Southern
Vegan
Bars & Lounges

The Floridian

review star

No reviews yet

72 Spanish Street

Saint Augustine, FL 32084

Popular Items

GF Sea Salt & Caramel Brownie

Small Plates

Chips and Dips

$9.50

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

Pickled Shrimps

$12.00

Soup Du Jour

$5.00+

Company's Coming

$12.75

Biscuit and Belly

$14.75

Cheese Board

$17.00

Bread for1

$1.00

Bread for 2

$2.00

Regular Cornbread

$3.50

Side Salad

$3.50

Side Chips

$2.50

Side Pimento

$2.50

Side Green Tom Salsa

$0.75

Bowls

Florida Sunshine

$12.00+

Grain Bowl

$12.00+

Citrus Beet

$12.00+

Panzanella

$12.00+

Cobb

$12.00+

Sandwiches And Mains

'N Grits Allday

$14.50+

Cornbread Stack

$15.00+

Banh Po Boy

$18.00

FGT BLT

$12.00

Veggie Burger

$12.00

Dixie Burger - Beef

$15.00

Meatloaf

$16.75

PF Burrito

$18.00+

Spicy Melt

$18.00+

Bay of Pigs

$14.25

DESSERT

GF Sea Salt & Caramel Brownie

$6.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Vegan Cupcake

$4.00

Kentucky Derby Pie

$7.00

Lemon Buttermilk Pie

$7.00

Kids

Quesadilla

$7.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.00

Fried Shrimp

$10.00

Chicken and Pots

$9.00

Pork and Cornbread

$9.00

Kid Tofu

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

House Favorites

Santa Julia Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Friend And Farmer Tempranillo

$30.00

Lola Pinot Noir

$30.00Out of stock

Terranoble Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00

Riff Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Santa Julia Organica Chardonnay

$20.00

Add A Cold Beer! Bud/bud Ligh/Modelo Especial $3

$3.00

Add A Cold One! Craft Beer $5

$5.00

Add A Cold One! Cider Or Hard Seltzer $5

$5.00

Can O' Chardonnay $8 (1/2 Bottle)

$8.00

Cocktail Jars

750ml Paradise Garden

$35.00Out of stock

750ml Holy Mountain

$35.00Out of stock

MARKET ITEMS

8 oz. Lemon-Garlic chickpea hummus

$5.00

16 Oz Lemon Garlic Hummus

$10.00

8 Oz Pimento Cheese

$6.00

8oz Marinated Chickpea & Cucumber Salad

$5.00

8oz House Pickled Veggies

$5.00

8oz Bourbon Apple Butter

$5.00

16 Oz House Balsamic Vin

$10.00

16 Oz Buttermilk Herb Dressing

$10.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Boylan's Soda

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Pellegrino

$3.00

Acqua Panna

$3.00

Fancy Lemonade

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

OJ

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Sweetwater Chill Coffee

$6.00

Kombucha

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

72 Spanish Street, Saint Augustine, FL 32084

Directions

