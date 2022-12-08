A map showing the location of The Forum - Puyallup 208 South MeridianView gallery

The Forum - Puyallup 208 South Meridian

208 South Meridian

Puyallup, WA 98371

Apps

Mac & Cheese Balls

$9.00

Wings

$14.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Fried Pickles

$9.00

Jalapeno Cheddar Corn Dogs

$9.00

Onion Rings

$11.00

Tachos

$14.00

Queso Dip

$11.00

Spicy Shrimp

$14.00

Bruschetta

$9.00

Pretzel

$9.00

Nachos

$12.00+

Ravioli

$14.00

Fries & Sauce

$7.00

Onion Rings

$11.00

Tots & Sauce

$7.00

Salad & Soups

Tacoma Cobb

$15.00

Full Ceasar

$7.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Full Garden

$7.00

Side Garden

$7.00

Chef Salad

$15.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Soup and Salad

$11.00

Beef Onion Bisque Cup

$6.00

Beef Onion Bisque Bowl

$6.00

French Onion Cup

$6.00

French Onion Bowl

$6.00

Tomato Basil Cup

$6.00

Tomato Basil Bowl

$6.00

Chowder Cup

$6.00

Chowder Bowl

$6.00

Chicken Noodle Cup

$6.00

Chicken Noodle Bowl

$6.00

Burgers

Juicy Lucy Burger

$10.00

Roasted Jalapeno Burger

$15.00

Bacon Bleu Burger

$15.00

Gaucamole Burger

$15.00

Mirror Melt Burger

$15.00

Forum Burger

$12.00

Entrees

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Steak

$19.00

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Sandwiches

Po' Boy

$15.00

BLT & E

$13.00

Cuban

$14.00

Club

$14.00

Mock Arby

$13.00

Ponderosa

$15.00

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.00

Turkey Bacon Ranch

$15.00

French Dip

$15.00

Triple-Deck Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Steak Melt

$15.00

Dessert

New York Cheesecake

$7.00

Lava Cake

$7.00

Vanilla Bean Ice Cream

$4.50

NYF Root Beer Float

$7.00

Coffee Rum Over Ice Cream

$8.00

NA

Coffee

$2.89

Employee Red Bull

$2.72

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$5.00

Peligrino

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.75

Soda

$2.89

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Tea

$2.89

Virgin Mary

$5.75

Virgin Rita

$5.75

Bottle Beer

Angry BTL

$5.25

Budweiser BTL

$4.50

Bud Light BTL

$4.50

Miller Lite BTL

$5.25

Coors Light BTL

$4.50

Corona BTL

$5.25

Heineken BTL

$5.25

Guinness BTL

$5.25

Blue Moon BTL

$5.25

Bitburger Drive NA BTL

$5.25

Michelob Ultra BTL

$5.25

Modelo BTL

$5.25

Crabbie's Ginger Beer BTL

$5.25

Stella BTL

$5.25

Not Your Father's Root Beer BTL

$6.00

Rainier BTL

$3.75

Omission Lager GF BTL

$5.25

Omission IPA GF BTL

$5.25

PBR Can

$3.75

White Claw Can

$5.25

Draft Beer

16 oz Bale Breaker Hazy

$5.50

16 oz Cider

$5.50

16 oz Everybodys Oatmeal Stout

$5.50

16 oz Coors Light

$5.50

16 oz 805

$5.50

16 oz EB Cryo

$5.50

16 oz Reubens Hazy

$5.50

16 oz Hefe

$5.50

16 oz Mac N Jack

