The Flatts South County's Premier BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

501 High St

Wakefield, RI 02879

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Brisket (1/2lb)
Frickles
Ribs 1/2 Rack

STARTERS

Avocado Fries

$9.00

Brussel Sprouts & bacon

$12.00

Charred Brussels sprouts with bacon bits drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00Out of stock

Frickles

$9.00

Fried pickle chips; served with Sriracha ranch

Loaded Tots

$17.00

Smoked pulled pork, jalapeños, tomatoes, scallions & shredded cheese over crispy tater tots; finished with a chipotle sour cream drizzle & BBQ sauce

Nachos

$12.00

Served with lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, melted cheese, sour cream and guacamole.

Spicy Edamame

$9.00

Chili charred soybean peapods with a dash of sea salt & pop rocks

WINGS

8 Chicken Wings

$12.00

8 crispy bone-in wings tossed in any of our house-made sauces

12 Chicken wings

$16.00

6 crispy boneless wings tossed in any of our house-made sauces

6 Tenders

$10.00

Friend tenders tossed with your choice of one of our homemade dressings.

3 Hog Wings

$9.00

Fall off the bone, tender pork wings served with your choice of one of our homemade sauces

CHILI

Hearty Chili- 8 oz

$10.00

Medley of our smoked brisket, pork and sausage topped with melted cheddar jack cheese

Veggie Chili- 8 oz

$9.00

House made with mixed vegetables and beans, topped with sour cream and scallions.

SALADS

Side Salad

$6.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, balsamic vinaigrette dressing and croutons.

Caesar

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, Caesar dressing & shaved Parmesan cheese

The Flatts Wedge

$11.00

Romaine Heart, roasted tomatoes, chopped bacon, crumbled blue cheese, garlic croutons and drizzled with blue cheese dressing

Blu Brisket Salad

$17.00

Flatts Wedge topped with beef brisket

Roasted Brussels and Spinach grain salad

Roasted Brussels and Spinach grain salad

$17.00

Sorghum tossed with roasted brussel sprouts, spinach, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, red grapes, candied walnuts, and Gorgonzola cheese with dijon vinaigrette dressing

FLATTS MAC BOWLS

Dick’s Mac N’ Meat

$16.00

Creamy house made Mac n cheese piled high with smoked pulled pork, drizzled with BBQ sauce and sprinkled with crushed BBQ chips

Dirty Bird Bowl

$16.00

Creamy house-made Mac n cheese piled high with smoked pulled chicken, drizzled with Buffalo sauce and topped with bleu cheese crumbles and Cool Ranch Doritos

Chili Mac Bowl

$16.00

Creamy house-made Mac n Cheese piled high with your choice of vegetarian or Flatts hearty chili; topped with Fritos corn chips

TACOS

Steak Street tacos (3)

$16.00

Chopped steak, raw onions and cilantro. Served with rice

Chicken Tacos (3)

$16.00

Spiced pulled chicken with cheddar jack cheese, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and sour cream. Served with rice

Pulled pork tacos (3)

$16.00

House smoked pulled pork with pineapple salsa, slaw and BBQ sauce. Served with rice.

Blackened fish tacos (3)

$16.00

Fresh New England haddock grilled with blackened spices, served with pineapple salsa, coleslaw and drizzled with Sriracha mayo (*no rice)

Sandwiches and burgers

$1 upcharge Gluten Free Bun

$1.00

$16.00

Smoked sausage, roasted peppers & onions with melted American cheese on a torpedo roll

BBQ Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast with bacon, caramelized onions, white cheddar cheese and House BBQ sauce on a ciabatta bun

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Pant-based burger that looks, cooks, and satisfies like beef without GMOs, soy or gluten. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and onions

Bleu Cow

$16.00

Fresh burger topped with caramelized onions, bacon and bleu cheese crumbles

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Lean pieces of sliced brisket, topped with our homemade traditional BBQ sauce

Bruben

$17.00

Smoked beef brisket topped with coleslaw, pickled onions, white cheddar cheese & Thousand Island dressing on a brioche bun

Classic Burger

$12.00

Fresh burger cooked to your liking. Select from several toppings.

Dirty Bird

$15.00

Grilled buffalo chicken sandwich with bleu cheese crumbles and bacon on a brioche bun

Hawt Damn

$16.00

Fresh burger topped roasted jalapeños, smoked Gouda and Sriracha ranch

Meat Sweats

$20.00

Fresh burger topped with smoked brisket, pork and bacon and Whiskey BBQ sauce

Pesto Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast with pesto sauce on ciabatta bread

Pickled Burger

$17.00

Fresh burger topped with pickled onions, frickles, and Whiskey BBQ sauce

Pig & Cheese

$16.00

House smoked and seasoned pulled pork, topped with Dick's Mac n' Cheese on Texas Toast and served grilled

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked pulled chicken piled high on a brioche bun with our homemade BBQ sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Smoked pulled pork piled high on a brioche bun with our homemade BBQ sauce

Meat and Rib Plates

Served with two sides and cornbread

Beef Brisket (1/2lb)

$20.00

1/2 pound of house smoked brisket with 2 sides and a piece of cornbread

Pulled Chix (1/2lb)

