The Fort restaurant Food Truck "TATANKA"

19192 Highway 8

Morrison, CO 80465

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Guacamole & Chips

$6.00

Buffalo BBQ Sliders

$9.00

Tamales

$8.00

Grn Chile Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Cupcakes

$5.00

Burgers, Brats & Salads

"The Works" is the sandwich comes with Cheddar cheese, ketchup, mustard, mayo, pickles ,lettuce, and tomato, served on a brioche bun. Green Chile burgers comes with jalapeno Monterrey jack cheese and then smothered in hot green chile with Mexican oregano and garlic sauce.
The Works TATANKA Burger - one 1/4 lb pattie

$10.00
The Works TATANKA Burger - two 1/4 lb patties

$14.00

with lettuce, onion, tomato, ketchup, mustard and pickle

The Works TATANKA Burger -three 1/4 LB patties

$18.00

GREEN Chile & CheeseTATANKA "Gonzales style Buffalo burger- one 1/4 lb pattie

$12.00

GREEN Chile & Cheese TATANKA "Gonzales style Buffalo burger-two 1/4 lb patties

$16.00

GREEN Chile & Cheese TATANKA "Gonzales style Buffalo Burger-three 1/4 lb patties

$20.00
Gobble Gobble Turkey Burger

$12.00

with lettuce,onion & tomato

The Works Quinoa Burger Vegetarian

$12.00

with lettuce,onion & tomato

Buffalo Bratwurst

$12.00

Wild Boar Bratwurst

$12.00

Rabbit/Rattlesnake Bratwurst

$12.00

Hickory Smoked Buffalo BBQ Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Charlotte Green's Entree salad

$15.00

Mixed greens,goat cheese,jicama,candied walnuts

Charlotte Greens Salad NO Chicken

$12.00

Add Ons

Crispy Chicken Tenders with homemade Ranch Dressing dipping sauce

$12.00
Rocky Mountin Oysters-bite sized pieces deep fried

$8.00

Served with sweet mild chile sauce

Sam's Famous Guacamole

$8.00

avocado,fresh lime, serrano,tomato,onion, with tortilla chips

Peanut Butter stuffed Pickled Jalapenos

$6.00

6 large jalapenos stuffed with mango chutney and peanut butter- GF,V

Crispy French Fries

$4.00

crispy

Potato Chips

$3.00

Dessert

Chocolate Chip cookie

$2.00

Ice Cream

$2.50

Drinks

Henry Weinhard's Root Beer

$3.00

pepsi

$3.00

pepsi diet

$3.00

Sparkling Tea

$3.00

La Croix Sparkling Water

$3.00

Btl Water

$1.00
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
The Fort's new Food Truck TATANKA is open for the adventurous eater! Buffalo burgers, Buffalo BBQ Brisket Sandwiches, Rattlesnake rabbit bratwursts, Green Chile and Cheese Buffalo Burgers, Vegetarian Quinoa burgers, Salads, Ice Cream and more! TATANKA will be at The Fort for OUTSIDE PICNIC Dining-must have reservations to reserve your picnic table. Go to www.thefort.com to reserve your TATANKA picnic table today

19192 Highway 8, Morrison, CO 80465

Directions

The Fort - Food Truck image
The Fort - Food Truck image
The Fort - Food Truck image