$5.50

16 oz Manny's

$5.50

16 oz Bale Breaker Pilsner

$5.50

16 oz Bale Breaker Pale Ale

$5.50

22 oz Bale Breaker Hazy

$7.25

22 oz Cider

$7.25

22 oz Everybody's Oatmeal Stout

$7.25

22 oz Coors Light

$7.25

22 oz EB Cryo

$7.25

22 oz 805

$7.25

22 oz Reubens Hazy

$7.25

22 oz Hefe

$7.25

22 oz Mac N Jack

$7.25

22 oz Manny's

$7.25

22 oz Bale Breaker Pilsner

$7.25

22 oz Bale Breaker Pale Ale

$7.25

Pitcher Bale Breaker Hazy

$20.25

Pitcher Cider

$20.25

Pitcher Everybody's Oatmeal Stout

$20.25

Pitcher Coors Light

$20.25

Pitcher 805

$20.25

Pitcher EB Cryo

$20.25

Pitcher Reubens Hazy

$20.25

Pitcher Hefe

$20.25

Pitcher Mac N Jack

$20.25

Pitcher Manny's

$20.25

Pitcher Bale Breaker Pilsner

$20.25

Pitcher Bale Breaker Pale Ale

$20.25

Classic Cocktails

Dark & Stormy

$10.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

French 75

$10.00

Aviation De Violette

$10.00

Gimlet

$10.00

Tacoma Paloma

$10.00

Signature Cocktails

Mai Tai

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Berry Cosmo

$9.50

Chamborita

$10.00

Tiki Colada

$10.50

Infusion Cocktails

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$9.00

Orange Ye Old Fashioned

$12.00

Basil Blue

$9.00

Raspberry Mint Martini

$9.00

Nutty Manhattan

$9.00

Jalapeno Pineapple Margarita

$9.00

Dirty Balsamic

$12.00

Cocotini

$9.00

Liquors

Well Vodka

$6.00+

360 Huckleberry Vodka

$7.25+

Absolute Citron

$7.75+

Absolute Mandrin

$7.75+

Absolute Vodka

$7.75+

Belvedere Vodka

$9.00+

Ciroc

$8.25+

Ciroc Mango

$8.50+

Ciroc Pineapple

$8.50+

Crystal Head

$10.00+

Deep Eddy Lemon

$7.75+

Deep Eddy Ruby Red

$7.75+

Deep Eddy Sweet Tea

$7.75+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

Ketel One

$8.75+

Koenig Potato

$8.25+

Smirnoff Blueberry

$6.25+

Smirnoff Cherry

$6.75+

Smirnoff Grape

$7.25+

Smirnoff Peach

$6.75+

Smirnoff Raspberry

$6.75+

Smirnoff Strawberry

$6.75+

Smirnoff Vanilla

$7.25+

Titos

$9.00+

Western Son Vodka

$8.25+

Well Rum

$5.00+

Bacardi Superior

$6.75+

Captain Morgan Pineapple

$6.25+

Captain Morgan Spiced

$6.75+

Cruzan 151

$8.25+

Cutwater Bali Hai Rum

$8.25+

Kraken

$7.25+

Malibu

$7.00+

Sailor Jerry

$7.00+

TV Dark

$6.75+

TV Gold

$6.75+

TV Silver

$6.75+

TV Spiced

$6.75+

Bombay Sapphire

$7.75+

Copperworks Gin

$8.50+

Hendricks

$8.25+

New Amsterdam

$6.75+

OOLA Gin

$8.25+

Tanqueray

$7.75+

Uncle Vals Botanical Gin

$8.50+

Well Gin

$5.00+

Well Tequila

$6.00+

1800 Coconut

$8.50+

1800 Silver

$8.25+

Adictivo Anejo

$12.00+

Adictivo Blanco

$10.00+

Adictivo Repo

$10.50+

Xicaru Mezcal

$9.00+

Casamigos Anejo

$14.00+

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00+

Cava De Oro X Anejo

$25.00+

Cazadores Blanco

$8.25+

Cazadores Repo

$12.00+

Clase Azul Repo

$26.00+

Don Julio 1942

$28.00+

Don Julio Blanco

