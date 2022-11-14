Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch

The Flora Bakehouse

39 Reviews

$$

1511 S Lucile St

Seattle, WA 98108

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Coffee

Ice Water

$0.22

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Americano

$3.75+

Doppio

$3.00

Macchiato

$3.75

Cortado

$3.75

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Latte

$4.00+

Mocha

$4.50+

White Mocha

$4.50+

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.50+

Golden Milk Latte

$4.00+

Lavender Honey Latte

$4.50+

Cardamom Rose Latte

$4.50+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.00+

Salted Caramel Latte

$5.00+

Caramel Apple Cider

$3.25+

Cold Milk

$2.00+

Steamer

$2.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

London Fog

$4.75

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Caramel Vanilla Latte

$5.00+

Coffee Carafe TO GO (96oz) - serves 12x

$30.00

Drip Coffee Refill - SECRET MENU

$0.75

Tea

Bagged Tea (16 oz.)

$3.50

Iced Tea (16 oz.)

$3.75

Traditional Matcha

$3.25

Tea Bulk

Rhubarb Iced Tea (16 oz.)

$4.75Out of stock

Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.50+

Seasonal Lemonade

Seasonal Lemonade

$4.00+

Laminated Pastries

Classic Croissant

$5.25

Twice Baked Almond Croissant

$5.75

Chocolate Croissant

$5.75

Twice Baked Pumpkin Almond Croissant

$6.00

Kouign Amann

$5.25Out of stock

Buckwheat Kouign Amann

$5.50Out of stock

Seasonal Savory Croissant

$6.75Out of stock

Seasonal Sweet Danish

$6.75Out of stock

Chocolate Almond Croissant

$5.75Out of stock

Daily Savory

$5.50

Daily Sweet

$5.50

Morning Bun

$3.50

Jam Bun

$4.25Out of stock

Quick Breads

Cinnamon Roll

$6.50

Lemon Ginger Scone

$5.25

VGF Muffin

$4.25

Chocolate Hazelnut Cake

$5.50

Seasonal Teacake

$5.50

Cinnamon Roll Special Order

$20.00Out of stock

Whole Choco Hazelnut Cake

$55.00Out of stock

Biscuit And Jam

$5.25Out of stock

Cookies/Desserts

Bakehouse Blondie

$4.00

Brownie w/ Frosting

$5.25

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

Cookie of the Week

$3.50Out of stock

Unicorn Horns

$2.25

Day Old Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Pies/Cakes

Vegan Coconut Cake

$8.50

Special Order Vegan Coconut Cake

$80.00

Sides

Vegan Cream Cheese Frosting

$0.50

Butter

$0.50

Jam

$0.50

Mama Lils Aioli

$0.50

Breakfast/Lunch

Bakehouse Sandwich

$8.00

Egg & Cheese

$6.00

Burrito

$7.25Out of stock

Mushroom Gruyere Hand Pie

$6.50

Frittata

$6.75

Kimchi Grilled Cheese

$9.00Out of stock

Curry Chickpea Bowl

$8.00

Hummus Pack

$6.00

Southwest Bowl

$8.00

Apple Brie Baguette Sandwich

$10.00Out of stock

Sundried Tomato & Mozzarella Sandwich

$10.00

Seasonal Galette

$7.50Out of stock

Sides

Hot sauce

Extra Aioli

$0.50

Extra Mustard

Extra Side of Bread

$2.00

Extra Side of GF Crackers

$3.25

Leavened Breads

Baguette

$5.50

Olive & Garlic - Roman Pizza

$6.25

Potato Gorgonzola Roman Pizza

$6.75

Milk bread

$7.50Out of stock

Seeded Molasses Oat

$8.50

Sourdough Loaf

$10.00

Rye Bread

$10.00

Pretzel

$3.00

Pumpkin Spice Pretzel

$3.50

Cheddar and Jalapeno Pretzel

$4.00

Seeded Sourdough Loaf

$7.00Out of stock

Pretzel of the week

$3.00Out of stock

Delicata Roman Pizza

$6.75

Classics

Cup

$6.00

Cone

$6.00

Kids Cup

$4.50

Croissant Cone

$8.00

Sundaes And Floats

Seattle Freeze

$7.00

Tiny Unicorn

$6.50

Cleveland Float

$6.50

Harvest Festival

$8.50

Butter Pecan

$8.50

Pear Apple Crisp (VGF)

