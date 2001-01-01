Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American
Dessert & Ice Cream

The Florentine Hotel

review star

No reviews yet

21 W Market St

Germantown, OH 45327

Bavarian Pretzel Sticks
Vegetable of the Day
1/2-lb Boneless Chicken Hunks (+/- 8 pieces)

Draft Beer

32oz Howler Jar
$8.00

$8.00
64oz Growler Jar
$10.00

64oz Growler Jar

$10.00
Alaskan Amber 5.3%

Alaskan Amber 5.3%

$0.00+Out of stock
Amberbock 5.2%

Amberbock 5.2%

$0.00+Out of stock
Bell's Oberon 5.8%
$0.00+

Bell's Oberon 5.8%

$0.00+
Bud Light 4.2%
$4.00+

Bud Light 4.2%

$4.00+
Coronado Never Better DIPA 8.7%
$0.00+

Coronado Never Better DIPA 8.7%

$0.00+

Dayton Beer Company Apple Jax Blonde Ale 5.3%
$0.00+

$0.00+
Ellicottville Blueberry Wheat 4.8%
$0.00+

Ellicottville Blueberry Wheat 4.8%

$0.00+
Florentine Heritage Brown
$0.00+

Florentine Heritage Brown

$0.00+
Florentine Old World IPA 5% ABV
$0.00+

Florentine Old World IPA 5% ABV

$0.00+
Florentine Pale Ale 5.6%
$0.00+

Florentine Pale Ale 5.6%

$0.00+
Flying Dog Bloodline 8%

Flying Dog Bloodline 8%

$7.00+Out of stock
Flying Dog Truth DIPA 8.7%

Flying Dog Truth DIPA 8.7%

$0.00+Out of stock
Great Lakes Oktoberfest

Great Lakes Oktoberfest

$0.00+Out of stock
Ithaca Flower Power 7.2%
$0.00+

Ithaca Flower Power 7.2%

$0.00+
Kona Gold Cliff 7.2%

Kona Gold Cliff 7.2%

$0.00+Out of stock
Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat 5.0%

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat 5.0%

$0.00+Out of stock
Madtree Happy Amber 6%
$0.00+

Madtree Happy Amber 6%

$0.00+
Mango Cart 4%

Mango Cart 4%

$0.00+
Outerbelt Glasstown Lager 5.2%
$0.00+

Outerbelt Glasstown Lager 5.2%

$0.00+
Rhinegeist Blizzberry 5%

Rhinegeist Blizzberry 5%

$0.00+Out of stock

Roak French Toast Stout 8.3%
$6.00+

$6.00+

Sam Adams Oktoberfest 5.3%
$0.00+

$0.00+
Troegs Perpetual IPA

Troegs Perpetual IPA

$7.50+Out of stock

Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter 4.7%
$0.00+Out of stock

$0.00+Out of stock

Sam Adams Seasonal 5.3%

$0.00+Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Angry Orchard
$3.00

Angry Orchard

$3.00
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$3.25
Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.00
Budweiser

