O'Town Food Hall & Tap House

1214 Central Park Dr

O'Fallon, IL 62269

Order Again

Beverages

Beverage choices include Sweet or Unsweet Tea, Coffee, Lemonade, or fountain Pepsi products
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$3.40

House brewed ice tea sweetened with sugar

Unsweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

$3.40
Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.40
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.40
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.40
Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.40
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$3.40
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.40
Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.40
Root Beer

Root Beer

$3.40
Coffee

Coffee

$2.75
Decaf Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$2.75
Water

Water

Let's Get Loaded

Get loaded shareable nachos, Texas twisters or pig chips with your choice of toppings. Great as appetizer for sharing or keep them all to yourself as a main meal. Get loaded your way.
Nachos

Nachos

$12.00

Fresh tortilla chips, five-cheese sauce, cheddar, salsa, jalapeño, red chili sauce, sour cream. Your choice of chili, brisket, pulled pork or chicken

Pig Chips

$13.00

Fresh fried chips, five-cheese sauce, bacon, pulled pork, salsa, cheddar, jalapeño, red chili sauce, sour cream

Texas Twisters

Texas Twisters

$14.00

Ale-battered twisted fries, five-cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, salsa, sour cream, red chili sauce, brisket

Mean Greens

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$12.00

14" crisp tortilla shell, lettuce, salsa, cheddar jack, red chili sauce, sour cream, chili

Fajita Salad

Fajita Salad

$14.00

14” crisp tortilla shell, lettuce, salsa, cheddar jack, red chili sauce, sour cream

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$5.00

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan & croutons

House Salad

House Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, tomato, crouton, cheddar jack, roma tomato, red onion, cooked egg

Soup & Salad

Soup & Salad

$12.00

Pick a caesar salad fresh romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan and croutons or a large house salad with lettuce, tomato, crouton, cheddar jack, roma tomato, red onion, cooked egg and your choice of salad dressing. Your choice of soup.

Jim's Taco Truck

Taco's Taco's and More Tacos! Choose from Adobo Pork, Chipotle Chicken, Texas Brisket, Blackened Shrimp, or Filet Mignon Asada. Everyday is Taco Tuesday at Jim's Taco Truck!
Adobo Pork Tacos

Adobo Pork Tacos

$14.00

Pork dry rubbed & smoked for 12 hours, topped with BBQ sauce. Includes three flour tortilla shells, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa, red chili sauce & sour cream. Comes with your choice of side.

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Chicken marinated in chipotle peppers & flame grilled. Includes three flour tortilla shells, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa, red chili sauce & sour cream. Comes with your choice of side.

Texas Brisket Tacos

Texas Brisket Tacos

$16.00

Brisket dry rubbed, topped with fresh cracked pepper & smoked for 12 hours. Includes three flour tortilla shells, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa, red chili sauce & sour cream. Comes with your choice of side.

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

Blackened Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Jumbo Gulf shrimp seasoned with cajun seasoning & sautéed in whole butter. Includes three flour tortilla shells, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa, red chili sauce & sour cream. Comes with your choice of side.

Filet Mignon Asada Tacos

Filet Mignon Asada Tacos

$16.00

USDA choice tenderloin cooked medium, rolled in cracked pepper, marinated in olive & oil & garlic. Includes three flour tortilla shells, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa, red chili sauce & sour cream. Comes with your choice of side.

WoodFired Pizza

Authentic wood fired pizza straight from the WoodFired ovens.
BBQ Chicken Pizza

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

BBQ sauce, red onion, cheddar jack cheese, grilled chicken breast

Pig Pizza

Pig Pizza

$13.00

BBQ sauce, pulled pork, bacon, red onion, cheddar jack cheese

Hot Chicken Pizza

Hot Chicken Pizza

$13.00

Hot sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, cheddar jack cheese, topped with raw diced celery & house sauce

Nacho Pizza

Nacho Pizza

$13.00

Cheese sauce, chili, jalapeño, red onion, cheddar jack cheese, salsa, sour cream, red chili sauce

Texas Pizza

Texas Pizza

$14.00

BBQ sauce, brisket, red onion, cheddar jack cheese

Field to Farm

Vegan Taco Pizza

$14.00

Wood fired flat bread, vegan chorizo, red chili sauce, cheddar finished with salsa, shredded lettuce

