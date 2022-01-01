- Home
Bars & Lounges
The Fork & Vine
No reviews yet
8595 US Highyway 51 N
Cobden, IL 62920
Wine
Feather Hills Cabernet Sauvignon Btl
$26.00
Feather Hills Merlot Btl
$24.00
Feather Hills Rosso Gustoso Btl
$20.00
Feather Hills Saluki Red Btl
$18.00
Kite Hill The Aeronaut Btl
$25.00Out of stock
Blue Sky Chambourcin Btl
$28.00
Highland Estates Pinot Noir Btl
$69.00
Louis Latour Gevrey Chambertain Burgandy Btl
$200.00
Chimney Rock Cabernet Btl
$220.00
Orin Swift Papillon Btl
$130.00
Corvus Cabernet Btl Napa Valley
$36.00
Barossa Valley Shiraz Btl
$27.00
Belleruche Cote De Rhone Btl
$28.00Out of stock
Luigi Bosca Malbec Btl
$40.00Out of stock
Austin Hope Cabernet Btl
$50.00
Boen Pinot Noir Btl
$42.00
Kith and Kin Btl
$50.00Out of stock
Tenet The Pundit Syrah Btl
$35.00
Oyster Bay Pinot Noir Btl
$30.00
Barossa Valley GSM Btl
$27.00
OVZ Red Btl
$28.00
Bouchard Bourgogne Pinot Noir Btl
$30.00
Primarius Pinot Noir Btl
$30.00
Starview Chambourcin Btl
$28.00
Feather Hills Salukiz Btl
$25.00
Sebastiani Zinfandel Btl
$24.00
Maddalena Zinfandel Btl
$20.00Out of stock
Holotype Morchella Btl
$30.00Out of stock
Happy Accident Btl
$20.00
Quest Red Blend Btl
$30.00
Feather Hills Cabernet Sauvignon Glass
$8.00
Feather Hills Merlot Glass
$8.00
Feather Hills Rosso Gustoso Glass
$6.00
Feather Hills Saluki Red Glass
$6.00
Corvus Cabernet Napa Valley Glass
$10.00
Boen Pinot Noir Glass
$13.00
Tenet The Pundit Syrah Glass
$11.00
Barossa Valley Shiraz Glass
$10.00
Barossa Valley GSM Glass
$10.00
Oyster Bay Pinot Noir Glass
$10.00
Bouchard Bourgogne Pinot Noir Glass
$10.00
Primarius Pinot Noir Glass
$10.00
Blue Sky Chambourcin Glass
$8.00Out of stock
Feather Hills Salukiz Glass
$8.00
Sebastiani Zinfandel Glass
$8.00
Holotype glass
$8.00Out of stock
Happy Accident glass
$6.00
Quest Red Blend glass
$9.00
Feather Hills Vidal Blanc Btl
$17.00
Feather Hills Savvy Saluki Btl
$19.00
Feather Hills Saluki White Btl
$19.00
Feather Hills Chaucer Blanc Btl
$18.00
Kite Hill Broadwing Btl
$24.00
Starview Vignoles Btl
$24.00
Blue Sky Seyval Blanc Btl
$21.00Out of stock
Brancott Estate Sauv Blanc Bottle
$21.00
J Lohr Chardonney Bottle
$27.00
Feather Hills Traminette Btl
$20.00
Feather Hills Vignoles Btl
$25.00
Blue Sky Vignoles Btl
$24.00Out of stock
Blue Nun Riesling Btl
$20.00
Orin Swift Mannequin Chardonnay Btl
$60.00
Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc Bottle
$21.00
Villa Pozzi Pinot Grigio Bottle
$21.00
Josh Cellars Sauv Blanc Bottle
$24.00
Veramonte Sauv Blanc Res Bottle
$21.00
Justin Sauv Blanc Bottle
$28.00
Kenwood Chardonnay Bottle
$30.00
Oyster Bay Pinot Gris Bottle
$21.00
Feather Hills Dry Resling Bottle
$23.00
Feather Hills Private Reserve Chardonel Bottle
$26.00
Round Pond Sauv Blanc
$28.00
Feather Hills Vidal Blanc Glass
$6.00
Feather Hills Savvy Saluki Glass
$7.00Out of stock
Feather Hills Saluki White Glass
$7.00
Feather Hills Chaucer Blanc Glass
$6.00
Brancott Estate Sauv Blanc Glass
$7.00
J Lohr Chardonney Glass
$9.00
Feather Hills Vignoles Glass
$8.00
Starview Vignoles Glass
$8.00
Blue Sky Vignoles Glass
$8.00
Kite Hill Broadwing Glass
$8.00
Feather Hills Traminette Glass
$7.00
Blue Nun Riesling Glass
$8.00
Oyster Bay Sauv Blanc Glass
$7.00
Villa Pozzi Pinot Grigio Glass
