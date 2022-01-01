Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Founders Bistro North Naples

review star

No reviews yet

7941 Airport-Pulling Rd

Naples, FL 34109

EGGS

Eggs your way

$12.25

Sandwiches

Grouper Sandwich

Appetizers

Coquille St Jaques

$15.00

Crispy Zucchini

$13.00

Fire Roasted Wings

$14.00

Key W Shrimp Cocktail

$15.00

Medjool Dates

$14.00

Ahi Tuna Poke

$17.00

Shrimp & Feta

$16.00

Lollipop Lamb

$16.00

Roasted Oyster Platter

$12.00+

Chilled Oyster Platter

$12.00+

Charcuterie

$12.00

Dessert

Creme Brulee

$8.00Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$8.00Out of stock

Cookie

$3.00

Kids cookie

Carrot Cake

$10.00

Almond Joy Cake

$9.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$8.00

Flan

$9.00

Chocolate Almond Swirl Cake

$13.00

Buttermilk Panna Cota

$13.00

Boston cream pie

$9.00

Choc Cake

$9.00

Kids Menu

Spaghetti Marinara

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Grilled Chicken

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00

Lite Fare

Founders BLT

$15.00

Black Grouper Sandwich

$18.00

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Beyond Burger

$16.00

Brisket Burger

$14.00

Pizza

Build Your Own 3 Cheese

$14.00

Diavola

$16.00

Pizza Margherita

$15.00

Quattro Formaggi

$14.00

Carnivora

$18.00

Sides

Broccoli

$5.00

Creamed Spinach

$5.00

Whipped Potatoes

$5.00

Rosotto

$5.00

Shoestring Fries

$5.00

Soups & Salads

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Soup Du Jour

$9.00

Bistro Caesar

$12.00

Greek Salad

$13.00

Poached Pear

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Burratta Salad

$16.00

Side Salad

$4.99

Bistro Entrees

Bistro Seafood Trio

$29.00

Filet Mignon

$28.00+

Founders Delmonico

$45.00

Half Roasted Chicken

$24.00

Honey Almond Salmon

$27.00

Key West Shrimp and Scallop Scampi

$24.00

NZ Rack of Lamb

$35.00

Rigatoni Bolognese

$18.00

Truffled Maine Lobster Ravioli

$25.00

Twin Tails

$36.00Out of stock

Pompano

$28.00

Flounder

$24.00

Corn beef

$18.00

Hogfish

$26.00

Triple tail

$26.00

Prime Rib

$32.00

Beef Stroganoff

$21.00

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Distinct Field-to-Plate Culinary Experience with made from scratch cuisine & late night bar

Website

Location

7941 Airport-Pulling Rd, Naples, FL 34109

Directions

