a side of sour cream & salsa$20.00
- STEAK DIP
Sautéed shaved striploin steak topped with grilled red onions and swiss cheese, between warm panini sub served with au jus$19.00
- STEAK SANDWICH
6 ounces of tender certified angus beef ® sirloin grilled over an open fire$25.00
- STEAK SLOPPY JOE$19.00
Two-Handed Burgers
- BUFFALO CHICKEN BURGER
a crispy chicken breast with buffalo ranch sauce, topped with lettuce and tomato. This one has just enough heat!$19.00
- CHEESE BURGER$16.00
- CHICKEN CLUB BURGER
a grilled chicken burger with bacon, swiss cheese, and topped with avocado, lettuce, tomato and chipotle mayo$20.00
- FLATS BRISKET
a beef patty with swiss cheese and BBQ brisket. How many would you like? Garnished with lettuce, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard and relish$21.00
- HAMBURGER$14.00
- HIGHWAY 39 BURGER
a double-stacked burger, with cheddar cheese, bacon and a fried egg garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard and relish$22.00
- JALAPENO CHEDDAR CLUB
this burger definitely packs the heat! Fire-roasted jalapenos with spicy cheese, applewood smoked bacon and garnished with onion rings, chipotle mayo, lettuce and tomato$21.00
- MONSTER BURGER
two beef patties seasoned with montreal steak spice, bacon, frickles, mozzarella sticks, swiss and cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, sauteed onions and mushrooms with our monster sauce$26.00
- SWISS MUSHROOM BURGER
a single beef patty, swiss cheese, sauteed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato and thousand island dressing$18.00
- XTREME BACON BURGER
one word:BACON, and lots of it, cheddar cheese, a fresh beef patty and you have yourself one heck of a burger garnished with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, ketchup, mustard and relish$20.00
Wraps
- BLACKENED CHICKEN WRAP
a tender blackened chicken breast mixed with shredded cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch wrapped in a warm tortilla$18.00
- CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP
a tender chicken breast with romaine lettuce, croutons, parmesan cheese, bacon and caesar dressing wrapped in a warm tortilla$18.00
- THAI CHICKEN WRAP
crispy chicken tossed in our spicy thai sauce and mixed with bacon, lettuce, tomato and shredded cheese all wrapped in a warm tortilla$18.00
- WRAP BUFFALO CHICKEN
Need a little heat? This one brings it… crispy chicken tossed in buffalo ranch sauce, mixed with lettuce, tomato, and shredded cheese wrapped in a warm tortilla$18.00
Melts
- BLT SANDWICH$14.50
- BRISKET GRILLED CHEESE
smoked BBQ brisket with sauteed mushrooms and onions, mixed cheese, lettuce and tomato between our grilled bread$19.00
- CHICKEN BACON RANCH
grilled chicken, two pieces of bacon, ranch dressing, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese between our grilled bread$20.00
- KIDS GRILLED CHEESE SANDWICH$8.50
- PATTY MELT$19.00
- PULLED PORK GRILLED CHEESE
our slow-roasted pulled pork, shredded cheese, roasted red peppers and onion rings all between our grilled bread$18.00
- STEAK GRILLED CHEESE
thinly shaved striploin cooked over an open fire, onion rings, and shredded cheese between our grilled bread$17.00
- LUNCH SPECIAL$17.00
- GRILLED CHEESE$15.00
- RODEO PATTY MELT (M.S.)$19.00
Entrees
- BLACKENED TILAPIA
a tilapia fillet seasoned in blackened spices to give this fish a kick$22.00
- HAMBURGER STEAK DINNER
12 ounces of pure certified angus ground beef charbroiled to perfection, topped with sauteed mushrooms, and finished off with our signature beef gravy$26.00
- JACK DANIEL'S CHICKEN
two tender chicken breasts perfectly seasoned, grilled and finished with our signature house-made Jack Daniel's Glaze for a sweet finish$26.00
- LIVER & ONIONS
two tender pieces of beef liver, topped with sauteed red onions and our signature beef gravy$23.00
- PORK CUTLET
we make our own cutlets and using only the finest ingredients, two cutlets grilled and topped with our signature beef gravy$24.00
- RED PEPPER & FETA STUFFED CHICKEN
grilled chicken breast stuffed with mushrooms, roasted red peppers and feta cheese, topped with roasted red pepper alfredo sauce$28.00
Steak & Ribs
- BABY BACK RIBS
enjoy fall off the bone ribs in your choice of flavor$33.00
- HALF RACK OF RIBS
1/2 rack of ribs in your choice of flavor$27.00
- CHICKEN AND RIBS
1/2 rack of ribs and one chicken breast with your choice of flavor$30.00
- STEAK & RIBS
1/2 rack of ribs with your choice of flavor and 6oz steak cooked to preference$35.00
- 6oz SIRLOIN SURF & TURF
a 6oz sirloin seasoned with steak seasoning and finished with freshly grilled shrimp & scallops with garlic butter$34.00
- STEAK DIANE$32.00
- RIBSANITY BABY BACK RIBS
enjoy fall off the bone ribs in your choice of flavor$33.00
- ADD 1/3 RIB$20.00
Fresh Cuts
