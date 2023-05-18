  • Home
  The Fort (May 1 CSD) - 31035 Forest Blvd
The Fort

31035 Forest Blvd

Stacy, MN 55079

Main Menu

Appetizer

Cheese Curds

$12.00

Hand Battered Wisconsin curds

Deep Fried Pickle Roll Ups

$10.00

Hand rolled pickle roll ups

Loaded Carnitas Fries

$14.00

Fries topped with carnitas pork, cheese, cilantro, green onion, tomato, cotija cheese & garlic cream sauce

Tiki Cakes

$13.00

Our crab cakes, made with real crab & shrimp

Wings

$12.00

8 bone in wings with your choice of sauce

Basket of Fries

$5.00

Tacos & Burritos

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Korean Street Tacos

$14.00

Chipotle Sweet Potato Tacos

$14.00

Hawaiian Pulled Pork Tacos

$14.00

Picante Chicken Burrito

$14.00

Veggie Burrito

$14.00

Carnitas Burrito

$14.00

Shredded Beef Burrito

$14.00

Single Taco

$6.00

Sandwiches, Salads & Wraps

Caprese Panini

$12.00

Rueben Panini

$14.00

Cubano Panini

$14.00

Signature Salad

$13.00

Summer Chicken & Blueberry Salad

$13.00

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$13.00

Fish Fry

$15.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Burgers

Bacon & Bleu Burger

$14.00

Sriracha Habanero Burger

$14.00

Quesadilla Burger

$14.00

Cubano Burger

$14.00

Raspberry Bleu Burger

$14.00

Bacon Jam Burger

$14.00

Build Your Own Burger

$11.00

Flatbreads

Bruschetta Flatbread

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Carnitas Flatbread

$15.00

Thai Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

House made cheesecake, rotating flavors

Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

Made in House

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

With Lift Bridge Root Beer

Ice Cream

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid's Hamburger

$7.00

Kid's Quesadilla

$7.00

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kid's Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.00

Popcorn Chicken

$7.00

Breakfast Burritos

Sausage Burrito

$9.00

Bacon Burrito

$9.00

Veggie Burrito

$9.00

Ultimate Burrito

$12.00

NA Beverages

Pop

Sprite

$2.00

Dr Pepper

$2.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Tonic

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Other

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Redbull

$3.00

Lift Bridge Root Beer

$2.00

Arnie Palmer

$3.00

Baby Burro

$5.00

Black-Berry Hibiscus Mock-Mule

$7.00

Cold Foam Cold Brew

$6.00

Cranberry Jalapeno Mule

$5.00

Cream Soda Refill

Honey Bee Refresher

$7.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher

$4.00

Kiddie Cocktail

$2.00

Shrub Soda

$5.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

31035 Forest Blvd, Stacy, MN 55079

Directions