$18.00

1/2 lb of inhouse smoked chicken and choice of 2 sides and a piece of cornbread

Pulled Pork (1/2lb)

$18.00

1/2 lb of inhouse smoked pulled pork and choice of 2 sides and a piece of cornbread

Ribs 1/2 Rack

$20.00

1/2 rack of inhouse smoked ribs with choice of 2 sides and a piece of cornbread

Ribs Full Rack

$34.00

Full rack of inhouse smoked ribs and choice of 2 sides and a piece of cornbread

Sausage, Peppers & Onions

$18.00

House smoked sausage, peppers and onions with choice of 2 sides and a piece of cornbread

The Rotary

$28.00

Three meats, three sides, and cornbread

PICNIC VALUE MEALS

With slider buns or cornbread

PICNIC for 4

$40.00

1 quart of smoked pulled pork with 2 pints of sides and cornbread for 4 people

PICNIC for 6

$58.00

1 quart & 1 pint of smoked pulled pork with 3 pints of sides and cornbread for 6 people.

PICNIC for 8

$76.00

2 quarts of smoked pulled pork and 4 pints of sides and cornbread

PICNIC for 10

$92.00

3 quarts of pulled pork and 3 quarts of sides and cornbread for 10 people

Slider Bun (1)

$1.00

Cornbread (1)

$1.00

QUARTS TO GO

Smoked Pulled Pork - Qt

$20.00

Brisket -Qt

$26.00

Smoked Pulled Chicken-Qt

$20.00

Pasta Salad-Qt

$13.00

Baked Beans-Qt

$13.00

Coleslaw-Qt

$13.00

mac & cheese-Qt

$13.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes Qt

$13.00

Homemade BBQ Sauce Qt.

$13.00

Sausage, peppers and onions- QT

$22.00

SIDES

A la carte french fries

$6.00

A la carte garden side salad

$6.00

A la carte garlic mashed

$6.00

A la carte mac and cheese

$6.00

A la carte rice

$6.00

A la carte side baked beans

$6.00

A la carte Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

A la carte tater tots

$6.00

Baked Beans

$5.00

Cole Slaw

$5.00

Cornbread (1)

$1.00

Fries

$5.00

Mac & Cheese

$5.00

Onion rings

$6.00

Pasta Salad

$5.00

Seasoned Rice

$5.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Slider Bun

$1.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Specials

Fish n Chips

$17.00

Chili Bread Bowl

$12.95Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi

$20.95Out of stock

Chicken Alfredo

$18.95Out of stock

blackened chicken salad

$16.00

cheesesteak

$15.00

2 ground beef tacos w ipa ( indining only)

by the POUND (a la carte)

brisket, 1\2 lb

$15.00

Full Rack Ribs

$25.00

Half Rack (alone)

$16.00

pulled chix 1/2lb

$10.00

pulled pork, 1\2 lb

$10.00

Side sauces

8 oz side BBQ

$5.00

8 oz side dressing

$5.00

Side BBQ sauce

$0.50

Side bleu cheese

$0.50

Side buffalo sauce

$0.50

Side Carolina vinegar sauce

$0.50

Side Chili garlic sauce

$0.50

Side Flatts mustard sauce

$0.50

Side guacamole

$2.00

Side honey mustard

$0.50

Side of ranch

$0.50

Side of salsa

$1.00

Side Salt & vinegar sauce

$0.50

Side sour cream

$1.00

Side sriracha ranch sauce

$0.50

Side sweet Asian chili sauce

$0.50

Side Whiskey BBQ sauce

$0.50

side buffaque

RED WINE

14 Hands Merlot

$9.00

Woodbridge Pinot Noir

$8.75

Hess Rose

$8.00

bottle red

$32.00

Josh Cab. Sauv.

$9.75

White Wine

Mezzacorona Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Bottle of white wine

$32.00

Seaperl Sauv Blanc

$9.75

Lunetta Prosecco

$8.00

Bread & Butter Chardonnay

$9.50

Berringer White Zin

$8.00

Loaded Tots, 1/2 SHEET

LOADED TOTS, 1/2 SHEET-Pulled Pork

$48.00

LOADED TOTS, 1/2 SHEET-Veggie Chili

$48.00

LOADED TOTS, 1/2 SHEET-Meat Chili

$48.00

LOADED TOTS, 1/2 SHEET-Pulled Chicken

$52.00

LOADED TOTS, 1/2 SHEET-Brisket

$58.00

PLAIN TOTS, 1/2 SHEET

$25.00

FAMILY Mac Bowls, 1/2 sheet pan, serves 8-10

FAMILY Dick’s Mac N’ Meat

$64.00

FAMILY Dirty Bird Bowl

$64.00

FAMILY Chili Mac Bowl - Veggie

$64.00

FAMILY Chili Mac Bowl - Meat

$64.00

Desserts

Misc. Desert (cake,pie,ice cream)

$6.00

Misc Ice Cream

$4.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Apparel

Flatts Hat

$15.00

Flatts tshirt

$20.00

Flatts sweatshirt

$40.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Whether ordering takeout, dining in, or catering for large parties, come enjoy South County's premier BBQ comfort food. Stay for the drinks and good company!

Location

501 High St, Wakefield, RI 02879

Directions

Gallery
The Flatt - Active image
The Flatt - Active image

