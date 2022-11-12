Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Steakhouses
American

The Flipside Restaurant 129 Caldwell St

1,578 Reviews

$$

129 Caldwell St

Rock Hill, SC 29730

Order Again

Popular Items

Tega Hills Flipside House Salad

Lunch Small Plates

Amy's Pimento Cheese

$10.00

white cheddar. warm pretzels. scallions.

Avocado Pull Apart Bread

$12.00

crusty sourdough. uav ricotta & mozzarella. rosemary oil. pepperoni sauce.

Balsamic Glazed Brussels

$9.00

bacon. sea salt.

Crispy Calamari

$12.00

fresh basil. pepperoncini. preserved lemon remoulade.

Artichoke Dip

$12.00

Fried Green App

$9.00

chimi churri aioli. bacon. arugula salad. chow chow.

Lemon Rosemary Hummus

$8.00

crispy chickpeas. warm bread. olive oil.

Loaded Crispy Potatoes

$9.00

pimento cheese. bacon. scallions. rosemary crema.

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

cinnamon sugar dust and maple aioli.

Truffle Fries

$6.00

aged parmesan. house herbs. white truffle oil.

Extra Pretzel

$1.50

Lunch Soups and Salads

Seasonal Soup

$8.00

rosemary cracker crumb.

Tomato Bisque

$7.00

grilled cheese croutons. crystallized basil.

The FS2 Wedge

$8.00

smoked bacon. blue cheese. watermelon radish. carrots. buttermilk ranch dressing

Kale Caesar Salad

$11.00

butter croutons. lemon caesar. parmesan frico

Southwest Chicken Salad

$12.00

fried tortilla. guacamole. spring veggies. jalapenos. aged cheddar. baby tomatoes. chipotle ranch

Tega Hills Flipside House Salad

$8.00

garden veg. crispy pecans. sartori espresso cheese. white balsamic vin.

Spinach Apple Chix Salad

$12.00

dried cranberries. red dragon cheddar. shaved veggies. granola. cider vinaigrette.

Hazelnut Crusted Goat Cheese Salad

$12.00

spring greens. garden veggies. cheddar cheese. french fries. chipotle ranch.

Warm Asparagus Salad

$12.00

Lunch Large Plates

Pan Roasted Salmon

$14.00

sweet corn succotash. spinach. creamed corn. lemon butter

1/2 Rack BBQ Baby Back Ribs

$12.00

baked aged cheddar mac n cheese. slaw.

Pecan Crusted Carolina Trout

$13.00

lemon herb risotto. garlicky beans. citrus butter. peach chutney

NY Strip

$14.00

parmesan truffle fries. grilled asparagus. demi glaze.

Flipside Shrimp and Grits

$13.00

roasted shrimp. andouille sausage. spinach. caramelized onions. charred peppers. tomatoes.

Grilled "Naked" Chicken

$13.00

farro risotto. garlicky spinach. lime chicken bone jus

Grilled Chicken Fettuccini

$19.00

roasted butternut squash. sage brown butter. spinach. toasted hazelnut crumble. balsamic drizzle

Mushroom Ravioli

$14.00

ugf mushrooms. smoked bacon. aged cheddar. crispy onions.

DAILY MAC

$12.00

Cajun Salmon Linguine

$14.00Out of stock

smoked bacon. blistered tomatoes. spinach. sweet onions. cajun parmesan cream.

Lunch Sandwiches

Original Flipside Burger

$11.00

bacon and onion jam. amy’s pimento cheese. brioche. shredded lettuce.

BBQ Sloppy Joe

$10.00

ancho peppers. pimento cheese. crispy onions.

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

bacon. lettuce. celery. mayo. brioche. side

Patty Melt

$11.00

tomatoes. smoked bacon. arugula. mayo. b.t bread.

Pastrami Reuben

$12.00

Cuban Sandwich

$10.00

slow roasted pork. rosemary ham. swiss. lusty monk mustard. house pickles. side

Egg Salad BLT

$10.00

FGT BLT

$10.00

pimento cheese. bacon. arugula. breadsmith bread.

Roasted Turkey BLT

$10.00

smoked bacon. cheddar. vine ripe tomatoes. lettuce. dukes mayo. breadsmith bread. side.

Messy Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

avocado. pepper jack. chimichurri mayo. brioche bun. side.

The Daily Mac!

$12.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Lunch SIDE ITEMS

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Mac N Chz

$5.00

Side Asp

$5.00

Side Fries

$5.00

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Kale Caeser

$5.00

Small Brussel

$5.00

Sm Side Truffle Fries

$5.00

Sm Side Sweet Fries

$6.00

Side Crispy Pots

$5.00

Ala Chicken

$6.00

Ala Shrimp

$6.00

Ala Salmon

$6.00

Ala Scallops (3)

$11.00

Pim Cheese Pint

$6.00

Food Charge

Ala AM Strip

$6.00

Kids Lunch/Dinner

Kids Mac n Cheese

$6.00

fruit.

Little Hamburger

$6.00

crispy fries.

Little Cheese Burger

$6.00

crispy fries.

Kids Chicken Alfredo

$6.00

pasta. bread.

Kids Grilled Cheese Squares

$6.00

tomato soup.

Desserts

Bananas Foster Cheesecake

$8.00

rum foster’s sauce. bruleed bananas

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

sea salt vanilla ice cream. chocolate sauce

Hummingbird Cake

$8.00

pineapple. banana. cream cheese icing. salted caramel sauce.

Key Lime Creme Brulee

$7.00

lime zest. soft sweetened cream.

Southern Peach Cobbler

$7.00

sea salt vanilla ice cream. salted caramel.

Chocolate Pecan Pie

$7.00

sea salt vanilla ice cream. chocolate sauce

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Shortcake

$7.00

Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Flipside Restaurant is located in historic "Old Town" Rock Hill, and serves to bring locally inspired comfort food to an upscale southern hospitality dining environment at a great value! Our more upscale dining concept, this laid back, neighborhood restaurant is the perfect place to stop by for a delicious lunch in the middle of the day, or a nice relaxed dinner with family and friends.

Website

Location

129 Caldwell St, Rock Hill, SC 29730

Directions