$8.50

Retail Fridge

Columbia Gorge Orange Juice

$5.00

Topo Chico

$2.75

Mineragua

$2.75

Kombucha- Ginger Peach

$6.00

Kombucha- Goji And Blueberry

$6.00

Kombucha- Bonfire

$6.00

Kombucha- Matcha

$6.00

San Pellegrino Prickly Pear

$2.50

San Pellegrino Blood Orange

$2.50

Something & Nothing - Yuzu

$3.00

Something & Nothing - Cucumber

$3.00

Something & Nothing - Hibiscus

$3.00

Ghia Ginger

$6.50

Ghia Lime & Salt

$6.50

Iggy's Hawthorne Rose

$5.50

COGO- Strawberry Banana

$6.50

COGO- Mango Cogo

$6.50

COGO- Chocolate Protein

$6.50

Soup (quart)

$12.00

Jam (8oz.)

$8.00

Pimento Cheese (8 oz.)

$10.00

Merchandise

Greeting Card

$5.50

Sticker

$2.00

Flower Pins!

$12.00

Birthday Candles (Set of 12)

$8.00

Wine Bag

$2.00

Cappuccino Pin!

$12.00

Scissor Or Sewing Machine Pin!

$14.00

Flora Merchandise

Gender Roles Tote

$22.00

Black Enamel Mug

$30.00

Floral Runner Hat

$30.00

Bakehouse Bandana

$10.00

Flora Beanie

$14.00

STAFF ONLY - Cinn Rolls T-Shirt (not for sale to guests)

STAFF ONLY - Aprons (not for sale to guests)

Pink Enamel Mug

$30.00

Dry Goods

Bakehouse Granola

$9.50

Granola - For Here

$5.00

Rice

Flour

Pasta

Spice 1

Spice2

Sunny Honey

Beeswax Lip Balm

$7.50

Small Honey Jar

$18.00

Medium Honey Jar

$26.00

Handmade Oatmeal Soap

$9.50

Stumptown Bulk Coffee

Holler Mountain

$16.00

El Injerto

$18.00

Paper Bag

Paper Bag Charge

$0.08

Single Beer

Yonder Dry Single

$5.00

Yonder Vantage Single

$5.00

Yonder Rose Single

$6.00

Hellbent Stout

$6.00

Hellbent Kolsch

$6.00

Thunderpussy Single

$6.00

Montucky Single

$4.00

Medusa Oktoberfest

$4.00

Scuttlebutt Pilsner

$4.00

Scuttlebutt Kolsch

$4.00

Cascade Gose Roselle

$5.50

Case Beer

Yonder Dry 4-Pack

$18.00

Yonder Vantage 4-Pack

$18.00

Yonder Bottlehouse Rose 4-Pack

$20.00

Moon Tower Stout 6-Pack

$16.00

Hellbent Kolsch 6-Pack

$16.00

Thunderpussy 4-Pack

$16.00

Pfriem Pilsner 6-Pack

$16.00

Montucky 6-Pack

$12.00

Scuttlebutt Pilsner (6-Pack)

$16.00

Scuttlebutt Kolsch (6-Pack)

$16.00

Cascade Goselle (4-Pack)

$20.00

Bottles

Nashi Cider

$24.00

Nashi Island Harvest Perry

$24.00

Glass

Mimosa (Glass)

$10.00

Kind Stranger Cabernet Sauvignon (Glass)

