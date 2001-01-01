- Home
Steakhouses
American
Dessert & Ice Cream
The Florentine Hotel
No reviews yet
21 W Market St
Germantown, OH 45327
Order Again
Draft Beer
32oz Howler Jar
$8.00
64oz Growler Jar
$10.00
Alaskan Amber 5.3%
$0.00+Out of stock
Amberbock 5.2%
$0.00+Out of stock
Bell's Oberon 5.8%
$0.00+
Bud Light 4.2%
$4.00+
Coronado Never Better DIPA 8.7%
$0.00+
Dayton Beer Company Apple Jax Blonde Ale 5.3%
$0.00+
Ellicottville Blueberry Wheat 4.8%
$0.00+
Florentine Heritage Brown
$0.00+
Florentine Old World IPA 5% ABV
$0.00+
Florentine Pale Ale 5.6%
$0.00+
Flying Dog Bloodline 8%
$7.00+Out of stock
Flying Dog Truth DIPA 8.7%
$0.00+Out of stock
Great Lakes Oktoberfest
$0.00+Out of stock
Ithaca Flower Power 7.2%
$0.00+
Kona Gold Cliff 7.2%
$0.00+Out of stock
Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat 5.0%
$0.00+Out of stock
Madtree Happy Amber 6%
$0.00+
Mango Cart 4%
$0.00+
Outerbelt Glasstown Lager 5.2%
$0.00+
Rhinegeist Blizzberry 5%
$0.00+Out of stock
Roak French Toast Stout 8.3%
$6.00+
Sam Adams Oktoberfest 5.3%
$0.00+
Troegs Perpetual IPA
$7.50+Out of stock
Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter 4.7%
$0.00+Out of stock
Sam Adams Seasonal 5.3%
$0.00+Out of stock
Bottled Beer
Angry Orchard
$3.00
Blue Moon
$3.25
Bud Light
$3.00
Budweiser
$3.00
BudweiserZero
$3.00
Busch
$3.00
Busch Light
$3.00
Coors Light
$3.00
Corona Extra
$3.75
Guiness
$3.25
Heinekan Zero
$4.00
Killians
$3.00
Michelob Gold
$3.00
Michelob Ultra
$3.00
Miller Light
$3.00
Ommision light
$4.75
PBR
$3.00
Reingeist Bubbles
$4.00
Rhinegeist Zappy
$4.00
Sam Adams Lager
$3.50
Stella Artois
$3.00
Yuengling
$3.00
Yuengling Oktoberfest
$3.75
Shock Top Pretzel Beer
$3.75
Heinekan Zero
$4.00
Yuengling Light
$3.00
Wine GLASS
GLASS Beringer White Zinfandel
$7.00
GLASS Cline Zinfandel
$7.00
GLASS Clo Du Bois Cabernet Sauvingnon
$7.00
GLASS Clo Du Bois Buttery Chardonnay
$7.00
GLASS Clo Du Bois Pinot Grigio
$7.00
GLASS Clo Du Bois Pinot Noir
$7.00
GLASS Clo Du Bois Rose
$7.00
GLASS Clos Du Bois Merlot
$7.00
GLASS Decoy Merlot
$14.00
GLASS Decoy Pinot Noir
$14.00
GLASS Decoy Red Blend
$14.00
GLASS Decoy Zinfandel
$15.00
GLASS Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon
$45.00
GLASS Gascon Malbec
$9.00
GLASS Intrinsic Cabernet
$14.00
GLASS Josh Cabernet Sauvignon
$9.00
GLASS Meiomi Pinot Noir
$12.00
GLASS Sebastiani Cabernet
$10.00
GLASS Sebastiani Merlot
$10.00
GLASS Stella Black
$9.00
GLASS Stella Black Cherry
$9.00
GLASS Stella Rosa Rosso
$9.00
GLASS Torres Ibericos Tempranillo
$10.00
GLASS Chateau St. Michelle Sauvignon Blanc
$7.00
GLASS Cupcake Moscato
$8.00
GLASS Decoy Chardonnay
$20.00
GLASS Decoy Sauvignon Blanc
$12.00
GLASS Fetzer Gewurztraminer
$8.00
GLASS Louis Latour Ardeche Chardonnay
$8.00
GLASS Meiomi Chardonnay
$10.00
GLASS Protea Chenin Blanc
$11.00
GLASS Ruffino Pinot Grigio
$8.00
GLASS Schloss Vollrad Riesling
$12.00
GLASS Skyside Chardonnay
$12.00
GLASS Stella Rosa Moscato D'Asti
$8.00
GLASS Terlato Pinot Grigio
$14.00
GLASS Cooks Sparkling Brut
$7.00
Small Bottle Lamarca Prosecco
$12.00
GLASS Whispering Angel Rose
$15.00
GLASS Chapoutier Belleruche Rose
$10.00
Wine BOTTLE
BOTTLE Beringer White Zinfandel
$22.00
BOTTLE Cline Zinfandel
$22.00
BOTTLE Clo Du Bois Cabernet Sauvingnon
$22.00
BOTTLE Clo Du Bois Buttery Chardonnay
$22.00
BOTTLE Clo Du Bois Pinot Grigio
$22.00
BOTTLE Clo Du Bois Pinot Noir
$22.00
BOTTLE Clo Du Bois Rose
$22.00
BOTTLE Clos Du Bois Merlot
$22.00
BOTTLE Decoy Merlot
$40.00
BOTTLE Decoy Pinot Noir
$40.00
BOTTLE Decoy Red Blend
$40.00
BOTTLE Decoy Zinfandel
$42.00
BOTTLE Duckhorn Cabernet Sauvignon
$125.00
BOTTLE Gascon Malbec
$27.00
BOTTLE Intrinsic Cabernet
$32.00
BOTTLE Josh Cabernet Sauvignon
$27.00
BOTTLE Meiomi Pinot Noir
$32.00
BOTTLE Sebastiani Cabernet
$30.00
BOTTLE Sebastiani Merlot
$30.00
BOTTLE Stella Black
$27.00
BOTTLE Stella Black Cherry
$27.00
BOTTLE Stella Rosa Rosso
$27.00
BOTTLE Torres Ibericos Tempranillo
$30.00
BOTTLE Chateau St. Michelle Sauvignon Blanc
$20.00
BOTTLE Cupcake Moscato
$22.00
BOTTLE Decoy Chardonnay
$60.00
BOTTLE Decoy Sauvignon Blanc
$36.00