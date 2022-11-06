The Foundry
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Hip, industrial eatery serving New American fare, plus wood-fired pizza & cocktails.
2781 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33062
