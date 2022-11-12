The Foodie Cafe imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
American

The Foodie Cafe

1,009 Reviews

$$

196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150

Chico, CA 95926

Popular Items

Vegan Jack Fruit Pulled Pork Sandwich
Boyd's Famous Pastrami
Balsamic Blackberry Grilled Chicken

Appetizers

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Our tri tip chili over our seasoned fries with sharp cheddar, sour cream and onions

Red Neck Nachos

$9.00

Seasoned fries topped with our smokey pulled pork, hard cider slaw and homemade BBQ sauce...$9 Vegetarian...pork substitued with jack fruit!

Loaded Tots

$9.00

Crispy tots topped with beer cheese, Burnt Ends, ranch &

Totchos

$9.00

Crispy tots topped with nacho cheese, our beef, chorizo and roasted corn & pepper blend with sour cream, jalapenos & salsa

Salads

Balsamic Blackberry Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Fresh blackberries on a bed of garden greens with grilled chicken, sliced almonds & our blackberry balsamic vinaigrette

Fiesta Taco Salad

$15.00

... Fresh tortilla bowl topped with chopped lettuce, our tri tip chili, seasoned beef & chorizo, shredded cheese & dressed with chili lime ranch & salsa

Caesar

$14.00

Chopped romaine with shaved Parmesan, homemade croutons & our homemade Caesar dressing

NY Steak Salad

$19.00

Grilled Steak, goat cheese, avocado rose, Peruvian peppers, roasted tomatoes & red onion with a sundried tomato balsamic vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon Wedge

$17.00

CrispyRomain wedge topped with our smoked salmon, crispy bacon, pickled red onions, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese dressing with a balsamic glaze

Salad & Soup Combo

$12.00

Dinner Salad

$7.00

Sandwiches

Avo Toast

$13.00

Sourdough toast topped with fresh avocado, fresh dill, balsamic glaze & pickled onions. Served with a small salad & fresh fruit

Blackberry & Bacon Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Fresh blackberry compote, cherry wood smoked bacon, thin sliced jalapeños & melted Swiss cheese on grilled sourdough bread

BLT

$15.00

Cherrywood smoked bacon, garlic herb aioli, applewood smoked balsamic honey mustard, & lettuce on sliced grilled sourdough

Boyd's Famous Pastrami

$15.00

New York style pastrami with applewood smoked balsamic honey mustard & yellow mustard, Swiss cheese, and a pickle on a sandwich roll

Burnt Ends

$16.00

Brisket ends, double smoked on a bun with slaw & a pickle. A truly loved BBQ Delicacy!

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

A delicious crispy fried chicken breast on a brioche bun, drenched in your choice of sauces with pickled red onion, tomato, lettuce, and pickles!

Chicken Waffle Sandwich

$16.00

Gourmet Veggie

$14.00

A medley of fresh in season veggies, pickled red onions, smoked gouda, sharp cheddar with basil aioli, smoked honey mustard, lettuce & tomato on multigrain bread. Even meat lovers order this!

Half Sandwich Combo (cold sandwich)

$12.00

Choose from herb & garlic roasted turkey on sliced sourdough with cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli & smoked mustard or Smoked Ham & Swiss on sliced sourdough, with lettuce, tomato, garlic aioli & smoked mustard

Rueben

$16.00

Pastrami, sour kraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island on grilled rye

Smokey Pulled Pork

$15.00

Smoked 12 hours with homemade BBQ sauce, served with dill pickle & our hard cider slaw.

Tri Tip

$17.00

Our famous marinated & grilled tri tip with homemade bbq sauce, roasted garlic horseradish cream sauce & grilled onions on a french roll

Turkey Club

$16.00

Hand carved garlic herb roasted turkey, cherrywood smoked bacon & applewood smoked ham with applewood smoked balsamic honey mustard, garlic herb aioli, smoked gouda, lettuce and tomato on a flaky croissant.

Tuscan Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken breast, smoked mozzarella, basil pesto, smoked balsamic honey mustard, garlic herb aioli, thick-sliced tomato, shaved red onion & lettuce on multigrain bread.

Custom Sandwich

$15.00

Meatloaf sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Burgers

Queso Burger

$15.00

Fresh beef with applewood smoked balsamic honey mustard, cherrywood smoked bacon & drizzled with our homemade Beer Cheese, lettuce, tomato, & onion. You gotta try this!

Black, Blue, & Garlic Burger

$15.00

Fresh beef with bleu cheese, roasted garlic gloves, onion strings, applewood smoked honey mustard, garlic aioli, smoked mustard, and crispy fried onions.

The Foodie Cheeseburger

$17.00

Fresh beef, sharp cheddar, smoked gouda & pepper jack cheese melted and fried, bacon, a fried egg, applewood smoked balsamic honey mustard, roasted garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, & crispy onion strings

Boyd's BBQ Burger

$17.00

Our fresh ground beef and hand chopped brisket topped with roasted garlic, red onions, pickles, cheddar cheese, & Carolina mustard sauce

Dang Good Burger

$13.00

Made your way! With your choice to add cheese and any of our homemade condiments.

Bacon Burger

$18.00

Fresh ground beef patty topped with thick-sliced candied whiskey bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, applewood smoked balsamic honey mustard & homemade BBQ Sauce. Hog Heaven!

