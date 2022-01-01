Restaurant header imageView gallery
Labor Day Dip & Margs

16 oz Los Quatros Buenos & Chips + 2 TO GO Margs

$50.00

16 oz Street Corn & Chips + 2 TO GO Margs

$60.00

Botanas

Habanero Queso

Habanero Queso

$6.00+

spicy white cheese dip

Salsa Roja

$5.00+

tomato, cilantro, lime, onion, jalapeno

Salsa Verde

$5.00+

tomatillo, cilantro, cumin, onion, jalapeno

Guacamole

Guacamole

$9.00+

house made, topped with queso fresco

Los Quatro Buenos

$22.00+

our queso, salsas, and guacamole

Street Corn Dip - Served with Chips

$9.00+

Nachos

$11.00

black beans, queso, pico, pickled red onion, cilantro, crema *Nachos are deconstructed for TO GO orders*

Quesadilla

$10.00

flour tortilla, pepper jack cheese, pico, crema

Jicama Watermelon App

$8.00

Jicama, Watermelon, Cucumber, Tossed in Lime juice, Tajin, and Cilantro.

Tuna Mango Ceviche

$16.00

Yellowfin Tuna, mango, red onion, jalapeno, avocado, cilantro, orange, and lime

Ensaladas

Ensalada Fold

Ensalada Fold

$12.00

mixed greens, avocado, pico, pepper jack cheese

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

shredded romaine, corn, black beans, pico, queso fresco, crema mexicana, cripsy tortilla strips

Jicama Spinach Salad

$13.00

Spinach, Romaine, Jicama, Tomato, Oranges, Cucumbers, Pepitas, Goat Cheese

Tacos

on corn tortillas
3-Taco Plate

3-Taco Plate

choose three and a side

2-Taco Plate

choose two

Sweet Potato Kale

Sweet Potato Kale

$3.75

sweet potato, baby kale, caramelized onion, green onion, chipotle crema, walnuts, queso fresco

Mrs. Green

Mrs. Green

$3.75

refried black beans, cheese, lettuce, avocado, pico, spicy ranchero sauce

Cholula Pescado

Cholula Pescado

$3.75

grilled sol, mango slaw, corn, jalapeno aioli, cilantro

Diablo Shrimp

Diablo Shrimp

$5.00

grilled shrimp, green onion, spicy chipotle crema, cheese, cilantro

Chicken Tinga

Chicken Tinga

$3.75

spicy shredded chicken, onion, cilantro

Tejas

Tejas

$5.00

Tecate marinated flank steak, corn, caramelized onion, crema, avocado

The Gringo

The Gringo

$3.75

ground bison, corn, lettuce, pico, queso fresco, radish

Al Pastor

Al Pastor

$5.00

crispy smoked pork, pineapple, onion, cilantro, queso fresco

Chorizo & Potato

Chorizo & Potato

$3.75

chorizo, potato, avocado, onion, jalapeno, queso fresco, cilantro

Burritos

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$14.00

inside: rice, refried black beans, cheese on top: queso, pico

Veggie Burrito

$14.00

inside: black beans, caramelized onion, mushrooms, roasted red bell peppers, zucchini, corn, cheese on top: salsa verde, pickled red onion, queso fresco cilantro

Chicken Burrito

$15.00

inside: grilled chicken, cheese, pickled jalapeno, carmelized onion on top: crema, pickled red onion, cilantro

Bison Burrito

Bison Burrito

$17.00

inside: ground bison, black beans, caramelized onion, cheese on top: spicy ranchero sauce, queso fresco, cilantro

Steak Burrito

Steak Burrito

$17.00

inside: sliced flank steak, mushrooms, caramelized onion, cheese on top: queso, pico, queso fresco, cilantro

Tortas

2 all beef hot dogs, roasted hatch chile queso, fresh jalapenos, pickled red onions, spicy hatch chile hot sauce, cilantro, fried potato sticks

Veggie Torta

$13.00

Sautéed Spinach, mushrooms and red peppers. Refried beans, goat cheese, pickled red onions, guacamole.

Chicken Torta

Chicken Torta

$15.00

grilled chicken, potato, pico, cheese, pickled jalapeno, ranch

Pork Torta

$14.00

Smoked Pork, cabbage slaw, covered in spicy ranchero sauce. Topped with pickled red onions, queso fresco, and cilantro.

Tamales

served with red rice and black beans

Cheese & Jalapeno Tamales

$16.00

spicy ranchero, pico, cilantro, queso fresco

Chicken & Tomatillo Tamales

$16.00

salsa verde, pico, cilantro, queso fresco,

Beef Tenderloin Tamales

Beef Tenderloin Tamales

$16.00

queso, pico, cilantro, queso fresco

Margaritas To-Go!

Togo Classic Margarita

$20.00

Our Award Winning Classic Margarita for you to enjoy at home! Yes it contains tequila! **MUST PRESENT ID AT PICK UP, NO EXCEPTIONS**

Togo Jalapeno Margarita

$20.00

Our Award Winning Jalapeno Margarita for you to enjoy at home! Yes it contains tequila! **MUST PRESENT ID AT PICK UP, NO EXCEPTIONS**

Togo Rosemary Apple Mezcal Margarita

$20.00

Our Award Winning Rosemary Apple Mezcal Margarita for you to enjoy at home! Yes it contains tequila! **MUST PRESENT ID AT PICK UP, NO EXCEPTIONS**

Togo Blood Orange Margarita

$20.00

For the first time, enjoy our Blood Orange Margarita at home! Yes it contains tequila! **MUST PRESENT ID AT PICK UP, NO EXCEPTIONS**

Togo Spiced Pear Margarita

$25.00

For the first time, enjoy our Spiced Pear Margarita at home! Yes it contains tequila! **MUST PRESENT ID AT PICK UP, NO EXCEPTIONS**

Togo Blueberry Margarita

$25.00

For the first time, enjoy our Blueberry Margarita at home! Yes it contains tequila! **MUST PRESENT ID AT PICKUP, NO EXCEPTIONS**

Dessert

Churros

Churros

$8.00Out of stock

Caramel Crunch Cake

$8.50

Beverages

Iced Tea

$3.50

Topo Chico

$4.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch

$3.50

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.50

Mexican Coke

$5.00

Coldbrew Iced Coffee

$5.00

Housemade Lemonade

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Ice Water

$0.50

Sides & Extras

Chips

$2.50+

Extra Dressing

$1.00

Side Avocado

$1.00

Side Black Beans

$3.00

Side Cilantro

$0.25

Side Tortillas (3)

$1.50

Side Crema

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$1.50

Side Pickled Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Pickled Red Onion

$0.75

Side Pico de Gallo

$0.50

Side Queso

$0.50

Side Red Rice

$3.00

Side Refried Black Beans

$4.00

Side Salsa Roja

$0.50

Side Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side Sliced Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Spicy Ranchero Sauce

$0.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally driven, well sourced, Mexican inspired.

Website

Location

3501 Old Cantrell Rd, Little Rock, AR 72202

Directions

Gallery
The Fold image
The Fold image
The Fold image
The Fold image

