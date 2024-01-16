This restaurant does not have any images
The Forge 1912 132 North Louisiana Drive
132 North Louisiana Drive
Celina, TX 75009
FOOD
Appetizers
- Gulf Coast Crab Cake
Pan seared crab cake with sweet and savory cognac sauce$25.00
- Prime Rib Crostini
Thin sliced prime rib on top of a toasted crostini and topped with horseradish cream sauce$18.00
- Spinach Artichoke
Cheesy and creamy spinach artichoke dip searved with crostini's and hearty crackers.$15.00
- Bacon Jam Grilled Brie
Mini melted Brie cheese topped with bacon jam and fresh figs. Served with toasted crostini's and water crackers.$22.00
- Stuffed Mushrooms
Savory stuffed mushrooms stuffed with Italian sausage, spinach and manchego cheese.$16.00
- Jalapeno Cornbread Poppers
Fresh jalapenos stuffed with cream cheese topped with cornbread batter and baked to perfection.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Texas Charcuterie Board
Our charcuterie board is a mixture fresh cheeses smoked meats from around the great state of Texas.$30.00
- Texas Popcorn
Deep fried ribeye bites fried to perfect. Served with a side of Forge signature secret sauce$18.00
- Shrimp Bennet
Fresh shrimp stuffed with jalapeno, breadcrumbs and Jack cheese. Then we wrap it in bacon and bake it to perfection.$16.00
Soup
Salad
- Wedge Salad
A crisp and clean classic wedge salad with locally grown romaine lettuce.$15.00
- Caesar Salad
A classic Caesar salad with locally grown Romaine lettuce and house made Caesar dressing.$12.00
- Salad Bar
Our classic salad bar with all the salad you can eat$15.00
- Salad Bar plus soup
A trip around our salad bar with your choice of soup$18.00
- Salad Bar plus Grilled Chicken
A trip around our salad bar with a side of our herb riled chicken$22.00
- Salad Bar plus Grilled Salmon
A trip around our salad bar with a side of our grilled salmon.$24.00
- Salad Bar plus Flatiron Steak
A trip around our salad bar and a side of our flatiron steak$24.00
- house salad$12.00
- bread and butter
Sandwiches
Lunch/Dinner
- 6 oz Prime Filet
6 oz locally sourced Prime filet$48.00OUT OF STOCK
- 8oz Prime Filet
10 oz locally sourced Prime filet.$65.00
- 6 ozWagyu Filet
6 oz locally sourced Wagyu filet.$68.00OUT OF STOCK
- 8oz Wagyu Filet
10 oz locally sourced Wagyu filet.$86.00
- 12 oz Prime Strip
12 oz locally sourced Prime strip.$52.00OUT OF STOCK
- 16 oz Wagyu Strip
16 oz locally sourced Wagyu strip.$76.00
- 16 oz Prime Ribeye
16 oz locally sourced Prime ribeye.$56.00OUT OF STOCK
- 20 oz Wagyu Ribeye
20 oz locally sourced Wagyu ribeye.$88.00
- 10 oz Prime Rib
10 oz locally sourced Prime Rib.$46.00OUT OF STOCK
- 14 oz Prime Rib
14 oz locally sourced Prime Rib$56.00OUT OF STOCK
- 20 oz Prime Rib
20 oz locally sourced Prime Rib.$66.00
- 28 oz Prime Porthouse
28 oz locally sourced Prime Porterhouse.$88.00OUT OF STOCK
- 28 oz Wagyu Porterhouse
28 oz locally sourced Wagyu Porterhouse.$120.00OUT OF STOCK
- Herb Grilled Chicken
8 oz locally sourced herb grilled chicken griled to perfection.$30.00
- Pecan Chicken
8 oz locally sourced chicken breast lightly crusted with pecans and cooked to perfection.$30.00
- Pork Chop
12 oz bone-in pork chop marinated and grilled to perfection.$30.00
- Grilled Salmon
12 oz marinated salmon grilled to perfection.$32.00
- Shrimp Bennett
8 shrimp stuffed with cheese and jalapenos that's wrapped in bacon and served on a bed of wild mushroom rice.$32.00
- 16 oz Prime Strip
16 oz locally sourced Prime strip$52.00OUT OF STOCK
- 12 oz Wagyu Ny Strip
12 oz locally sourced Wagyu strip$64.00OUT OF STOCK
- 20 oz Prime Ribeye
20 oz locally sourced Prime Ribeye$68.00OUT OF STOCK
- 16 oz Wagyu Ribeye