Vegan Orange Chicken Rice Bowl

Vegan Orange Chicken Rice Bowl

$16.00

Vegan crispy chicken, vegetables, soy orange sauce, jasmine rice

Vegan Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Vegan crispy chicken tenders, Nashville hot sauce, shredded lettuce, cheddar, salsa, sour cream

Let's Get Smashed

Let's Get Smashed Smash Burgers are available in single, double, triple, and quad patties. Shoot for extra flavor with the Carolina or Texas Smash Burgers.
The Double Smashburger

The Double Smashburger

$13.00

Two all-beef patties, each topped with a slice of cheese. Includes grilled onion, lettuce, tomato & pickle. Comes with your choice of side.

The Triple Smashburger

The Triple Smashburger

$15.00

Three all-beef patties, each topped with a slice of cheese. Includes grilled onion, lettuce, tomato & pickle. Comes with your choice of side.

The Carolina Smashburger

The Carolina Smashburger

$16.00

Two all-beef patties, each topped with a slice of cheese, topped with pulled pork. Includes grilled onion, lettuce, tomato & pickle. Comes with your choice of side.

The Quad Smashburger

The Quad Smashburger

$17.00

Four all-beef patties, each topped with a slice of cheese. Includes grilled onion, lettuce, tomato & pickle. Comes with your choice of side.

The Texas Smashburger

The Texas Smashburger

$17.00

Two all-beef patties, each topped with a slice of cheese, topped with brisket. Includes grilled onion, lettuce, tomato & pickle. Comes with your choice of side.

Wing Shop

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$10.00

Dry rubbed and slow smoked, finished in fryer with your choice of sauce.

Carving Board Sandwich Shop

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pickle, onion, BBQ sauce

Honey Dijon Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo

Grilled Chicken Club

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, slaw, hot sauce

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Pickle, onion, BBQ sauce

Hog N Heifer Sandwich

Hog N Heifer Sandwich

$16.00

Pulled pork, brisket, bacon, BBQ sauce, pickle, onion

Pepperloin Sandwich

$16.00

Onion, peppers, cheese sauce

Chick N Pig Sandwich

Chick N Pig Sandwich

$16.00

Fried chicken breast, pulled pork, bacon, BBQ sauce, pickle, onion

Uncle Gary's Smokehouse

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$16.00

Dry rubbed, smoked 12 hours & topped with BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of two sides.

Grilled Chicken Breast

Grilled Chicken Breast

$16.00

Charbroiled chicken breast glazed with honey mustard. Comes with your choice of two sides.

USDA Prime Brisket

USDA Prime Brisket

$20.00

Dry rubbed, topped with fresh cracked pepper & smoked for 12 hours. Comes with your choice of two sides.

Baby Back Ribs

Baby Back Ribs

$20.00

Dry rubbed, house smoked & glazed in a chipotle BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of sides.

USDA Choice Pepperloin Steak

USDA Choice Pepperloin Steak

$20.00+

USDA choice tenderloin cooked to temp, rolled in cracked pepper, marinated in olive oil & garlic. Comes with your choice of two sides.

Community Sides

Fresh Fried Chips

Fresh Fried Chips

$4.00
Twisted Fries

Twisted Fries

$4.00
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$4.00
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$4.00
Baked Beans

Baked Beans

$4.00
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$5.00
Maple Bacon Brussel Sprouts

Maple Bacon Brussel Sprouts

$5.00
Texas Chili

Texas Chili

$5.00
Chicken and Dumplings

Chicken and Dumplings

$5.00
Sweet Potato Tots

Sweet Potato Tots

$4.00
Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.00
Baked Potato

Baked Potato

$4.00
Small Caesar Salad

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan & croutons

Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$5.00

Lettuce, tomato, crouton, cheddar jack, roma tomato, red onion, cooked egg

Soup of the Day

$5.00

Asian Rice Bowls

Chicken Bowl

Chicken Bowl

$14.00

Charbroiled grilled chicken, vegetables, honey hot sauce, jasmine rice

Shrimp Bowl

$16.00

Blackened shrimp, vegetables, sweet chili sauce, jasmine rice

Steak Bowl

$16.00

USDA choice filet mignon, peppers, onion, carrots, celery, teriyaki sauce, jasmine rice

Comfort By Daisy

Cheddar Green Chili Meatloaf

$18.00

Classic meatloaf with green chilies and cheddar wrapped in bacon, topped with BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides.

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$18.00

Half of a fried chicken

Southern Fried Chicken

Southern Fried Chicken

$18.00

Half of a fried chicken

Fish Fry

$18.00

Wild-caught cod lightly breaded in cornmeal and fried

10 oz USDA Choice Ribeye

10 oz USDA Choice Ribeye

$26.00

Ribeye grilled to perfection with your choice of two sides.

The Dog House

Mac Dog

Mac Dog

$14.00

Mustard, onion, macaroni and cheese, bacon with your choice of side.

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$14.00

Mustard, onion, chili, cheddar jack with your choice of side.

Pig Dog

Pig Dog

$16.00

Mustard, onion, pulled pork, bacon, BBQ sauce with your choice of side.

Texas Dog

Texas Dog

$16.00

Mustard, onion, brisket, BBQ sauce with your choice of side.

Pick Two and Three

Pick Two

Pick Two

$24.00

Choose any two entrees from Comfort by Daisy or Uncle Gary's Smokehouse.

Pick Three

Pick Three

$28.00

Choose any three entrees from Comfort by Daisy or Uncle Gary's Smokehouse.

Kid's Menu (12 and Under)

Kid's Burger

Kid's Burger

$6.50

Kid's burger meal includes one side, cookie and drink.

Kid's Pulled Pork Sandwich

Kid's Pulled Pork Sandwich

$6.50

Kid's pulled pork sandwich meal includes one side, cookie and drink.

Kid's Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$6.50

Kid's grilled chicken sandwich meal includes one side, cookie and drink.

Kid's Grilled Cheese

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kid's grilled cheese meal includes one side, cookie and drink.

Kid's Mac N Cheese

Kid's Mac N Cheese

$6.50

Kid's Mac N Cheese meal includes one side, cookie and drink.

Martha's Pie Co

Coconut Cream

Coconut Cream

$8.00
Chocolate Cream

Chocolate Cream

$8.00
Chocolate Pecan

Chocolate Pecan

$8.00
Snickers

Snickers

$8.00
Reeses

Reeses

$8.00

Dinner For Five

Fried Chicken

Fried Chicken

$60.00

Fried chicken served with two sides and bread.

Brisket

Brisket

$60.00

Brisket served with two sides and bread.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$70.00

Pulled pork served with two sides and bread.

Pick Two

Pick Two

$80.00

Pick 2 proteins. Choose from fried chicken, brisket or pulled pork.

Party Packs

Potato Salad

$5.00+

Available in pint, quart, 1/2 pan or full pan.

Coleslaw

$5.00+

Available in pint, quart, 1/2 pan or full pan.

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00+

Available in pint, quart, 1/2 pan or full pan.

Caesar Salad

$25.00+

Available in 1/2 pan or full pan.

House Side Salad

$25.00+

Available in 1/2 pan or full pan.

Chili

$6.00+

Available in pint or quart.

Baked Potato

$23.00+

Available in 1/2 pan or full pan.

Country Green Beans

$23.00+

Available in 1/2 pan or full pan.

5 Cheese Mac and Cheese

$6.00+

Available in pint, quart, 1/2 pan or full pan.

Fried Chicken

$120.00+

Serves up to 10 or 20 people. Comes with two sides and bread.

Pulled Pork

$120.00+

Serves up to 10 or 20 people. Comes with two sides and bread.

USA Prime Brisket

$140.00+

Serves up to 10 or 20 people. Comes with two sides and bread.

Pick Two Meats

$160.00+

Choose from fried chicken, brisket or pulled pork. Serves up to 10 or 20 people. Comes with two sides and bread.

Pick 2 and 3

Pick Two

Pick Two

$24.00

Choose any two entrees from Comfort by Daisy or Uncle Gary's Smokehouse.

Pick Three

Pick Three

$28.00

Choose any three entrees from Comfort by Daisy or Uncle Gary's Smokehouse.

