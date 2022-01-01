- Home
The Food Company
201-A Hamakua Drive
Kailua, HI 96734
SPECIALS
Guava BBQ Chicken
Hibachi boneless chicken with our homemade guava bbq sauce. Served with choice of white or brown rice and choice of salad potato macaroni or toss with our homemade 1000 island dress
Hotyah Chicken
Our famous mochiko chicken topped with a spicy mayo, sriracha, garlic chips, furikake and green onions. Served with rice and choice of potato mac salad or toss greens with homemade 1000 island dressing.
Kalbi Chicken
Ahi Katsu
Ahi breaded and deep fried with Katsu sauce. Served with a choice of white or brown rice or our homemade mash potatoes and a choice of potato mac salad, toss greens with homemade 1000 island dressing or steam veggies
Crab Cake Plate
Mix of imitation and real crab, served with a chili aioli sauce on the side.
Furikake Seared Ahi
Teriyaki Grilled Ahi
Grilled Salmon
Served with homemade tartar sauce on the side.
Teriyaki Grilled Salmon
Sesame Crusted Salmon
Served with wasabi ranch on the side.
Kalbi Ribs
Kalbi Rib Combo
Kalbi ribs with a choice of grilled or sautéed ahi.
Pan Mahi
Chicken Long Rice
Prime Rib
Kalua Pig Cabbage
Local Style Plates
Mochiko Chicken Plate
Boneless and skinless chicken marinated in our special Mochiko mix. Served with white rice or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing
Korean Chicken
Boneless and skinless chicken thigh coated with our special mixture topped with our homemade korean sauce. Served with white rice or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing
Shrimp
Breaded and deep fried. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing
Mahi Mahi
Panko breaded deep fried mahi mahi served with our homemade tartar sauce on the side. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing
Katsu Curry
Our Japanese style curry topped with our chicken katsu, and our homemade katsu sauce on the side. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss greens with 1000 island dressing
Chicken Cutlet
Our panko breaded chicken katsu topped with brown gravy, topped with mix sautéed mushroom and onions. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing
Chicken Katsu Plate
Panko breaded deep fried chicken with our homemade katsu sauce on the side. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing
Teri Chicken
Boneless, skinless chicken thigh marinated in our homemade teriyaki sauce cooked on our hibachi grill. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing
Teri Beef
Thin sliced of teriyaki beef marinated in our homemade teriyaki sauce cooked bbq style on our hibachi grill. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing
Shoyu Chicken
Bone in chicken thigh slow cooked in our homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing
Chicken Curry
Japanese style curry with chicken, carrots, celery and white onion. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing
Mix Um Up Any 2 Choices Plate
Create your any 2 choice mix plate under the local style menu. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing
Mix Um Up Any 3 Choices Plate
Create your own 3 choice plate from our local style menu. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss greens with homemade 1000 island dressing.
Mix Um Up Any 4 Choices Plate
Create your own 4 choice plate under our local style menu. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing.
Mini Local Style Plate
Choice under our local style menu. Served with a scoop white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing
Gigantor Plate
Don’t know what to try? Why not get a variety this plate has mochiko, chicken katsu, teri chicken, teri beef, piece shrimp and piece mahi. Served with rice and potato macaroni salad
Homestyle Plates
Fresh Roasted Turkey
With apple raisins stuffing, gravy, and cranberry on the side. Served with choice of rice or homemade mashed potatoes and choice of salad or steamed veggies. (WE CAN NOT DO GRAVY SEP)
Stir Fried Veggies
With choice of tofu, ahi, shrimp or chicken breast. Served with choice of rice or homemade mash potatoes and choice of salad or steamed veggies.
Homemade Hamburger Steak
With homestyle brown gravy topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions. Served with choice of rice or homemade mashed potatoes and choice of salad or steamed veggies. (WE CAN NOT DO GRAVY SEP)
Blackened Ahi With Papaya Salsa
Cajun style served with choice of rice or homemade mashed potatoes and choice of salad or steamed veggies.
Fresh Garlic Ahi
Served with your choice of rice or homemade mashed potatoes and choice of salad or steamed veggies.
Mini Homestyle Plate
Served with (1) choice of scoop rice or homemade mashed potatoes and choice of salad or steamed veggies (Turkey, Steak and Meatloaf not available for mini)
Bentos
Mini Bento
Chicken katsu with choice of 1 item Bento has white rice, furikake and ume
Mochiko Bento
Mochiko chicken with choice of 1 item. Bento includes white rice, furikake and ume
Japanese Bento
Teri beef, teri chicken, piece shrimp tempura our homemade crispy corned beef hash with potato macaroni salad. Bento includes white rice, furikake and ume
TFC Bento
Teri beef, teri chicken, chicken katsu and piece of mahi mahi. Katsu sauce and tartar sauce on the side. Bento includes white rice, furikake and ume
Misoyaki Butterfish Bento
Piece of butterfish marinated in our homemade misoyaki sauce served with Mochiko chicken and choice of Teri beef or Teri chicken Bento includes white rice, furikake and ume
Crab Cake Bento
Piece of our homemade crab cake, mochiko chicken and choice of teriyaki beef or teriyaki chicken, served with a sweet chili aioli sauce. Bento includes white rice, furikake and ume.
