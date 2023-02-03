The Floppin’ Fish Carroll Oakland Elementary

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.00

This classic cheeseburger comes with a quarter pound single patty of fresh hand-patted ground beef, smashed and cooked to perfection and topped with a slice of melted American cheese and served on a toasted bun. Comes with lettuce, tomato, onions, pickles, mustard and ketchup on the side. Make it a double patty for $2 more.