O'Town Food Hall & Tap House
1214 Central Park Dr
O'Fallon, IL 62269
Beverages
Let's Get Loaded
Nachos
Fresh tortilla chips, five-cheese sauce, cheddar, salsa, jalapeño, red chili sauce, sour cream. Your choice of chili, brisket, pulled pork or chicken
Pig Chips
Fresh fried chips, five-cheese sauce, bacon, pulled pork, salsa, cheddar, jalapeño, red chili sauce, sour cream
Texas Twisters
Ale-battered twisted fries, five-cheese sauce, BBQ sauce, salsa, sour cream, red chili sauce, brisket
Mean Greens
Taco Salad
14" crisp tortilla shell, lettuce, salsa, cheddar jack, red chili sauce, sour cream, chili
Fajita Salad
14” crisp tortilla shell, lettuce, salsa, cheddar jack, red chili sauce, sour cream
Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan & croutons
House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, crouton, cheddar jack, roma tomato, red onion, cooked egg
Soup & Salad
Pick a caesar salad fresh romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan and croutons or a large house salad with lettuce, tomato, crouton, cheddar jack, roma tomato, red onion, cooked egg and your choice of salad dressing. Your choice of soup.
Jim's Taco Truck
Adobo Pork Tacos
Pork dry rubbed & smoked for 12 hours, topped with BBQ sauce. Includes three flour tortilla shells, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa, red chili sauce & sour cream. Comes with your choice of side.
Chipotle Chicken Tacos
Chicken marinated in chipotle peppers & flame grilled. Includes three flour tortilla shells, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa, red chili sauce & sour cream. Comes with your choice of side.
Texas Brisket Tacos
Brisket dry rubbed, topped with fresh cracked pepper & smoked for 12 hours. Includes three flour tortilla shells, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa, red chili sauce & sour cream. Comes with your choice of side.
Blackened Shrimp Tacos
Jumbo Gulf shrimp seasoned with cajun seasoning & sautéed in whole butter. Includes three flour tortilla shells, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa, red chili sauce & sour cream. Comes with your choice of side.
Filet Mignon Asada Tacos
USDA choice tenderloin cooked medium, rolled in cracked pepper, marinated in olive & oil & garlic. Includes three flour tortilla shells, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, salsa, red chili sauce & sour cream. Comes with your choice of side.
WoodFired Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
BBQ sauce, red onion, cheddar jack cheese, grilled chicken breast
Pig Pizza
BBQ sauce, pulled pork, bacon, red onion, cheddar jack cheese
Hot Chicken Pizza
Hot sauce, grilled chicken, red onion, cheddar jack cheese, topped with raw diced celery & house sauce
Nacho Pizza
Cheese sauce, chili, jalapeño, red onion, cheddar jack cheese, salsa, sour cream, red chili sauce
Texas Pizza
BBQ sauce, brisket, red onion, cheddar jack cheese
Field to Farm
Vegan Taco Pizza
Wood fired flat bread, vegan chorizo, red chili sauce, cheddar finished with salsa, shredded lettuce
Vegan Orange Chicken Rice Bowl
Vegan crispy chicken, vegetables, soy orange sauce, jasmine rice
Vegan Nashville Hot Chicken Tacos
Vegan crispy chicken tenders, Nashville hot sauce, shredded lettuce, cheddar, salsa, sour cream
Let's Get Smashed
The Double Smashburger
Two all-beef patties, each topped with a slice of cheese. Includes grilled onion, lettuce, tomato & pickle. Comes with your choice of side.
The Triple Smashburger
Three all-beef patties, each topped with a slice of cheese. Includes grilled onion, lettuce, tomato & pickle. Comes with your choice of side.
The Carolina Smashburger
Two all-beef patties, each topped with a slice of cheese, topped with pulled pork. Includes grilled onion, lettuce, tomato & pickle. Comes with your choice of side.
The Quad Smashburger
Four all-beef patties, each topped with a slice of cheese. Includes grilled onion, lettuce, tomato & pickle. Comes with your choice of side.
The Texas Smashburger
Two all-beef patties, each topped with a slice of cheese, topped with brisket. Includes grilled onion, lettuce, tomato & pickle. Comes with your choice of side.
