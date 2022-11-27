Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Flying Cock

review star

No reviews yet

497 third avenue

new york, NY 10016

Order Again

Popular Items

The Crispy Flying Cock Sandwich
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap
Standard Burger

Retail

Small Shirt

$25.00

Medium Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Large Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

XL Shirt

$25.00Out of stock

Zip Up Hoodie XL

$50.00Out of stock

Trucker Hat-Name

$25.00Out of stock

Beanies

$15.00

Zip Up Hoodie L

$50.00Out of stock

Mens T-shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Trucker Hat-Logo

$25.00

Womens T Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Cocky Bar Shares

Bang Bang Cauliflower

Bang Bang Cauliflower

$14.00

Crispy baked cauliflower bites, creamy sweet-spicy chili sauce

Bar Nachos

Bar Nachos

$15.00

queso fresco, mozzarella, cheddar, guacamole, jalapeño, sour cream, add buffalo chicken for $3

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Flatbread

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger Flatbread

$15.00

Grilled ground beef, lettuce, bbq sauce, american cheese, bacon, house made ranch

Buffalo Style Wings

Buffalo Style Wings

$16.00

Served with blue cheese

House Cut Fries

House Cut Fries

$9.00

Korean Style Wings

$15.00

sweet & spicy chili sauce

Pork Belly Dumplings

Pork Belly Dumplings

$16.00

Pan fried dumplings, ginger, scallion, chili garlic soy dipping sauce

Reuben Spring Rolls

$15.00

corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, pickles & caraway, homemade russian dressing dipping sauce

Spicy Tuna Tartare Tacos

Spicy Tuna Tartare Tacos

$17.00

3 tacos, toasted sesame & soy, avocado crema, spicy aioli

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$9.00

Sweet Potato Poutine

$17.00

sweet potato fries, grilled skirt steak, fontina cheese, sunny side up egg, cilantro, chipotle mayo

Handcrafted Flying Cock Burgers

Standard Burger

Standard Burger

$17.00

Hand Cut Fries lettuce & tomato Add: American, Cheddar, Swiss $1.50 Jalapeno, sautéed onions, bacon $1.50 Avocado, onion rings $2

California Dreamin'

California Dreamin'

$21.00

avocado, roasted jalapeño aioli, fontina cheese, sunny side up egg, hand cut fries

Sandwiches

The Crispy Flying Cock Sandwich

The Crispy Flying Cock Sandwich

$18.00

Fried chicken, jalapeño slaw, spicy mayo on a ciabatta hero served with hand cut french fries and a pickle

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

Santa Fe Chicken Wrap

$18.00

herb grilled chicken, diced bacon, onion, avocado, melted monterey jack, tomato, peppers, mixed greens, buttermilk dressing, warm flour tortilla

Maple Bacon Cheese Panini

$16.00

American cheese, tomato, maple bacon on sourdough, served with hand cut fries

Entrees

Bacon Mac & Cheese

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$17.00

aged cheddar & gruyere cheese with bacon and a panko crust

Proper Fish & Chips

$20.00

cocky pils beer batter, fresh cod, hand cut fries, house made tartar sauce

Salad Bowls

Chopped Baja Chicken Salad Bowl

Chopped Baja Chicken Salad Bowl

$20.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, avocado, radish, roasted corn, cilantro, queso fresco, tomato, tortilla chips, jalapeño vinaigrette

Blackened Salmon Caesar

Blackened Salmon Caesar

$21.00

Blackening spice, romaine heart spheres, avocado caesar dressing, mrinated tomatoes, warm polenta croutons, parmigiano reggiano

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

497 third avenue, new york, NY 10016

Directions

Gallery
The Flying Cock image
The Flying Cock image
The Flying Cock image
The Flying Cock image

