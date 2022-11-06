Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Foundry

review star

No reviews yet

2781 E Atlantic Blvd

Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Miso-Glazed Brussel Sprouts
Foundry Burger
Braised Short-Rib

Brunch

Breakfast Bowl

Breakfast Bowl

$14.00

three scrambled eggs, quinoa, baby arugula, fire-roasted tomatoes, caramelized onion, feta, grilled scallions, tomato-pepper chutney

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$16.00

Brioche bun, burger patty, american cheese, egg over-easy, bacon, hash-browns, lettuce, tomato, served with fries

Breakfast Burrito

$13.00

flour tortilla, scrambled eggs, sausage, fontina, hash browns, avocado, tomatillo, served with breakfast potatoes and ranchero dipping sauce

Breakfast Pizza

Breakfast Pizza

$16.00

cheese sauce, mozzarella, smoked gouda, bacon, spinach, artichoke, scrambled eggs, fresh herbs

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$15.00

oat cereal-crusted fried chicken, house-made waffles, maple syrup, honey butter

Classic Eggs Benedict

$12.00

english muffin, two poached eggs, smoked canadian bacon, hollandaise sauce, served with grilled asparagus

Foundry Stack

Foundry Stack

$12.00

House-made pancakes, fresh blueberries, strawberries, whipped cream, maple syrup, cinnamon butter

Graham Cracker French Toast

$12.00

lemon pastry cream, seasonal berries, cream cheese icing

Smoked Salmon & Avocado Toast

$18.00

smoked atlantic salmon, smashed avocado, two poached eggs on sourdough toast, topped with arugula and preserved vinaigrette

Steak & Huevos Rancheros

$24.00

two eggs cooked your way, pico de gallo, black beans, rice, corn tortilla, ranchero sauce

Sticky Buns

$10.00

3 House-made sticky buns baked in Frangelico caramel sauce & brown sugar, cinnamon filling

Two Egg Breakfast

$10.00

two eggs cooked your way, choice of bacon or chicken sausage, choice of grits or breakfast potatoes

Bottomless Mimosa

$15.00

Bottomless Bloody Mary

$15.00

Mimosa Refill

Bloody Refill

Side bacon

$4.00

Side chicken sausage

$4.00

Side pancake

$4.00

Side two eggs

$4.00

Side waffle

$4.00

Chef Brunch Feature

$15.00

Side Grits

$4.00

Side Toast

$3.00

Small Plates

Ahi Tuna Poke

Ahi Tuna Poke

$18.00

Tuna, Scallions, Cilantro, Avocado, Wakame, Jalapeño, Toasted Hazelnuts, Soy Sesame Dressing, Crispy Plantain Chips

Baked Brie

Baked Brie

$16.00

Warm Brie in Puff Pastry, Brandy Fruit Compote, Balsamic Glaze, Micro Greens

Burrata

Burrata

$16.00

Locally Sourced Burrata, Basil Pesto, Beefsteak Tomato, Olive Crumble, Focaccia

Eggplant "Meatballs"

Eggplant "Meatballs"

$14.00

4 Eggplant and Sun-Dried Tomato "Meatballs", Herbed Ricotta, Basil Pesto, Balsamic Glaze, Shaved Parmesan

Fire Roasted Wings

Fire Roasted Wings

$14.00

8 Fire Roasted Wings with Your Choice of Sauce: Asian Sticky, Buffalo, Jerk BBQ

Grilled Octopus

Grilled Octopus

$19.00

Grilled Octopus, Arugula, Sun-Dried Tomato Oil, Balsamic Glaze, Olive Tapenade Crostini

Meatball Polpette

Meatball Polpette

$14.00

Chuck, Brisket, Shortrib Blend, Herb Ricotta, Polenta Cake

Miscellaneous Food

Mister Fish Seafood Bowl

Mister Fish Seafood Bowl

$17.00

Clams, Shrimp, Calamari, Fresh Fish, Tomato Base Broth, Basil, Oregano

Prosc. Burrata

Prosc. Burrata

$20.00

Locally Sourced Burrata, Basil Pesto, Beefsteak Tomato, Olive Crumble, Focaccia, Prosciutto Wrapped, Balsamic Glaze

