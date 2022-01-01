Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean

The Forge

No reviews yet

3345 Penn Avenue

Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Blooming Cauliflower
Hummus Asli
The Works

Pizza / Flatbreads

Feta, Sun Dried Tomatoes, Dates, Hot Honey drizzle

Bianca Pizza

$20.00

white, prosciutto, fontina, garlic, arugula

Cheese Pizza

$17.00

Davey's Pizza

$18.00

vodka sauce, ricotta, basil

Feta Feta Bang Bang

$20.00

Four Seasons Pizza

$20.00

Fun Guy Pizza

$18.00

red, cremini, shiitake, burrata, arugula, garlic

Margherita Pizza

$18.00

red, mozzarella, basil, EVOO

Pepperoni Pizza

$18.00

Quattro Formaggi Pizza

$20.00

white, mozzarella, parmesan, ricotta, burrata

Caprese Flatbread

$15.00

goat cheese, heirloom tomato, basil, za’atar

Yvelines Flatbread

$17.00

brie, shrimp, garlic, oil, apple, cranberries

Chèvre Flatbread

$15.00

Small Plates

Blooming Cauliflower

$14.00

roasted until golden, olive oil, garden herbs

Drunken Mushrooms

$13.00

Eggplant Baladi

$12.00

Golden Oyster Mushrooms

$14.00

Old World Falafel

$14.00

pita quarters, tahini, pickles

Roast Brisket

$18.00

Rootatouille

$18.00

Seared Tuna

$20.00

avocado, lime, cilantro, garlic, ginger

Warm Olives

$6.00

Mezze

The Rainbow

$33.00

A beautiful assortment of all of our salads.

Hummus Asli

$12.00

chickpeas blended with tahini, lemon, and garlic topped with Tahini and Lemon Jalapeno Sauce

Israeli Salad

$10.00

tomato, cucumber, parsley, red onion, lemon, olive oil

Grape Leaves

$9.00

roasted, olive oil, lemon, garlic

Babaganoush

$10.00

mashed grilled eggplant mixed with tahini, olive oil, garlic and lemon

Labaneh

$10.00

sour yogurt, lemon, olive oil, za'atar

Panzanella Salad

$11.00

Boards

Countryside Cheese

$18.00

Fromage D'affinois, Bio Schapen, Torta del Casar

Labaneh Board

$25.00

Roasted Vegetables

$15.00

The Boss

$50.00

The Works

$28.00

Fromage D'affinois, Bio Schapen, Torta del Casar, Cambozola Black Label, prosciutto Americano, sopressata

Vegan Cheese

$14.00

Chantal’s vegan lemon ricotta, fruit salami, cranberries

Desserts

Dessert

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Craft cocktail-focused lounge featuring Mediterranean small plates. We partner with and promote Pennsylvania distillers, brewers, and businesses.

Website

Location

3345 Penn Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15201

Directions

Gallery
The Forge Pgh image
The Forge Pgh image