16 oz locally sourced Wagyu Ribeye$76.00
Side
- Jerry's Mushrooms
Fresh mushrooms that are slowly braised in red wine and Worcestershire sauce.$9.00
- Asparagus
Fresh roasted asparagus topped with bruschetta and Asiago cheese$9.00
- Baked Potato
Large baker potato baked to perfection and topped with butter, cheddar cheese, sour cream and bacon bits$9.00
- Texas Pecan Sweet Potato
Large baker sweet potato baked to perfection and topped with butter, brown sugar and candied pecans.$9.00
- Green Beans
Fresh green beans lightly suateed with garlic and almond slices.$9.00
- Steak Fries
Large cut fries fried in beef tallow and tossed lightly with salt and pepper.$9.00
- Herbed Wild Rice with Mushrooms
Wild rice infused with fresh wild mushrooms.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Mac & Cheese
Classic mac and cheese, but much creamier and cheesier than you might think.$9.00
- Parmesan Tomatoes
Thick cut roma tomatos topped with herbs and parm cheese and baked to perfection.$9.00
- Suateed Greens
A mixture of kale, rainbow chard anf mustard greens lightly sauteed with fresh garlic.$9.00OUT OF STOCK
- Sauteed Spinach
Fresh baby spinach lightly sauteed with fresh garlic.$9.00
- creamed corn
Creamy and cheesy layered potatoes$9.00
Kids Menu
- Steak Bites
Mini ribeye steak bites served with forge secret sauce and and your choice of either steak fries, mac and cheese or greens beans.$16.00
- Kids Burger
4 oz wagyu patty cooked to order and served with your choice of either steak fries, mac and cheese or green beans.$7.00
- Kids Grilled Chicken Strips
3 chicken tenders grilled to perfection and served with your choice of steak fries, mac and cheese or green beans.$8.00
- Chicken Nuggets
Crispy in house made chicken nuggets served with your choice of either steak fries, mac and cheese or green beans.$7.00
- Grilled Cheese
Glassic grilled cheese made with sharp cheddar cheese and sered with your choice of either steak fries, mac and cheese or green beans.$7.00
Dessert
- Carries Ferraro Rocher Mousse
A traditional chocolate mouse with a hazelnut twist$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- LCC Chocolate Chip Cookie Sandwich
Two oversized, chewy chocolate chip cookies filled with luscious chocolate buttercream$8.00
- Cheesecake
A local Celina-made cheesecake thats lighter than a cloud, rich in flavor and topped with fig topping$12.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pecan Pie
Pecan Pie from Granny's Bakery$10.00OUT OF STOCK
- Kristen's Carrot Cake
Carrot Cake from Granny's Bakery$12.00
- Peach Cobbler
Peach Cobbler from The Wick$12.00
- Scoop of Ice Cream$6.00OUT OF STOCK
- Bread pudding$12.00
SPIRITS & COCKTAILS
Vodka
- Grey Goose$15.00
- Kettle One$13.00
- Titos (Well Vodka)$12.00
- Western Sons$13.00
- Western Sons Prickly Pear$12.00
- DBL Grey Goose$17.00
- DBL Kettle One$15.00
- DBL Titos (Well Vodka)$13.00
- DBL Western Sons$13.00
- OJ
- Topo Chico$5.00
- Pineapple$3.00
- Cranberry$3.00
- Tonic$3.00
- Soda Water
- Water
- Neat
- On the rocks
- Chilled
- Salt Rim
- Tajin Rim
- Sugar Rim
Gin
Rum
Tequila
- Hornitos (Well)$12.00
- Cimmaron$11.00
- Don Julio Repasado$9.00
- Clase Azul$33.00
- Casamigos$20.00
- DBL Hornitos$13.00
- DBL Cimmaron (Well Tequila)$11.00
- DBL Don Julio Repasado$19.00
- DBL Clase Azul$30.00
- DBL Casamigos$20.00
- OJ
- Pineapple
- Cranberry
- Tonic
- Soda Water
- Neat
- On the rocks
- Chilled
- Salt Rim
- Tajin Rim
- Sugar Rim
- Water
- Topo Chico
- As Margarita$3.00
- As Tequila Sunrise$3.00
- Sour Mix
Whiskey
- Makers Mark$10.00
- Elijah Craig$10.00
- Wild Turkey 101$8.00
- Old Forester 86$7.00
- Woodford Reserve$13.00
- Knob Creek$13.00
- Heaven Hill$19.00
- Evan Williams B.I.B (Well Whiskey)$7.00
- Blantons$35.00
- EH Taylor$21.00