- 10oz NEW YORK STRIPLOIN
a perfectly seasoned striploin cooked to your preference over an open flame$38.00
- 14oz NEW YORK STRIPLOIN
a perfectly seasoned striploin cooked to your preference over an open flame$50.00
- 10oz SURF & TURF
a striploin coated with garlic steak seasoning and finished with freshly grilled shrimp & scallops with garlic butter$44.00
- 14oz SURF & TURF
a striploin coated with garlic steak seasoning and finished with freshly grilled shrimp & scallops with garlic butter$56.00
- 10oz RIBEYE STEAK
beautifully marbled Ribeye cut to order and charbroiled to your preference$44.00
- 14oz RIBEYE STEAK
beautifully marbled Ribeye cut to order and charbroiled to your preference$56.00
- 10oz TEXAS RIBEYE
a Ribeye coated with herbs and spices and finished with freshly grilled garlic shrimp$48.00
- 14oz TEXAS RIBEYE
a Ribeye coated with herbs and spices and finished with freshly grilled garlic shrimp$60.00
- 10oz CARAMELIZED RIBEYE
beautifully marbled Ribeye cut to order and charbroiled to your preference and topped with caramelized onions and mushrooms$50.00
- 14oz CARAMELIZED RIBEYE
beautifully marbled Ribeye cut to order and charbroiled to your preference and topped with caramelized onions and mushrooms$64.00
Fresh Greens
- BLT CHICKEN AVOCADO SALAD
a fresh chicken breast served over a bed of green leaf and artisan lettuce, applewood bacon, avocado, red onion, tomato, cucumber, and crumbled feta cheese served with house dressing and garlic toast$21.00
- CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD
a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in asiago caesar dressing, topped with homemade croutons (that's right, we make our own!) and parmesan cheese server with garlic toast$16.00
- CRANBERRY APPLE CHICKEN SALAD
a fresh grilled chicken breast, served over a bed of green leaf and artisan lettuce, dried cranberries, sliced almonds, sliced apples and served with raspberry vinaigrette and garlic toast$21.00
- SHRIMP AVOCADO SALAD
freshly grilled garlic shrimp layered on top of green leaf and artisan lettuce, avocado, chopped tomato, cucumber, and our signature house dressing served with garlic toast$19.00
- SOUP, SALAD AND GARLIC TOAST
your choice of caesar or garden salad$16.00
- TACO SALAD
taco seasoned ground beef served over a bed of green leaf and artisan lettuce, tortilla chips, tomato, green onion, and shredded cheese, served with salsa & sour cream$20.00
- BOWL OF CAESAR SALAD$7.00
- BOWL OF GARDEN SALAD$7.00
- BOWL OF GREEK SALAD$8.00
- BOWL OF SOUP$5.00
- CUP OF SOUP$4.00
- SOUP AND TOAST$8.50
- Santa Fe Chicken Salad$20.00
- CAESAR SALAD
a bed of romaine lettuce tossed in asiago caesar dressing, topped with homemade croutons (that's right, we make our own!) and parmesan cheese server with garlic toast$11.00
- HALF GARDEN SALAD$10.00
Pastas & Bowls
- PENNE ALFREDO
penne noodles tossed in our creamy alfredo sauce and mushrooms with your choice of a tender chicken breast, sauteed shrimp, or scallops and garnished with parmesan cheese$21.00
- BLACKENED CHICKEN WITH ROASTED RED PEPPER ALFREDO
a tender, spicy grilled chicken breast over penne or fettuccine noodles with our signature roasted red pepper alfredo, and garnished with parmesan cheese$23.00
- PARMESAN CHICKEN
a crispy chicken breast topped with our signature marinara sauce and parmesan cheese and served on a hearty portion of spaghetti$22.00
- SEAFOOD ROSA
choice of noodles tossed in our creamy rose sauce and mushrooms with sauteed shrimp and scallops garnished with parmesan cheese$23.00
- TERIYAKI BOWL
a choice of teriyaki chicken or shrimp; with assorted vegetables mixed with teriyaki sauce on a bed of rice and garnished with sesame seeds and green onion$20.00
- SOUTHWEST CHICKEN BOWL
grilled blackened chicken served on top of rice, lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado, shredded cheese, corn, feta cheese, thai chipotle sauce and corn chips$23.00
Lite Appetites
- FISH AND CHIPS (1PC)$16.00
- HAMBURGER STEAK (1PC)
6 ounces of pure certified angus ground beef charbroiled to perfection, topped with sauteed mushrooms, and finished off with our signature beef gravy$16.00
- JACK DANIEL'S CHICKEN (1PC)
one tender chicken breast perfectly seasoned, grilled and finished with our signature house-made Jack Daniel's Glaze for a sweet finish$17.00
- LIVER & ONIONS (1PC)
one tender piece of beef liver; topped with sauteed red onions and topped with our signature beef gravy$17.00
- PORK CUTLET (1PC)
we make our own cutlets and using only the finest ingredients, one cutlet grilled and topped with our signature beef gravy$16.00
Mods
Desserts
Addons/Dips
LIQUOR
Tequila
Whiskey & Bourbon
Liqueurs & Cordials
COCKTAIL & SHOTS
Cocktails
Shots
BEERS
Bottle
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:45 am
IT'S ALL THAT AT THE FLATS!
