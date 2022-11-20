Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Flying Egg 451 Main Street

860 Reviews

$$

451 Main Street

Bethlehem, PA 18018

Order Again

Popular Items

Three Meat Skillet
Make Your Own Omelet
Breakfast Burrito

Benedicts

Lox Rocks

$12.95

Shorty

$13.50

South of the Border

$11.95

The Classic

$10.95

The Veg

$11.95

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$11.50

Apple & Honey Ricotta Toast

$9.25

Smoked Salmon Toast

$10.95

More Eggy Dishes

Eggs any Style

$9.50

Steak & Eggs

$16.95

The Jersey

$7.25

Three Meat Skillet

$13.50

The BELT

$8.95

Huevos Rancheros

$14.50

Breakfast Burrito

$10.95

Make Your Own Omelet

$7.00

Breakfast Bowl

$11.95

Vegan Dishes

Vegan Skillet

$12.50

Tofu Scramble

$10.25

Sweet Mornings

Pancakes

$6.95

Chicken & Waffle

$11.95

Buttermilk Waffle

$8.50

Birthday Plate

Special French Toast

$7.75Out of stock

French Toast

$7.95

Breakfast Extras

Luna's Oatmeal

$7.25

One Egg Any Style

$2.50

Mia's Parfait

$8.95

Seasonal Fruit Plate

$8.50

Side Biscuits

$2.50

Side English Muffin

$2.50

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Canadian Bacon

$3.50

Side Home Fries

$3.25

Side Pork Roll

$3.50

Side Sausage

$3.50

Side Turkey Bacon

$3.50

Toast

$2.50

Two Eggs Any Style

$5.00

Side GF English Muffin

$3.50

Side Chorizo

$3.50

Side Pancake (1) pc

$2.50

Side Seasonal Fruit

$3.50

Side of Hollandaise

$1.25

Side of French Toast (1) pc

$2.50

Side Salad

$4.75

Side Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Aioli

$0.75

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Side Of Sauteed Veggies

$6.00

Side Of Crispy Chicken

$4.00

Side Steak

$8.00

Side Short Rib

$8.00

Side Pico

$1.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.50

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side Of Gravy

$1.25

Side Jalapeno

Real Maple Syrup

$1.50

SPECIALS

Red Velvet Waffle

$8.00Out of stock

Tfe Cheese Steak

$10.75Out of stock

Passion Stuffed French Toast

$7.75Out of stock

Huevos Rancheros Benedict

$10.75Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Omelet

$6.95

Kids Pancakes

$6.95

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$7.95

Kids Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

Kids Mac n' Cheese

$6.95

Kids French Toast

$6.95

Kid's Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.50

Beverages

One Size OJ

$5.00

Lg Orange Juice

$7.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Tomato Juice

$5.00

Bottle Of Water

$6.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Reg Orange Juice

$3.00

Soda Pitcher

$5.00

Lg Soda Pitcher

$8.00

Coffee

$3.25

Decaf Coffee

$3.25

Single Espresso

$3.75

Double Espresso

$6.00

Hot Tea

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Mocha

$4.75

Iced Mocha

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.25

Iced Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.25

Iced Latte

$4.25

Americano

$4.25

Iced Americano

$4.25

Almond milk

$0.50

Oat Milk

$0.50
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
We are a boutique diner serving breakfast & lunch in the heart of Bethlehem. Hope to see you soon!

Location

451 Main Street, Bethlehem, PA 18018

Directions

The Flying Egg image
The Flying Egg image
The Flying Egg image

