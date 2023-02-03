  • Home
The Floppin’ Fish Carroll Oakland Elementary

No reviews yet

4664 Hunters Point Pike

Lebanon, TN 37087

Fish

Catfish Meal

Catfish Meal

$12.00

3 to 4 pieces of fried fish served with 2 sides, slaw and a hushpuppy.

Chicken

Hand-Breaded Tender Meal

Hand-Breaded Tender Meal

$11.00

3 Chicken Tenders served with your choice of 2 Sides, salw and a hushpuppy.

Sandwiches

Fried Fish Sandwich

$10.00

A piece of fish served on toasted bun with your choice of toppings. You also will get 1 side of fries with this selection. (no substitutes)

Burgers

Classic Cheeseburger

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.00

This classic cheeseburger comes with a quarter pound single patty of fresh hand-patted ground beef, smashed and cooked to perfection and topped with a slice of melted American cheese and served on a toasted bun. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard and ketchup on the side. Make it a double patty for $2 more.

Sides

Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$3.00
Fries

Fries

$3.00
Corn Nuggets

Corn Nuggets

$3.00
White Beans

White Beans

$3.00
Turnip Greens

Turnip Greens

$3.00
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$3.00
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Mayonnaise Slaw

Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.00

16oz Bottle

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.00

16oz Bottle

Mt Dew

Mt Dew

$2.00

16oz Bottle

Sprite

Sprite

$2.00

16oz Bottle

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

16oz Bottle

Bottled Water

$2.00

Desserts (Provided by Miss Makinna's Kitchen)

Oreo Cake Cup

Oreo Cake Cup

$5.00Out of stock

This is a layered dessert containing cake a buttercream made by my highly talented 15 year old baker made from scratch. (not made from boxed cake mix) YOU WILL LOVE THIS! EXCLUSIVE ITEM (FLAVOR OPTIONS VARY)

Mak Cup

$5.00

This is a layered dessert containing Macarons & buttercream made by my highly talented 15 year old baker made from scratch. YOU WILL LOVE THIS! EXCLUSIVE ITEM (FLAVOR OPTIONS VARY)

Cinnamon Cake Cup

$5.00
Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

If you like southern treats we are your place. We offer Fried Catfish, Chicken Tenders , Fresh Hamburgers and much more…

Location

4664 Hunters Point Pike, Lebanon, TN 37087

Directions