$8.00
Josh Cellars Sauv Blanc Glass
$8.00
Veramonte Sauv Blanc Res Glass
$7.00
Oyster Bay Pinot Gris Glass
$7.00
Feather Hills Private Chardonel Glass
$8.00
Feather Hills Rose Btl
$19.00
Feather Hills Saluki Blush Btl
$25.00
Starview Morning Star Btl
$19.00Out of stock
Oyster Bay Rose Btl
$21.00
Feather Hills Rose Glass
$7.00
Feather Hills Saluki Blush Glass
$7.00
Oyster Bay Rose Glass
$7.00
Wycliff Bottle
$16.00
Mionetto Prosecco
$13.00
Crafters Union Brut Rose Can
$10.00
Mini La Marca Prosecco
$10.00
Santa Marina Prosecco Bottle
$20.00
Wycliff Glass
$8.00
Prosecco Glass
$10.00
Rodney Strong True Gentleman Port Glass
$10.00Out of stock
Rodney Strong True Gentleman Port Bottle
$60.00Out of stock
Kite Hill Sol Bottle
$35.00
Kite Hill Sol Glass
$10.00
Graham's Fine Ruby Port Glass
$8.00
Cocktails
Agave Lemon Drop
$11.00
Bloody Mary
$11.00
Blueberry Lemon Martini
$11.00Out of stock
Bourbon Blackberry Lemonade
$11.00Out of stock
Cosmo
$9.00
Cucumber Pomegranate Spritz
$11.00Out of stock
Daiquiri
$10.00
Espresso Martini
$13.00
Espresso Old Fashion
$12.00
French 75
$10.00
SangriA
$13.00
Grand Agave Margarita
$12.00Out of stock
Honey Lemon Margarita
$11.00Out of stock
Honey Sage Old Fashion
$10.00
Jalapeno Margarita
$11.00Out of stock
Jalapeño Grapefruit Margarita
$13.00
Lemon Drop Martini
$11.00
Long Island Ice Tea
$12.00
Manhatten
$10.00
Margarita
$9.00
Martini
$9.00
Mexican Mule
$8.00
Mimosa
$8.00
Mint Chocolate Martini
$11.00
Moscow Mule
$8.00
Old Fashioned
$9.00
Orange Crush
$10.00
Pitcher Mimosa
$25.00
Salted Caramel Martini
$12.00
Side Car
$10.00
Sour Feather
$10.00
Tequila Sunrise Mimosa
$10.00Out of stock
Texas Strawberry Lemonade
$11.00Out of stock
White Russian
$11.00
Liquor
Svedka
$8.00
Wheatley
$9.00
Grey Goose L'Orange
$11.00
Deep Eddy Grapefruit
$8.00
Deep Eddy Lemon
$8.00
Deep Eddy Lime
$8.00
Deep Eddy Cranberry
$8.00
3 Olives Blueberry Vodka
$8.00
Absolute Vanilla Vodka
$10.00
3 Olives Cherry Vodka
$8.00
Western Son Cucumber Vodka
$8.00
Rain Cucumber Vodka
$8.00
Bombay Saphire
$8.00
Suntory Roku Gin
$8.00
Bacardi Silver
$8.00
Bacardi Gold
$8.00
Bacardi Black
$8.00
Bacardi Spiced
$8.00
Malibu Coconut
$8.00
Cuervo Gold
$8.00
Cuervo Silver
$8.00
1792
$9.00
Aberfeldy Single Malt 12 yr
$9.00
Basil Hayden
$10.00
Buffalo Trace
$9.00
Dewar's Blended Scotch
$8.00
Eagle Rare
$10.00
Elijah Craig Small Batch
$10.00
Ezra Brooks Bourbon
$8.00
Ezra Brooks Rye Bourbon
$8.00
Glenlivet 15yr French Oak
$14.00
Jameson Caskmates IPA Edition
$10.00
Jameson Irish Whiskey
$9.00
Jefferson's Ocean
$16.00
Jim Beam Apple
$8.00
Jim Beam Black Extra Aged
$8.00
Jim Beam Fire
$8.00
Knob Creek 9 year
$11.00
Knob Creek Rye
$11.00
Laphroaig Select
$10.50
Larceny Very Special Small Batch
$9.00
Makers Mark
$9.00
Michters Small Batch
$10.00
Rich and Rare Reserve Canadian Whiskey
$8.00
Rowan's Creek
$10.00
Suntory Whiskey Toki
$10.00
The Quiet Man 8 year Irish Whiskey
$10.00
Wild Turkey Rare Breed Barrel Strength
$9.00
Willet 4 yr Rye
$12.00
Grand Marnier
$10.00
Kahlua
$7.00
Caroline's Irish Cream
$6.00
Tippy Cow Chocolate Shake
$8.00
Rumchata
$9.00
Amaritto
$8.00
Seven Tails Brandy XO
$10.00
Seltzer
NA Beverages
Merchandise
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Restaurant & Wine Bar: highlighting local food and wine pairing
Location
8595 US Highyway 51 N, Cobden, IL 62920
Gallery