Short-Rib Flatbread

$11.00

Slow-Braised Short-Rib, Jalapeño, Quattro Formaggi, Red Pepper Aioli

Steamed Clams

$19.00

Middleneck Clams, Chorizo, Fennel, Tomatoes, Garlic, Shallots, Port Wine Sauce, Focaccia

Sushi Stack

Sushi Stack

$18.00

Seasoned Sushi Rice, Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Sesame Seeds, Green Onion, Cucumber, Kimchi Mayo, Tempura Crunchies, Furikake Seasoning

Sushi Stack all Tuna

$20.00

Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$12.00

Chopped Romaine, House-Made Caesar Dressing, 8-Minute Egg, Toasted Parmesan Crostini

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$15.00

Kale, Romaine, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Red Wine Vinaigrette

The Southwestern Salad

The Southwestern Salad

$14.00

Romaine, Roasted Corn, Black Beans, Bacon, Avocado, Pico, Tortilla Strips, Cheddar, Sweet Vidalia Onion Dressing

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

Warm Goat Cheese Salad

$14.00

Panko Crusted Goat Cheese, Spring Mix, Sun-Dried Cranberries, Toasted Almond Slices, Orange Wedges, Apple Vinaigrette

Entree

Beef Bolognese

Beef Bolognese

$21.00

Beef, Veal, & Vegetables Simmered in Tomato Sauce, Cream, Rigatoni Pasta, Focaccia, Fresh Herbs

Braised Short-Rib

Braised Short-Rib

$24.00

Slow Roasted Short-Rib, Creamy Polenta, Demi-Glace, Green Beans

Caramelized Woodfire Pork Chop

Caramelized Woodfire Pork Chop

$32.00

10 oz. BoneIn GF Soy Ginger Dijon Marinated Pork Chop, Truffle Butter Risotto, Seasonal Root Vegetable Medley

Herb Roasted Chicken

Herb Roasted Chicken

$27.00

Roasted 1/2 Chicken, Roasted Garlic Au Jus, Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes, Green Beans

Lobster Ravioli

$26.00

Lobster & Crab Ravioli, Asparagus, Mushrooms, Lemon Butter Sauce, Fresh Herbs, Crispy Leeks

Ribeye

Ribeye

$48.00

12oz Ribeye, Truffle Butter, Yukon Mashed Potatoes, Grilled Asparagus

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$28.00

Sauteed Shrimp, Grits, Andouille Sausage, Pepper, Onion, Garlic, Spicy Creole Sauce

Sixty South Salmon

Sixty South Salmon

$28.00

8 oz. Antarctic Grilled Salmon, Spaghetti Squash, Miso Glazed Brussel Sprouts

Chef's Exclusive

$32.00

Sandwiches

Barbacoa Taco

$17.00

Barbacoa Short-Rib, Pickled Red Onion, Tomatillo Salsa, Cilantro Crema, Pico De Gallo

Beyond Veggie Burger

$15.00

Veggie Patty, Tomato, Kale (In Vinaigrette, Parmesan, Red Pepper flakes), Roasted Pepper Aioli

Bourbon BBQ Burger

Bourbon BBQ Burger

$17.00

Vermont Cheddar, Bacon, Crispy Fried Onions, BBQ

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Pepper Aioli, Mustard Apple Cider Slaw

Fish Taco

Fish Taco

$16.00

Blackened Fish of the day, Mango Salsa, Jalapeno Slaw, Cilantro Crema

Foundry Burger

Foundry Burger

$17.00

Thick-Cut Bacon, Gruyére Cheese, Red Onion Marmalade

French Dip

$18.00

Thinly Sliced Rib-Eye, Fontina, French Baguette, Creamy Horseradish Sauce, Au Jus

Fried Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00
Housemade Turkey Burger

Housemade Turkey Burger

$16.00

Spinach & Feta Stuffed Turkey Burger, Gruyere, Arugula & Sweety Pepper Salad, Dijon Mustard, Multigrain Bun

Mahi Sandwich

Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

Grilled or Blackened Mahi, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Remoulade. Try our Crispy Mahi Sandwich w/ Pickled Jalapeño Slaw