$10.00+

Don Julio Repo

$10.50+

Espolon Blanco

$7.75+

Espolon Repo

$7.75+

Hornitos Blanco

$7.75+

Hornitos Repo

$7.75+

Jose Repo

$7.25+

Jose Silver

$7.25+

Milagro Blanco

$11.00+

Milagro Repo

$11.00+

Patron Blanco

$10.50+

Magave Blanco

$9.00+

1910 Pendelton Rye

$9.25+

Basil Haydens

$8.50+

Bib & Tucker

$10.75+

Black Saddle

$10.25+

Black Velvet

$6.50+

Blantons

$14.00+

BSB

$7.75+

Buffalo Trace

$8.25+

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.75+

Bulliet Rye

$8.25+

Bushmills Irish Whiskey

$7.75+

Canadian Club

$6.50+

Crown Royal

$8.25+

Crown Royal Apple

$8.50+

Crown Royal Peach

$8.50+

Dry Fly Bourbon

$7.75+

Eagle Rare 10yr

$9.00+

Elijah Craig

$8.75+

Fireball

$7.75+

Ghost Owl Bourbon

$7.75+

Ghost Owl Rye

$7.75+

Hell-Cat Maggie Irish

$7.25+

Jack Daniels

$7.75+

Jack Daniels Honey

$7.75+

Jameson

$8.25+

Jim Beam

$6.75+

JP Trodden

$13.00+

Knob Creek

$9.00+

Knob Creek Maple Smoked

$12.00+

Makers Mark

$8.25+

OOLA Bourbon

$8.25+

Seagrams

$6.75+

Skrewball

$7.75+

Southern Comfort

$6.75+

Warrior Rye

$8.00+

Well Bourbon

$5.00+

Wild Turkey

$7.75+

Woodenville Bourbon

$9.00+

Woodenville Rye

$9.00+

Jameson Orange

$8.50+

Whistle Pig 6 yr Rye

$12.50+

Elijah Craig

$11.00+

99 bananas

$6.25+

Absinthe

$8.75+

Amaretto

$7.25+

Aperol

$6.75+

AR Morrow Brandy

$6.75+

Blue Curaco

$5.75+

Campari

$7.25+

Chambord

$7.25+

Cointreau

$8.25+

Courvoisier

$9.75+

Creme De Mint

$5.25+

Disaronno

$8.25+

Drambui

$7.25+

Fernet

$7.25+

Frangelico

$7.25+

Gran Marnier

$8.25+

Hennessy

$8.75+

Irish Cream

$6.75+

Jagermeister

$7.75+

Kahula

$7.75+

Kinky Pink

$6.25+

Lejon Dry Vermouth

$5.25+

Lejon Sweet Vermouth

$5.25+

Limoncello

$6.75+

Midori

$7.25+

Potters Brandy

$5.75+

Potters Butterscotch

$5.75+

Potters Cacao Dark

$5.75+

Potters Peach Schnapps

$5.75+

Potters Sour Apple

$6.75+

Rumchata

$7.25+

Rumplemintz

$7.75+

St. Germain

$7.25+

Triple Sec

$5.25+

Tuaca

$7.25+

TV Macadamia Nut

$7.75+

TV White Chocolate

$7.75+

Watermelon Pucker

$5.75+

Ardbeg

$18.00+

Balvenie Carib

$15.25+

Balvenie DBL

$13.25+

Dewars

$8.25+

Glenfiddich

$9.25+

Glenlivet 12yr

$9.25+

Glenlivet 15yr

$15.25+

Glenmorangie

$12.25+

Johnnie Walker Black

$9.75+

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.75+

Laphroaig

$15.25+

Macallan 12yr

$12.50+

Well Scotch

$6.25+

Blueberry Gin

$9.00+

Orange Bourbon

$9.00+

Pine Vanilla Bourbon

$9.00+

Pecan Bourbon

$9.00+

Coffee Rum

$9.00+

Pickle Vodka

$9.00+

Raspberry Vodka

$9.00+

Basil Garlic Vodka

$9.00+

Jalapeno Tequilla

$9.00+

Infusion Flight

$15.00

HH Vodka

$5.50+

HH Bourbon

$5.50+

HH Rum

$5.50+

HH Tequila

$5.50+

HH Gin

$5.50+

A-Z Cocktails

Alabama Slamer

$10.00+

AMF

$10.00

Apple Martini

$10.00+

B-52

$10.00+

B-52 Coffee

$10.00+

Bahama Mama