Budweiser

$3.00
BudweiserZero
$3.00

BudweiserZero

$3.00
Busch

Busch

$3.00
Busch Light

Busch Light

$3.00
Coors Light

Coors Light

$3.00
Corona Extra
$3.75

Corona Extra

$3.75
Guiness

Guiness

$3.25

Heinekan Zero
$4.00

$4.00
Killians

Killians

$3.00
Michelob Gold
$3.00

Michelob Gold

$3.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.00

Michelob Ultra

$3.00
Miller Light
$3.00

Miller Light

$3.00
Ommision light
$4.75

Ommision light

$4.75
PBR

PBR

$3.00
Reingeist Bubbles
$4.00

Reingeist Bubbles

$4.00
Rhinegeist Zappy
$4.00

Rhinegeist Zappy

$4.00
Sam Adams Lager
$3.50

Sam Adams Lager

$3.50
Stella Artois
$3.00

Stella Artois

$3.00
Yuengling

Yuengling

$3.00
Yuengling Oktoberfest
$3.75

Yuengling Oktoberfest

$3.75
Shock Top Pretzel Beer
$3.75

Shock Top Pretzel Beer

$3.75

Heinekan Zero
$4.00

$4.00

Yuengling Light
$3.00

$3.00

Wine GLASS

GLASS Beringer White Zinfandel
$7.00

GLASS Beringer White Zinfandel

$7.00
GLASS Cline Zinfandel
$7.00

GLASS Cline Zinfandel

$7.00
GLASS Clo Du Bois Cabernet Sauvingnon
$7.00

GLASS Clo Du Bois Cabernet Sauvingnon

$7.00
GLASS Clo Du Bois Buttery Chardonnay
$7.00

GLASS Clo Du Bois Buttery Chardonnay

$7.00
GLASS Clo Du Bois Pinot Grigio
$7.00

GLASS Clo Du Bois Pinot Grigio

$7.00
GLASS Clo Du Bois Pinot Noir
$7.00

GLASS Clo Du Bois Pinot Noir

$7.00
GLASS Clo Du Bois Rose
$7.00

GLASS Clo Du Bois Rose

$7.00
GLASS Clos Du Bois Merlot
$7.00

GLASS Clos Du Bois Merlot

$7.00
GLASS Decoy Merlot
$14.00

GLASS Decoy Merlot

$14.00
GLASS Decoy Pinot Noir
$14.00

GLASS Decoy Pinot Noir

$14.00
GLASS Decoy Red Blend
$14.00

GLASS Decoy Red Blend

$14.00
GLASS Decoy Zinfandel
$15.00

GLASS Decoy Zinfandel

$15.00
GLASS Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon
$45.00

GLASS Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00
GLASS Gascon Malbec
$9.00

GLASS Gascon Malbec

$9.00
GLASS Intrinsic Cabernet
$14.00

GLASS Intrinsic Cabernet

$14.00
GLASS Josh Cabernet Sauvignon
$9.00

GLASS Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$9.00
GLASS Meiomi Pinot Noir
$12.00

GLASS Meiomi Pinot Noir

$12.00
GLASS Sebastiani Cabernet
$10.00

GLASS Sebastiani Cabernet

$10.00
GLASS Sebastiani Merlot
$10.00

GLASS Sebastiani Merlot

$10.00
GLASS Stella Black
$9.00

GLASS Stella Black

$9.00

GLASS Stella Black Cherry
$9.00

$9.00
GLASS Stella Rosa Rosso
$9.00

GLASS Stella Rosa Rosso

$9.00
GLASS Torres Ibericos Tempranillo
$10.00

GLASS Torres Ibericos Tempranillo

$10.00
GLASS Chateau St. Michelle Sauvignon Blanc
$7.00

GLASS Chateau St. Michelle Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00
GLASS Cupcake Moscato
$8.00

GLASS Cupcake Moscato

$8.00
GLASS Decoy Chardonnay
$20.00

GLASS Decoy Chardonnay

$20.00
GLASS Decoy Sauvignon Blanc
$12.00

GLASS Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00
GLASS Fetzer Gewurztraminer
$8.00

GLASS Fetzer Gewurztraminer

$8.00
GLASS Louis Latour Ardeche Chardonnay
$8.00

GLASS Louis Latour Ardeche Chardonnay

$8.00
GLASS Meiomi Chardonnay
$10.00

GLASS Meiomi Chardonnay

$10.00
GLASS Protea Chenin Blanc
$11.00

GLASS Protea Chenin Blanc

$11.00
GLASS Ruffino Pinot Grigio
$8.00

GLASS Ruffino Pinot Grigio

$8.00
GLASS Schloss Vollrad Riesling
$12.00

GLASS Schloss Vollrad Riesling

$12.00
GLASS Skyside Chardonnay
$12.00

GLASS Skyside Chardonnay

$12.00
GLASS Stella Rosa Moscato D'Asti
$8.00

GLASS Stella Rosa Moscato D'Asti

$8.00
GLASS Terlato Pinot Grigio
$14.00

GLASS Terlato Pinot Grigio

$14.00
GLASS Cooks Sparkling Brut
$7.00

GLASS Cooks Sparkling Brut

$7.00
Small Bottle Lamarca Prosecco
$12.00

Small Bottle Lamarca Prosecco

$12.00
GLASS Whispering Angel Rose
$15.00

GLASS Whispering Angel Rose

$15.00
GLASS Chapoutier Belleruche Rose
$10.00

GLASS Chapoutier Belleruche Rose

$10.00

Wine BOTTLE

BOTTLE Beringer White Zinfandel
$22.00

BOTTLE Beringer White Zinfandel

$22.00
BOTTLE Cline Zinfandel
$22.00

BOTTLE Cline Zinfandel

$22.00
BOTTLE Clo Du Bois Cabernet Sauvingnon
$22.00

BOTTLE Clo Du Bois Cabernet Sauvingnon

$22.00
BOTTLE Clo Du Bois Buttery Chardonnay
$22.00

BOTTLE Clo Du Bois Buttery Chardonnay

$22.00
BOTTLE Clo Du Bois Pinot Grigio
$22.00

BOTTLE Clo Du Bois Pinot Grigio

$22.00
BOTTLE Clo Du Bois Pinot Noir
$22.00

BOTTLE Clo Du Bois Pinot Noir

$22.00
BOTTLE Clo Du Bois Rose
$22.00

BOTTLE Clo Du Bois Rose

$22.00
BOTTLE Clos Du Bois Merlot
$22.00

BOTTLE Clos Du Bois Merlot

$22.00
BOTTLE Decoy Merlot
$40.00

BOTTLE Decoy Merlot

$40.00
BOTTLE Decoy Pinot Noir
$40.00

BOTTLE Decoy Pinot Noir

$40.00
BOTTLE Decoy Red Blend
$40.00

BOTTLE Decoy Red Blend

$40.00
BOTTLE Decoy Zinfandel
$42.00

BOTTLE Decoy Zinfandel

$42.00
BOTTLE Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon
$125.00

BOTTLE Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon

$125.00
BOTTLE Gascon Malbec
$27.00

BOTTLE Gascon Malbec

$27.00
BOTTLE Intrinsic Cabernet
$32.00

BOTTLE Intrinsic Cabernet

$32.00
BOTTLE Josh Cabernet Sauvignon
$27.00

BOTTLE Josh Cabernet Sauvignon

$27.00
BOTTLE Meiomi Pinot Noir
$32.00

BOTTLE Meiomi Pinot Noir

$32.00
BOTTLE Sebastiani Cabernet
$30.00

BOTTLE Sebastiani Cabernet

$30.00
BOTTLE Sebastiani Merlot
$30.00

BOTTLE Sebastiani Merlot

$30.00
BOTTLE Stella Black
$27.00

BOTTLE Stella Black

$27.00

BOTTLE Stella Black Cherry
$27.00

$27.00
BOTTLE Stella Rosa Rosso
$27.00

BOTTLE Stella Rosa Rosso

$27.00
BOTTLE Torres Ibericos Tempranillo
$30.00

BOTTLE Torres Ibericos Tempranillo

$30.00
BOTTLE Chateau St. Michelle Sauvignon Blanc
$20.00

BOTTLE Chateau St. Michelle Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00
BOTTLE Cupcake Moscato
$22.00

BOTTLE Cupcake Moscato

$22.00
BOTTLE Decoy Chardonnay
$60.00

BOTTLE Decoy Chardonnay

$60.00
BOTTLE Decoy Sauvignon Blanc
$36.00

BOTTLE Decoy Sauvignon Blanc

$36.00