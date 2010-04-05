Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Fountain Inn 1659 Wisconsin Ave NW

1659 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington, DC 20007

Cocktails

Mezcal Margarita

$17.00

Rebellious OF

$17.00

FHP

$17.00

Wine/Beer

Dry Creek Cab

$18.00

Carrel Pinot Noir

$17.00

Moët

$20.00

Port City Beach Drive

$9.00

Solace Partly Cloudy

$9.00

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 1:00 am
A rare spirits tasting room, bar and restaurant in the heart of Georgetown, D.C.

1659 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007

