The Flyby

review star

No reviews yet

800 Moffett Boulevard

Mountain View, CA 94043

Drinks

hot drinks

brewed coffee

$4.00

americano

$4.00

espresso

$3.00

latte

$5.00

flat white

$5.00

mocha

$6.00

cappuccino

$5.00

hot chocolate

$5.00

chai latte

$6.00

matcha latte

$7.00

cold drinks

cold brew

$5.00

iced americano

$4.00

iced latte

$5.00

iced mocha

$6.00

iced chai latte

$6.00

iced matcha latte

$7.00

milk

$4.00

tea

Black Iced Tea

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Specialty Teas

$4.50

refreshers

Iced Lemonade

$4.00

Sparkling Lemonade

$5.00

Iced Arnold Palmer

$5.00

Cucumber Pineapple Spritzer

$5.00

Pastries

almond croissant

$6.00

butter croissant

$4.50

chocolate croissant

$5.50

monkey bread

$6.00

kouign amann

$5.00

everything bagel

$3.00Out of stock

summer berry puff

$5.00Out of stock

AmesWellNess Bar

$4.00Out of stock

Cookie Of The Day

$3.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Soda

coke

$4.00

diet coke

$4.00

sprite

Juice

orange juice

$5.00

pineapple juice

$5.00

grapefruit juice

$5.00

Alcohol / Bar

Wine By The Glass

Michael David Petite (btg)

$17.00

Badia a Coltibuono (btg)

$15.00

Hourglass 3 Red Blend (btg)

$22.00

Tasi Prosecco (btg)

$12.00

J Dusi Rose (btg)

$14.00

J Chardonnay (btg)

$16.00

SC Trail Marker (btg)

$12.00

Wente Chardonnay (btg)

$12.00

Zinfandel Preston

$14.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Adult Coffee Drinks

Astronaut Fuel

$12.00

Irish Coffee

$12.00

Crowns of Jupiter

$14.00

Happy Hour (Wine - BTG)

Michael David Petite Sirah

$14.00

Badia a Coltibuono

$12.00

Hourglass 3 Red Blend

$19.00

Tasi Prosecco

$9.00

J Dusi Rose

$11.00

J Chardonnay

$13.00

SC Trail Marker

$9.00

Wente Chardonnay

$9.00

Zinfandel Preston

$11.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Shots

Kahlua

$10.00

Jameson

$16.00

Crown Royale

$14.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

800 Moffett Boulevard, Mountain View, CA 94043