Carving Board Sandwich Shop
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pickle, onion, BBQ sauce
Honey Dijon Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, mayo
Grilled Chicken Club
Lettuce, tomato, bacon, mayo
Nashville Fried Chicken Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, slaw, hot sauce
Brisket Sandwich
Pickle, onion, BBQ sauce
Hog N Heifer Sandwich
Pulled pork, brisket, bacon, BBQ sauce, pickle, onion
Pepperloin Sandwich
Onion, peppers, cheese sauce
Chick N Pig Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, pulled pork, bacon, BBQ sauce, pickle, onion
Uncle Gary's Smokehouse
Pulled Pork
Dry rubbed, smoked 12 hours & topped with BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of two sides.
Grilled Chicken Breast
Charbroiled chicken breast glazed with honey mustard. Comes with your choice of two sides.
USDA Prime Brisket
Dry rubbed, topped with fresh cracked pepper & smoked for 12 hours. Comes with your choice of two sides.
Baby Back Ribs
Dry rubbed, house smoked & glazed in a chipotle BBQ sauce. Comes with your choice of sides.
USDA Choice Pepperloin Steak
USDA choice tenderloin cooked to temp, rolled in cracked pepper, marinated in olive oil & garlic. Comes with your choice of two sides.
Community Sides
Fresh Fried Chips
Twisted Fries
Coleslaw
Potato Salad
Baked Beans
Mac N Cheese
Maple Bacon Brussel Sprouts
Texas Chili
Chicken and Dumplings
Sweet Potato Tots
Green Beans
Baked Potato
Small Caesar Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing, parmesan & croutons
Small House Salad
Lettuce, tomato, crouton, cheddar jack, roma tomato, red onion, cooked egg
Soup of the Day
Asian Rice Bowls
Comfort By Daisy
Cheddar Green Chili Meatloaf
Classic meatloaf with green chilies and cheddar wrapped in bacon, topped with BBQ sauce. Comes with two sides.
Nashville Hot Chicken
Half of a fried chicken
Southern Fried Chicken
Half of a fried chicken
Fish Fry
Wild-caught cod lightly breaded in cornmeal and fried
10 oz USDA Choice Ribeye
Ribeye grilled to perfection with your choice of two sides.
The Dog House
Mac Dog
Mustard, onion, macaroni and cheese, bacon with your choice of side.
Chili Cheese Dog
Mustard, onion, chili, cheddar jack with your choice of side.
Pig Dog
Mustard, onion, pulled pork, bacon, BBQ sauce with your choice of side.
Texas Dog
Mustard, onion, brisket, BBQ sauce with your choice of side.
Pick Two and Three
Kid's Menu (12 and Under)
Kid's Burger
Kid's burger meal includes one side, cookie and drink.
Kid's Pulled Pork Sandwich
Kid's pulled pork sandwich meal includes one side, cookie and drink.
Kid's Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Kid's grilled chicken sandwich meal includes one side, cookie and drink.
Kid's Grilled Cheese
Kid's grilled cheese meal includes one side, cookie and drink.
Kid's Mac N Cheese
Kid's Mac N Cheese meal includes one side, cookie and drink.
Dinner For Five
Party Packs
Potato Salad
Available in pint, quart, 1/2 pan or full pan.
Coleslaw
Available in pint, quart, 1/2 pan or full pan.
Brussel Sprouts
Available in pint, quart, 1/2 pan or full pan.
Caesar Salad
Available in 1/2 pan or full pan.
House Side Salad
Available in 1/2 pan or full pan.
Chili
Available in pint or quart.
Baked Potato
Available in 1/2 pan or full pan.
Country Green Beans
Available in 1/2 pan or full pan.
5 Cheese Mac and Cheese
Available in pint, quart, 1/2 pan or full pan.
Fried Chicken
Serves up to 10 or 20 people. Comes with two sides and bread.
Pulled Pork
Serves up to 10 or 20 people. Comes with two sides and bread.
USA Prime Brisket
Serves up to 10 or 20 people. Comes with two sides and bread.
Pick Two Meats
Choose from fried chicken, brisket or pulled pork. Serves up to 10 or 20 people. Comes with two sides and bread.