BBQ

BBQ Platter

$19.00

BBQ Chicken Platter

$14.00

BBQ Rib Platter

$15.00

BBQ Brisket Platter

$16.00

Vegetarian

Vegan Bacon Onion Cheeseburger

$17.00

Gourmet Bacon Onion Cheese Burger: Field burger w/vegie bacon, vegan cheese, pickled red onions, lettuce, tomato

Vegan Breakfast Burger

$17.00

Field burger with Vegan sausage, bacon with crispy hash brown patty and vegan cheese

Vegetarian Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Plant based Sweet & Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich! with honey sriracha sauce, pickled red onions & bread & butter pickles

Vegan Gourmet Veggie Sandwich

$14.00

Roasted red peppers, pickled red onion, sliced cucumber, roasted tomatoes, avocado, and sundried tomato basil pesto on multi grain bread

Avocado Toast

$13.00

Fresh avocado spread on grilled bread drizzled with balsamic glaze and topped with red onions, cracked black pepper & fresh dill

Vegan Jack Fruit Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

: BBQ sandwich with jackfruit pulled pork (vegan) topped with hard cider slaw

Vegan Quesedilla

$13.00

Grilled tortilla filled with soy chorizo, cheese & salsa. Topped with fresh avocado

Kids

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.00

Chicken Strips & fries or fruit cup

Adult Chicken Strips

$13.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Burger & fries or fruit cup

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese & fries or fruit cup

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Mac & Cheese with fries or fruit cup

Kids Milkshake

$5.00

Kids size milkshake w/donut or unicorn style

Kids Pancake

$8.00

Kids Scrambled eggs & cheese

$8.00

Sides

Baked Beans

$4.00

Queso Fries

$7.00

Queso Side

$1.50

Chili Bowl

$9.00

topped with sour cream, cheese & onions

Chili Cup

$5.00

topped with sour cream, cheese & onions

Cole Slaw

$3.50

House made cole slaw

Doggy Patty

$3.00

Fries Full

$7.00

Extra crispy seasoned fries

Fries Half

$4.00

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Garlic Fries Full

$8.00

Our seasoned fries drizzled with roasted garlic oil

Garlic Fries Half

$4.00

Garlic Toast

$2.50

Mashed Potato Side

$5.00

Misc Sides/ Sauces

Onion Strings Full

$9.00

Breaded, thin cut fresh onions

Onion Strings Half

$4.00

Open Meat

$7.00

Potato Salad

$4.00

House made rustic potato salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Soup Bowl

$8.00

Soup Cup

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Tater Tots Full

$7.00

Tater Tots Half

$4.00

Truffle Fries Full

$8.00

Our seasoned fries drizzled with white truffle oil

Truffle Fries Half

$4.00

Vicki's Mac Bowl

$9.00

Vicki's Mac Cup

$4.00

Soup w/breadbowl

$10.00

Dessert

Brownie

$4.00

Cake

$7.00

Choose a Flavor

Brownie Sundae

$7.00

Brownie, ice cream, chocolate & caramel topping with sprinkles & whipped cream

Donut Sundae

$7.00

Cake donut ice cream, chocolate & caramel topping with sprinkles & whipped cream

Donut Ice Cream Sandwich

$5.00

Devils food donut stuffed with vanilla ice cream

Cookie

$2.00

Ice Cream Scoop

$3.00

Donut

$2.00

Birthday Dessert

Custom

$7.00

Drinks

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$2.95

Fountain Drinks

$2.95

Hot Tea

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.95

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Soda Water

$2.95

Tonic Water

$2.95

Hot Chocolate

$4.95

Martinellis

$2.95

Shakes and Smoothies

Milkshake

$7.00

Kids Shake (9oz)

$5.00

Root Beer Float

$4.00

Smoothie

$5.00

Free small smootbie

Coffee

Cappuccino

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Decaf Brew

$4.00

Espresso

$4.00

Frappucino

$5.00

House Brew

$3.00

Latte

$5.00

Mocha

$5.00

Hand Held Breakfast

Breakfast Croissant

$12.00

Brunch Burger

$15.00

Monte Cristo

$12.00

Foodie Biscuit

$12.00

Breakfast Burrito

$11.00

Breakfast Specials

Steak & Egg Benedict

$19.00

Cajun Crab Benedict

$18.00

Corned Beef Hash

$15.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$10.00

Classic Benedict

$16.00

Toast & Eggs

Asparagus Toast

$12.00

Smoked Salmon Toast

$14.00

Avocado BLT Toast

$15.00

Chili Omelette

$14.00

Veggie Omlette

$14.00

Pancake/Waffle/French Toast

Boyd's French Toast

$13.00

Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Belium Waffles

$9.00

Blueberry Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

$13.00

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

Short Stack

$9.00

Add ons

Yogurt parfait

$7.00

Fruit bowl

$8.00

Coffee cake

$5.00

Additional egg

$2.00

Slice of bacon

$2.50

Sausage link

$2.00

Country potatoes

$4.00

English muffin

$2.00

Biscuit

$2.00

Sourdough toast

$1.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Eclectic gourmet comfort food

Location

196 Cohasset Road, Suite 150, Chico, CA 95926

Directions