$10.00+

Bailey Coffee

$10.00+

Bay Breeze

$10.00+

Beautiful

$10.50+

Black Opal

$10.00+

Black Russian

$10.00+

Bloody Mary

$11.00+

Blue Hawaiian

$10.00+

Blueberry Tea

$10.00+

Brain Hem

$10.00+

Buttery Nipple

$10.00+

Cadilac Margarita

$12.00+

Cape Cod

$9.00+

Car Bomb

$10.00+

Chocolate Cake

$10.00+

Chocolate Martini

$10.00+

Cosmo

$10.00+

Creamsicle

$10.00+

Dirty Mother

$8.00+

Dirty Shirley

$8.00+

Dr Pepper

$8.25+

Duck Fart

$10.00+

Gibson Gin

$8.25+

Gibson Vodka

$8.25+

Grape Nehi

$10.00+

Grasshopper

$10.00+

Grean Tea

$10.00+

Greyhound

$9.00+

Gummybear

$10.00+

Hairynavel

$8.25+

Hot Toddy

$9.00+

Hotbutter Rum

$9.00+

Hurricane

$8.50+

Irish Coffee

$10.00+

Italian Coffee

$10.00+

Jager Bomb

$10.00+

Jamaican Coffee

$10.00+

John Collins

$8.25+

Jollyrancher

$10.00+

Kamikaze

$10.00+

Keoke Coffee

$10.00+

Lemondrop

$10.00+

Liquid Cocaine

$10.00+

Longbeach

$10.00+

LongIsland

$10.00+

Lynchberg-Lemade

$9.00+

Madras

$9.00+

Manhattan

$10.00+

Margarita

$10.00+

Martini Gin

$10.00

Martini Vodka

$10.00

Melonball

$10.00+

Mexican Coffee

$10.00+

Midori Sour

$9.00+

Mimosa

$10.00+

Mind Eraser

$8.50+

Mojito

$10.00+

Moon Cosmo

$10.00+

Moon Shot

$10.00+

Negroni

$10.00+

Old Fashion

$10.00

Peppermint Bark

$10.00+

Porn Star

$10.00+

Red Headed Slew(Slut)

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00+

Seabreeze

$10.00+

Sex on the Beach

$9.00+

Vegas Bomb

$10.00+

White Russian

$10.00+

Wine

Simply Cab

$5.50

Simply Cab BTL

$25.00

Leese Fitch Merlot

$10.00

Leese Fitch Merlot BTL

$40.00

Coastal Vines Merlot

$5.50

Coastal Vines Merlot BTL

$25.00

Leese Fitch Pinot Noir

$10.00

Leese Fitch Pinot Noir BTL

$40.00

Elsa Malbec

$10.00

Elsa Malbec BTL

$40.00

Ryan Patrick Red Blend

$10.00

Ryan Patrick Red Blend BTL

$40.00

Red Sangria

$9.50

Silver Lake Rose

$9.00

Silver Lake Rose BTL

$35.00

Simply Chard

$5.50

Simply Chard BTL

$25.00

Leese Fitch Chard

$10.00

Leese Fittch Chard BTL

$40.00

Coastal Vines Pinot Grigio

$5.50

Coastal Vines Pinot Grigio BTL

$25.00

Ryan Patrick Pinot Grigio

$10.00

Ryan Patrick Pinot Grigio BTL

$40.00

Leese Fitch Sauv Blanc

$10.00

Leese Fitch Sauv Blanc BTL

$40.00

Ryan Patrick Reisling

$10.00

Ryan Patrick Reisling BTL

$40.00

Coastal Vines Zinfandel

$7.00

Coastal Vines Zinfandel BTL

$25.00

JFJ Champagne

$7.75

White Sangria

$9.50

Fast Bar

Titos

$9.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.75+

AMF

$10.00

LongIsland

$10.00+

Jameson

$8.25+

Well Vodka

$6.00+

Jager Bomb

$10.00+

Well Scotch

$6.25+

Well Gin

$5.00+

Well Bourbon

$5.00+

Well Rum

$5.00+

Well Tequila

$6.00+

Vegas Bomb

$10.00+

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Soda

$2.89
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
208 South Meridian, Puyallup, WA 98371

