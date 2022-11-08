The Fountain imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

The Fountain 4843 North Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

4843 North Main Street

Acworth, GA 30101

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Biscuit Sammie
Cold Brew
Hot Chocolate

Classic Drinks

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$3.00
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$3.00
Espresso

Espresso

$3.00
Americano

Americano

$3.00
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.75
Macchiato

Macchiato

$3.25
Latte

Latte

$4.00
Mocha

Mocha

$4.25
Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$4.25
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.75

Specialty Drinks

Smoothie

Smoothie

$6.00
Lavendar lemonade

Lavendar lemonade

$3.00
Peach Tea

Peach Tea

$3.00
Espresso Tonic

Espresso Tonic

$4.00
Butterfly Latte

Butterfly Latte

$4.25+

Apple cider

$4.00

Grab n Go

1/2 Dozen Cookies

$14.00

Biscuit Sammie

$6.00

Charcuterie Box

$15.00

Cookie

$3.00

Cupcake

$5.00

Cupcake 4 Pack

$15.00

Day old cookie 6 pack

$10.00

Day old cupcake 4 pack

$10.00
Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

Fruit & Yogurt Parfait

$6.00

Fruit cup

$3.00

Muffin

$3.50

Salad of the Week

$6.00
Sammie of the Week

Sammie of the Week

$6.00
Savory pastry

Savory pastry

$4.50
Scone

Scone

$5.00

Snack tray

$10.00
Sweet pastry

Sweet pastry

$4.50

Catering

Joe to go

$20.00

Mini Pastries assorted

$2.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

We are a laid-back cocktail bar and quick, counter service restaurant that aims to be a hub for all members of Acworth's community.

Location

4843 North Main Street, Acworth, GA 30101

Directions

Gallery
The Fountain image

Similar restaurants in your area

Salt and Pepper - Bentwater
orange starNo Reviews
3732 CEDARCREST RD STE A100 Acworth, GA 30101
View restaurantnext
Modern Sports Restaurant
orange star4.2 • 122
203 S Tennesee St Cartersville, GA 30120
View restaurantnext
The Daily Draft - 8594 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
8594 Main Street Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
Rootstock
orange starNo Reviews
8558 MAIN STREET Woodstock, GA 30188
View restaurantnext
Tom’s Place - 461 Old Mill Place
orange starNo Reviews
461 Old Mill Place Cartersville, GA 30120
View restaurantnext
B&B Tavern Sixes
orange star4.3 • 1,314
3568 Sixes Rd Canton, GA 30114
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Acworth

La Cocina Mexican Restaurant - Acworth
orange star4.2 • 724
1727 MARS HILL ROAD Acworth, GA 30101
View restaurantnext
Capo’s NY Pizza & Italian Ristorante
orange star4.2 • 478
3450 Cobb Pkwy NW Acworth, GA 30101
View restaurantnext
Fat Shack - Acworth
orange star4.5 • 399
6199 Highway 92 Acworth, GA 30102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Acworth
Kennesaw
review star
Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)
Woodstock
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Hiram
review star
No reviews yet
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Canton
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Roswell
review star
Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston