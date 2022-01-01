Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

The Food Company

review star

No reviews yet

201-A Hamakua Drive

Kailua, HI 96734

Order Again

Popular Items

Mini Bento
Mochiko Chicken Plate
Mix Um Up Any 2 Choices Plate

Utensils/Bag

Fork

Utensils are only upon request

Chopsticks

Utensils are only upon request

Fork & Knife

Utensils are only upon request

Bag

$0.15

Bag holds up to 3-4 items

SPECIALS

Guava BBQ Chicken

$9.95+

Hibachi boneless chicken with our homemade guava bbq sauce. Served with choice of white or brown rice and choice of salad potato macaroni or toss with our homemade 1000 island dress

Hotyah Chicken

Hotyah Chicken

$11.95

Our famous mochiko chicken topped with a spicy mayo, sriracha, garlic chips, furikake and green onions. Served with rice and choice of potato mac salad or toss greens with homemade 1000 island dressing.

Kalbi Chicken

$10.95

Ahi Katsu

$14.95

Ahi breaded and deep fried with Katsu sauce. Served with a choice of white or brown rice or our homemade mash potatoes and a choice of potato mac salad, toss greens with homemade 1000 island dressing or steam veggies

Crab Cake Plate

$14.95

Mix of imitation and real crab, served with a chili aioli sauce on the side.

Furikake Seared Ahi

$14.95

Teriyaki Grilled Ahi

$14.95
Grilled Salmon

Grilled Salmon

$14.95

Served with homemade tartar sauce on the side.

Teriyaki Grilled Salmon

$14.95

Sesame Crusted Salmon

$14.95

Served with wasabi ranch on the side.

Kalbi Ribs

$15.95

Kalbi Rib Combo

$17.95Out of stock

Kalbi ribs with a choice of grilled or sautéed ahi.

Pan Mahi

$14.95

Chicken Long Rice

$8.95

Prime Rib

$12.95

Kalua Pig Cabbage

$7.95

Local Style Plates

Mochiko Chicken Plate

Mochiko Chicken Plate

$11.95

Boneless and skinless chicken marinated in our special Mochiko mix. Served with white rice or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing

Korean Chicken

Korean Chicken

$11.95

Boneless and skinless chicken thigh coated with our special mixture topped with our homemade korean sauce. Served with white rice or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing

Shrimp

$11.95

Breaded and deep fried. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing

Mahi Mahi

$11.95

Panko breaded deep fried mahi mahi served with our homemade tartar sauce on the side. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing

Katsu Curry

$11.95

Our Japanese style curry topped with our chicken katsu, and our homemade katsu sauce on the side. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss greens with 1000 island dressing

Chicken Cutlet

$11.95

Our panko breaded chicken katsu topped with brown gravy, topped with mix sautéed mushroom and onions. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing

Chicken Katsu Plate

$11.95

Panko breaded deep fried chicken with our homemade katsu sauce on the side. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing

Teri Chicken

$11.95

Boneless, skinless chicken thigh marinated in our homemade teriyaki sauce cooked on our hibachi grill. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing

Teri Beef

$11.95

Thin sliced of teriyaki beef marinated in our homemade teriyaki sauce cooked bbq style on our hibachi grill. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing

Shoyu Chicken

Shoyu Chicken

$11.95

Bone in chicken thigh slow cooked in our homemade teriyaki sauce. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing

Chicken Curry

$11.95

Japanese style curry with chicken, carrots, celery and white onion. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing

Mix Um Up Any 2 Choices Plate

$12.95

Create your any 2 choice mix plate under the local style menu. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing

Mix Um Up Any 3 Choices Plate

$13.95

Create your own 3 choice plate from our local style menu. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss greens with homemade 1000 island dressing.

Mix Um Up Any 4 Choices Plate

$14.95

Create your own 4 choice plate under our local style menu. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing.

Mini Local Style Plate

$9.95

Choice under our local style menu. Served with a scoop white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing

Gigantor Plate

$15.95

Don’t know what to try? Why not get a variety this plate has mochiko, chicken katsu, teri chicken, teri beef, piece shrimp and piece mahi. Served with rice and potato macaroni salad

Homestyle Plates

Fresh Roasted Turkey

Fresh Roasted Turkey

$12.95

With apple raisins stuffing, gravy, and cranberry on the side. Served with choice of rice or homemade mashed potatoes and choice of salad or steamed veggies. (WE CAN NOT DO GRAVY SEP)

Stir Fried Veggies

$12.95

With choice of tofu, ahi, shrimp or chicken breast. Served with choice of rice or homemade mash potatoes and choice of salad or steamed veggies.

Homemade Hamburger Steak

$12.95

With homestyle brown gravy topped with sauteed mushrooms and onions. Served with choice of rice or homemade mashed potatoes and choice of salad or steamed veggies. (WE CAN NOT DO GRAVY SEP)

Blackened Ahi With Papaya Salsa

Blackened Ahi With Papaya Salsa

$14.95

Cajun style served with choice of rice or homemade mashed potatoes and choice of salad or steamed veggies.

Fresh Garlic Ahi

Fresh Garlic Ahi

$14.95

Served with your choice of rice or homemade mashed potatoes and choice of salad or steamed veggies.

Mini Homestyle Plate

$11.95

Served with (1) choice of scoop rice or homemade mashed potatoes and choice of salad or steamed veggies (Turkey, Steak and Meatloaf not available for mini)

Bentos

Mini Bento

$5.95

Chicken katsu with choice of 1 item Bento has white rice, furikake and ume

Mochiko Bento

$10.95

Mochiko chicken with choice of 1 item. Bento includes white rice, furikake and ume

Japanese Bento

Japanese Bento

$12.95

Teri beef, teri chicken, piece shrimp tempura our homemade crispy corned beef hash with potato macaroni salad. Bento includes white rice, furikake and ume

TFC Bento

TFC Bento

$12.95

Teri beef, teri chicken, chicken katsu and piece of mahi mahi. Katsu sauce and tartar sauce on the side. Bento includes white rice, furikake and ume

Misoyaki Butterfish Bento

Misoyaki Butterfish Bento

$16.95Out of stock

Piece of butterfish marinated in our homemade misoyaki sauce served with Mochiko chicken and choice of Teri beef or Teri chicken Bento includes white rice, furikake and ume

Crab Cake Bento

$14.95

Piece of our homemade crab cake, mochiko chicken and choice of teriyaki beef or teriyaki chicken, served with a sweet chili aioli sauce. Bento includes white rice, furikake and ume.

Salmon Bento

Salmon Bento

$12.95

Shioyaki salmon, Teri chicken and Teri beef Bento includes white rice, furikake and ume

Loco Mocos

Traditional Loco Moco

Traditional Loco Moco

$9.95

Homemade hamburger patty, 2 eggs of your style on a bad of white rice and topped with brown gravy

Teri Loco Moco

$9.95

Homemade teriyaki hamburger with 2 eggs of your style on a bed of white rice topped with brown gravy

Custom Loco Moco

$9.95

Up your loco moco game instead of your traditional loco moco with hamburger patty try it with another creation instead. Served on a bed of white rice, 2 eggs of your style topped with brown gravy

Japanese Selections

Oyako Donburi

Oyako Donburi

$10.95

Chicken, onions, shiitake mushrooms and egg all cooked in our special sauce, topped with nori and green onions. Served on a bed of white rice with potato macaroni salad on the side

Tendon

$10.95

Eggs cooked in our special sauce, with 2 pieces of shrimp tempura and battered zucchini on a bed of white rice topped with green onions and nori. Served with potato macaroni salad on the side

Shrimp Tempura

Shrimp Tempura

$11.95

(4) pieces of shrimp tempura, (2) zucchini. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing. Tempura sauce on the side

Ahi Tempura

$14.95

Tempura battered ahi. Served with white or brown rice and salad choice of potato macaroni or toss with homemade 1000 island dressing

Saimin

$5.95

With char siu, egg, nori, fishcake and green onions. Saimin is separated with dashi on the side

Fried Saimin

$9.95

Noodles pan fried with veggies, spam and fishcake, topped with green onions. With choice of mochiko chicken, katsu, teri beef, teri chicken, or korean chicken.

Sandwiches

Bay Shrimp and Avocado Sandwich

$10.95

Served on our homemade focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a small Caesar salad.

Marinated Chicken Breast Sandwich

$10.95

Served on our homemade focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a small Caesar salad.

Fresh Roasted Turkey Sandwich

$10.95

Served on our homemade focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a small Caesar salad.

Vegetarian Sandwich

$10.95

Served on our homemade focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a small Caesar salad.

Fresh Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Cranberry, and Cheese Sandwich

$11.95

Served on our homemade focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a small Caesar salad.

Fresh Grilled Garlic Ahi Sandwich

Fresh Grilled Garlic Ahi Sandwich

$12.95

Served with garlic aioli on our homemade focaccia bread with lettuce, tomatoes and red onions with a small Caesar salad.

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.50

Romaine with mix greens topped with parmesan cheese, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and croutons. Caesar dressing on the side and a small focaccia bread.

Blackened Ahi Salad

$14.95

Cajun seasoned and blackened. Served with a small focaccia bread.

Chop Chop Salad

Chop Chop Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce, cucumbers, red onions, tomatoes, garbanzo beans, fresh turkey, olives, cheese and salami with a creamy ranch dressing on the side. Served with a small focaccia bread.

Bay Shrimp and Avocado Salad

$11.95

With homemade 1000 island dressing on the side and served with a small focaccia bread.

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

$9.95

Served with wonton strips and our homemade Chinese dressing on the side. Served with a small focaccia bread.

Large Toss Greens

$8.00

Served with our h9memade 1000 island dressing

Side Orders

Side Mochiko chicken

$5.00

8-10 cuts

Side Korean fried chicken

$5.00

8-10 cuts

Side chicken Katsu

$5.00

8-10 cuts

Side Teri chicken

$5.00

Pc. Teri Beef

$5.00

Side Hotyah chicken

$5.50

8-10 cuts

Pc. Shrimp tempura

$2.75

Pc. Crab cake

$6.75

Scoop rice

$2.00

Scoop potato macaroni salad

$2.50

Scoop mash potatoes

$3.50

Scoop brown rice

$2.00

Pc. Ham stk

$6.00

Pc of our homemade hamburger patty with brown gravy

Side steam vegetables

$2.75

Side 8oz Hibachi grilled steak

$13.45

Topped with sautéed mushrooms & onions

Pc Mahi mahi

$2.75

Pc Nori wrapped ahi

$15.45

Homemade Pies

Blueberry Cream Cheese

Blueberry Cream Cheese

$5.95
Strawberry Short Cake

Strawberry Short Cake

$5.95
Lemon Crunch

Lemon Crunch

$5.95Out of stock
Pumpkin Crunch

Pumpkin Crunch

$5.95Out of stock
Sweet Potato Haupia

Sweet Potato Haupia

$5.95Out of stock
Banana Cream

Banana Cream

$5.95Out of stock
Oreo Peanut Butter Cream Cheese

Oreo Peanut Butter Cream Cheese

$5.95Out of stock
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.95Out of stock
Cream cheese sampler

Cream cheese sampler

$5.95Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Triple Layered Chocolate Cake

$5.95Out of stock

Homemade Baked Goods

Chex Mix

Chex Mix

$5.00Out of stock
Butter Mochi

Butter Mochi

$5.00Out of stock

Gluten Free

Macadamia Nut Chocolate Brownies

Macadamia Nut Chocolate Brownies

$4.95Out of stock

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$5.50Out of stock
Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookies

Chocolate Chip Walnut Cookies

$5.50Out of stock
Lemon Bar

Lemon Bar

$2.95Out of stock
Peanut Butter Cookies

Peanut Butter Cookies

$5.50Out of stock

Banana Bread

$3.95Out of stock

Chocolate Walnut Ex nuts Cookies

$6.50Out of stock
Haole Brownie

Haole Brownie

$3.95Out of stock

Andagi

$3.50Out of stock

Kulolo Mochi

$3.95Out of stock

Off The Counter

Ahi Tofu Patty

Ahi Tofu Patty

$2.95Out of stock
Chicken Nishime

Chicken Nishime

$6.00

16oz container

Inari

Inari

$3.50Out of stock
Maki Sushi

Maki Sushi

$6.95Out of stock

Clam Chowder

$6.00Out of stock

8oz Container

Chicken Squash

$6.00Out of stock

8oz Container

Somen Salad

Somen Salad

Somen Salad

$7.95

Topped with red ginger, furikake, green onions, fishcake, carrots, eggs & ham, Served our homemade Chinese dressing,

Rainbow Pasta

Rainbow Pasta

$3.95Out of stock
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:45 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:45 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:45 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:45 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Now located in Boardriders Bar & Grill at 201-A Hamakua Drive