$10.00

dark fruits, tobacco, white pepper

Vega Medien Cava Brut (Glass)

$8.00

Figuiere Mediterranee Rose (Glass)

$10.00

Kind Stranger Chardonnay (Glass)

$10.00

Seasonal Spritz (Glass)

$10.00

Ryan's Apricot Spritz (Glass)

$10.00

Gulp Hablo Orange Wine (Glass)

$12.00

Mulled Wine

$8.00

Can

Old Westminster "Seeds and Skins" Orange Wine

$12.00

lemon oil, nectarine, hay, dried leaves

Old Westminster "Piquette"

$10.00

Old Westminster "Carbonic Red"

$10.00

Old Westminster "Farm Fizz" Sparkling White

$11.00

Las Jaras Waves White Wine

$12.00

Bottle

Bichi, La Santa

$36.00

Buona Notte Rosalba (Bottle)

$36.00

Cava Vega Medien (Bottle)

$16.00

Figuiere Rose (Bottle)

$20.00

Peach, orange skin and white flowers with the salty influence of the sea

Gulp Hablo (1L Bottle)

$28.00

Kind Stranger Cabernet Sauvignon (Bottle)

$20.00

Kind Stranger Chardonnay (Bottle)

$20.00

Las Jaras Glou Glou (Bottle)

$38.00

Litrona Xarel-Lo Vermell 1L

$38.00

Meinklang Foam Red

$25.00

Mimosa Kit (Bottle & OJ)

$20.00

Old Westminster Rose 2020

$22.00

Old Westminster Take It Easy Piquette (Bottle)

$22.00

Troon Vineyard Rose

$25.00

Martha Stoumen Try It Out! Spritzer (355 ML)

$15.00

Two Mountain Hidden Horse Red No. 18 (Bottle)

$18.00

dark fruits, tobacco, white pepper

Biodynamics Class 8/24 - Special Bottles

Finca Parera, Litrona Penedes White

$34.00

Troon Vineyard, Kubli Bench Rose

$25.00

Meinklang, Gruner Veltliner

$20.00Out of stock

Special Orders

Cupcake Special Order 9/1

$5.25

Events

Pumpkin Decorating

$5.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

A production kitchen providing freshly baked pastries for Cafe Flora and Floret. Order your Thanksgiving pies today and pick them up at Cafe Flora on November 26th.

Website

Location

1511 S Lucile St, Seattle, WA 98108

Directions

Gallery
The Flora Bakehouse image
The Flora Bakehouse image
The Flora Bakehouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Skylark Cafe and Club
orange starNo Reviews
3803 Delridge Way Southwest Seattle, WA 98106
View restaurantnext
Moonshot Coffee
orange star4.6 • 236
9622B 16th Ave SW Seattle, WA 98106
View restaurantnext
The Stop
orange starNo Reviews
616 1st Ave Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Oasis - Chinatown
orange starNo Reviews
519 6th Ave Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Hood Famous Cafe + Bar - Chinatown-ID
orange starNo Reviews
504 5th Ave S. Seattle, WA 98104
View restaurantnext
Meet The Moon Cafe
orange star4.4 • 2,378
120 LAKESIDE AVE SEATTLE, WA 98122
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Seattle

Oak
orange star4.3 • 553
3019 Beacon Ave S Seattle, WA 98144
View restaurantnext
Homer - 3013 Beacon Avenue South
orange star4.6 • 507
3013 Beacon Avenue South Seattle, WA 98144
View restaurantnext
Victrola - V3 Beacon Hill
orange star4.3 • 364
3215 Beacon Ave S Seattle, WA 98144
View restaurantnext
Milk Drunk - 2805 Beacon Avenue South
orange star4.0 • 162
2805 Beacon Avenue South Seattle, WA 98144
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Seattle
Ballard
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Central District
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Alki
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)
Denny Triangle
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
No reviews yet
Queen Anne
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Industrial District
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Madison Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston