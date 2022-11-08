American
Bars & Lounges
The Fountain 4843 North Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
We are a laid-back cocktail bar and quick, counter service restaurant that aims to be a hub for all members of Acworth's community.
Location
4843 North Main Street, Acworth, GA 30101
Gallery