- Old Overholt Rye B.I.B$10.00
- Knob Creek Rye$15.00
- Rittenhouse Rye$9.00
- DBL Makers Mark$13.00
- DBL Elijah Craig$15.00
- DBL Wild Turkey 101$13.00
- DBL Old Forester 86$13.00
- DBL Woodford Reserve$15.00
- DBL Knob Creek$15.00
- DBL Heaven Hill$17.00
- DBL Evan Williams B.I.B (Well Whiskey)$11.00
- DBL Blantons$19.00
- DBL EH Taylor$17.00
- DBL Old Overholt Rye B.I.B$11.00
- DBL Knob Creek Rye$15.00
- DBL Rittenhouse Rye$13.00
- Coke
- Sour Mix
- Dr. Pepper
- Water
- Big Rock
- On the rocks
- Neat
- Chilled
- As Old Fashioned$4.00
- As Manhattan$3.00
Scotch
Liqueurs/Cordials
- Mr. Black Coffee Liquer$11.00
- Aperol$6.00
- Campari$7.00
- Cointreau$9.00
- Grand Mariner$9.00
- Chambord$10.00
- Amaretto$13.00
- Absinthe$18.00
- St Germain Elderflower$11.00
- Amaro$10.00
- Irish Creme$9.00
- Godiva Choc Liquer$11.00
- Rumchata$8.00
- Creme de Cacao$6.00
- Creme de Cassis$6.00
- Drambuie$9.00
- DBL Mr. Black Coffee Liquer$9.00
- DBL Aperol$13.00
- DBL Campari$13.00
- DBL Cointreau$11.00
- DBL Grand Mariner$11.00
- DBL Dry Curacao$15.00
- DBL Chambord$13.00
- DBL Amaretto$14.00
- DBL Absinthe$19.00
- DBL St Germain Elderflower$13.00
- DBL Amaro$20.00
- DBL Irish Creme$13.00
- DBL Godiva Choc Liquer$13.00
- DBL Rumchata$11.00
- DBL Creme de Cacao$11.00
- DBL Creme de Cassis$11.00
- DBL Drambuie$17.00
Grover Bar Cocktails + Customs
- French 75
Gin, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, topped with Champagne$10.00
- Scofflaw
Rye, Dry Vermouth, Lemon Juice, Grenadine$12.00
- Daiquiri
White Rum, LIme Juice, Simple Syrup$10.00
- Margarita
Tequila, Cointreau, Lime Juice, Agave$12.00
- Manhattan
Rye, Sweet Vermouth, Agnostura Bitters$12.00
- Forge Old Fashion
Bourbon, Simple Syrup, Orange Bitters$12.00
- Mojito
Mint, White Rum, Simple Syrup, Lime Juice, Club Soda$12.00
- Aperol Spritz
Aperol, Prosecco, Club Soda$11.00
- Lemon Drop Martini
Vodka, Cointreau, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup$12.00
- Cosmopolitan
Vodka, Cranberry Juice, Cointreau, Lime Juice$12.00
- Whiskey Sour
Bourbon, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Egg White$13.00
- French Martini
Vodka, Chambord, Pineapple Juice$10.00
- Espresso Martini
Vodka, Coffee Liquer, Espresso, Simple Syrup$15.00
- Chocolate Martini
Vodka,Chocolate Liquer, Creme de Cacao, 1/2 & 1/2$15.00
- Prickly Pear Blackberry Martini$15.00
Bourbon
N/A BEVERAGES
Soda/Tea/Coffee
Kids Drink
BEER & WINE
Bottle Beer
Canned Beer
Draft Beers
Red Wine
- GL HH Malbec$12.00
- HH Triplane$45.00
- Eden Hill Tempernio
- Eden Hill Harmony
- Eden Hill Tannat
- Eden Hill Cab 2021$15.00OUT OF STOCK
- Eden Hill Wine = C2
- Eden Hill Cab Black Label
- Eden Hill Good Texan
- Valley Vines Private Label
- Kali Hart Pinot Noir 2021$16.00
- Paso D'oro Cab Sauvignon$14.00
- GL Pedroncelli Merlot$13.00
- Reddy Vineyards Texas Bordeaux$14.00
- Scattered Peaks Cab Sauvignon$18.00
- Hidden Hangar Riveter Rosie$12.00
- BTL EH CAB$50.00OUT OF STOCK
- GL VV Celina Sunset$12.00
- GL VV 455$12.00
- VV BTL Celina Sunset$49.00
- VV BTL 455$49.00
- BTL HH RR$50.00
- GL Primus 2020 Cab$15.00
- BTL Chara Baras 2022 PN$69.00
- BTL Leviathan 2021 Red 21$72.00
- BTL Post & Beam 2022 Cab$120.00
- BTL Pedroncelli Merlot$42.00
- KD Red
- BTL Reddy Red$42.00
- BTL Primus Cab$42.00
White Wine
- Eden Hill Albarino$12.00
- GL Chalk Hill Chard$16.00
- Jolivet Attitude Sauvignon Blanc$18.00
- BTL Patz N Hall Chardonnay$65.00
- Rombauer Chardonnay
- Hidden Hangar Sweet Riesling$12.00
- BTL EH Alberino$45.00
- BTL Hidden Hanger Sweet Risling$45.00
- BTL Jolivet Attitude Sauvignon Blanc$45.00
- GL Terlato 2022 PG$12.00
- BTL Chalk Hill Chard$35.00
- BTL Terlato PG$35.00
- BTL Feuillatte Brut$75.00
Rose
132 North Louisiana Drive, Celina, TX 75009