Salmon Bento
Shioyaki salmon, Teri chicken and Teri beef Bento includes white rice, furikake and ume
Loco Mocos
Traditional Loco Moco
Homemade hamburger patty, 2 eggs of your style on a bad of white rice and topped with brown gravy
Teri Loco Moco
Homemade teriyaki hamburger with 2 eggs of your style on a bed of white rice topped with brown gravy
Custom Loco Moco
Up your loco moco game instead of your traditional loco moco with hamburger patty try it with another creation instead. Served on a bed of white rice, 2 eggs of your style topped with brown gravy
Japanese Selections
Oyako Donburi
Chicken, onions, shiitake mushrooms and egg all cooked in our special sauce, topped with nori and green onions. Served on a bed of white rice with potato macaroni salad on the side
Tendon
Eggs cooked in our special sauce, with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura and battered zucchini on a bed of white rice topped with green onions and nori. Served with potato macaroni salad on the side
Shrimp Tempura
(4) pieces of shrimp tempura, (2) zucchini. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing. Tempura sauce on the side
Ahi Tempura
Tempura battered ahi. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing
Saimin
With char siu, egg, nori, fishcake and green onions. Saimin is separated with dashi on the side
Fried Saimin
Noodles pan fried with veggies, spam and fishcake, topped with green onions. With choice of mochiko chicken, katsu, teri beef, teri chicken, or korean chicken.
Sandwiches
Bay Shrimp and Avocado Sandwich
Served on our homemade focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a small Caesar salad.
Marinated Chicken Breast Sandwich
Served on our homemade focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a small Caesar salad.
Fresh Roasted Turkey Sandwich
Served on our homemade focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a small Caesar salad.
Vegetarian Sandwich
Served on our homemade focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a small Caesar salad.
Fresh Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Cranberry, and Cheese Sandwich
Served on our homemade focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a small Caesar salad.
Fresh Grilled Garlic Ahi Sandwich
Served with garlic aioli on our homemade focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a small Caesar salad.
Salads
Caesar Salad
Romaine with mix greens topped with parmesan cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and croutons. Caesar dressing on the side and a small focaccia bread.
Blackened Ahi Salad
Cajun seasoned and blackened. Served with a small focaccia bread.
Chop Chop Salad
Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, fresh turkey, olives, cheese and salami with a creamy ranch dressing on the side. Served with a small focaccia bread.
Bay Shrimp and Avocado Salad
With homemade 1000 island dressing on the side and served with a small focaccia bread.
Chinese Chicken Salad
Served with wonton strips and our homemade Chinese dressing on the side. Served with a small focaccia bread.
Large Toss Greens
Served with our h9memade 1000 island dressing
Side Orders
Side Mochiko chicken
8-10 cuts
Side Korean fried chicken
8-10 cuts
Side chicken Katsu
8-10 cuts
Side Teri chicken
Pc. Teri Beef
Side Hotyah chicken
8-10 cuts
Pc. Shrimp tempura
Pc. Crab cake
Scoop rice
Scoop potato macaroni salad
Scoop mash potatoes
Scoop brown rice
Pc. Ham stk
Pc of our homemade hamburger patty with brown gravy
Side steam vegetables
Side 8oz Hibachi grilled steak
Topped with sautéed mushrooms & onions
Pc Mahi mahi
Pc Nori wrapped ahi
Homemade Pies
Blueberry Cream Cheese
Strawberry Short Cake
Lemon Crunch
Pumpkin Crunch
Sweet Potato Haupia
Banana Cream
Oreo Peanut Butter Cream Cheese
Carrot Cake
Cream cheese sampler
Red Velvet Cake
Triple Layered Chocolate Cake
Homemade Baked Goods
Chex Mix
Butter Mochi
Gluten Free
Macadamia Nut Chocolate Brownies
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookies
Lemon Bar
Peanut Butter Cookies
Banana Bread
Chocolate Walnut Ex nuts Cookies
Haole Brownie
Andagi
Kulolo Mochi
Off The Counter
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 5:45 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Now located in Boardriders Bar & Grill at 201-A Hamakua Drive
201-A Hamakua Drive, Kailua, HI 96734