Plain Burger

$15.00

Feature Sandwich

$16.00

Pizza

Big Smoke Pizza

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda, Spicy Casalinga Sausage, Calabrian Chili Peppers

Cheese Pizza

$14.00
Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$14.00

Tomato Sauce, Basil, Roma Tomatoes, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Mozzarella Cheese

Primavera Pizza

Primavera Pizza

$17.00

Tomato Sauce, Fontina, Mozzarella, Gruyère, Caramelized Onions, Mixed Exotic Mushrooms, Artichoke Hearts, Zucchini, Basil, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Roasted Chicken & Prosciutto Pizza

Roasted Chicken & Prosciutto Pizza

$17.00

Mozzarella, Smoked Gouda, White Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Prosciutto, Sweety Peppers, Caramelized Onion, Arugula, Balsamic Glaze

Sweet Fennel Sausage Pizza

$16.00

Tomato Sauce, Sweet Fennel Sausage, Local Herb-Scented Ricotta, Shaved Fennel, Arugula, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sides

Bacon Mac-N-Cheese

$10.00

Fontina, Smoked Gouda, Bacon, Fresh Herb Breadcrumb Topping

French Fries

$7.00

Greenbean

$7.00

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$6.00

Mac-N-Cheese

$8.00

Fontina, Smoked Gouda

Miso-Glazed Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Parmesan Truffle Fries

$7.00

Seasonal Root Vegetable Medley

$7.00

Sm. Caesar

$7.00

Sm. Mixed Green

$7.00

Spaghetti Squash

$7.00

with Feta Cheese & Calabrian Chilies

Yukon Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Desserts

$ Doughnut

$1.00
Coffee & Doughnuts

Coffee & Doughnuts

$10.00

Three Warm Doughnuts, Espresso Pot De Creme

Keylime Creme Brulee

$10.00

Nutella Cheesecake

$10.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$10.00

Choc Cake Gf

$10.00

Gluten Free Menu

GF Classic Caesar GF

$12.00

GF Mixed Green GF

$12.00

GF Salmon GF

$28.00

GF Ribeye GF

$48.00

GF Margherita GF

$17.00

GF Sweet Fennel Sausage GF

$19.00

GF Big Smoke GF

$20.00

GF Primavera GF

$20.00

GF Roasted Chicken & Prosciutto GF

$20.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Kids Cheese Sliders

$13.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$12.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$12.00

Kids Pasta

$12.00

Kids Sliders

$12.00

Kids Bolognese

$12.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hip, industrial eatery serving New American fare, plus wood-fired pizza & cocktails.

Website

Location

2781 E Atlantic Blvd, Pompano Beach, FL 33062

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

26th Degree Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
2600 E. Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
Deccan Spice - Pompano
orange star4.7 • 357
1149 S Federal Hwy pompano beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
Living Green - Pompano
orange star4.6 • 691
413 N federal Hwy pompano beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
Cannoli Kitchen - 255 N Pompano Beach Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
255 n pompano beach blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
Beachhouse Pompano
orange starNo Reviews
270 N Pompano Beach Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pompano Beach

Laspadas (Coral Springs) - 10178 W Sample Rd
orange star4.8 • 5,078
10178 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
ethos Greek Bistro - Coconut Creek
orange star4.7 • 2,116
4437 Lyons Road Coconut Creek, FL 33073
View restaurantnext
Checkers Old Munchen
orange star4.6 • 1,595
2209 E Atlantic Blvd Pompano Beach, FL 33062
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Coral Springs FL
orange star4.5 • 1,514
10374 W Sample Rd Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale's Pizza & Subs - 10337 Royal Palm Blvd.
orange star4.9 • 1,452
10337 Royal Palm Blvd. Coral Springs, FL 33065
View restaurantnext
Pasquale & Sons' Pizza Company - 5609 Coral Ridge Drive
orange star4.5 • 1,409
5609 Coral Ridge Drive Coral Springs, FL 33076
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pompano Beach
Deerfield Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Fort Lauderdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (318 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
Dania
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Hollywood
review star
Avg 4.3 (101 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Hallandale
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Opa Locka
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston