Restaurant header imageView gallery
Soul Food
Dessert & Ice Cream
Sandwiches

The Four Way Restaurant Soulsville (Memphis, TN)

review star

No reviews yet

998 Mississippi Blvd

Memphis, TN 38126

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey & Dressing
Cobblers
Cakes

Do you need any utensils or condiments?

Do you need any utensils?

Entrees

Baked Chicken Dark (Leg & Thigh)

$8.50

Baked Chicken White (Breast & Wing)

$9.99

Baked Fish

$13.99Out of stock

Baked Three Wing Special

$10.99

Child's Plate

$6.99

Chitterlings Fridays Only

$19.99Out of stock

Country Fried Steak

$9.99

Fried Chicken Dark (Leg & Thigh)

$8.50

Fried Chicken White (Breast & Wing)

$9.99Out of stock

Fried Fish

$13.99Out of stock

Fried Pork Chop

$8.99Out of stock

Sunday's ONLY

Fried Three Wing Special

$10.99Out of stock

Liver & Onions (Thursday & Saturday)

$8.49Out of stock

Neckbones

$11.99Out of stock

Salmon Croquet (2)

$11.99

Smothered Pork Chop (Sundays)

$8.99Out of stock

Sunday's ONLY

Turkey & Dressing

$8.99

Fried Fish and Shrimp Plate

$19.99Out of stock

Shrimp Entree (6pc)

$10.99

901 Day:Pulled Pork Plate w/BBQ Baked Beans +1 additional side

$9.01Out of stock

Pot Roast

$9.99Out of stock

Beginnings

Fried Green Tomatoes - Full Order (6 Slice)

$5.99

Fried Green Tomatoes - Hf Order (3 Slice)

$3.99

Vegetable Plates

3 Mixed Vegetables w/Bread

$8.99

4 Mixed Vegetables w/Bread

$12.49

Soul Bowl

$10.99Out of stock

Desserts

Cakes

$4.00

Cobblers

$4.00

Pies

$4.00

Homemade Ice Cream

$2.00Out of stock

Homemade Ice Cream

$2.00Out of stock

Sides (Individual)

Black Eye Peas

$3.50

Boiled Okra

$3.50

Broccoli (Available Sunday's ONLY)

$3.50

Cabbage

$3.50Out of stock

Corn

$3.50

Dressing

$3.50

Fries

$3.50

Green Beans

$3.50

Greens

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.50Out of stock

Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

Pickled Beets

$3.50

Pickled Green Tomatoes

$3.50

Pinto Beans

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Slaw

$3.50

Spaghetti

$3.50

Yams

$3.50Out of stock

Hush Puppies (8 Pc)

$3.50

BBQ Baked Beans

$3.50Out of stock

Wild Rice

$3.50Out of stock

Sandwiches

All sandwiches include fries

Cheeseburger NO FRIES

$7.00

Cheeseburger w/Fries

$9.50

Catfish Sandwich NO FRIES

$7.00

Four Way Catfish Sandwich/w fries

$9.50

Hamburger NO FRIES

$6.00

Hamburger w/Fries

$8.50

Hot Dog Special (2 w.fries)

$7.00

Turkey Burger Only NO FRIES

$8.00

Turkey Burger Only

Turkey Burger w/ fries

$9.50

Pull Pork Shoulder Sandwich w/Fries and slaw

$9.01Out of stock

Baskets and Combos

Chicken 2 Strips basket w/fries

$6.99

Chicken 4 Strips Basket w/fries

$9.99

Fish 2 and Chicken 2 Strips Basket

$15.99Out of stock

Wings 2/Fish 2 Combo

$18.99

Chicken Strip (1)

$1.50

6 Shrimp

$8.50

Extras

1 Hot Dog

$2.50

1 Piece Salmon

$2.25

Cheese slice added

$0.50

Chicken Breast Only

$3.00

Chicken Leg Only

$1.50

Chicken Tender (1)

$1.75

Chicken Thigh Only

$2.00

Chicken Wing Only

$2.75Out of stock

Cornbread Muffin

$0.35

Cranberry Sauce

$0.30

Extra Gravy (2oz)

$0.25

Fish - 1 piece

$3.25Out of stock

Hamburger Pattie

$2.00

Honey Mustard 2 oz

$0.25

Nacho cheese 2oz

$0.50

Okra on top (3 pieces)

$0.50

Onions chopped 2 oz

$0.25

Ranch/dressing

$0.25

Relish 2oz

$0.25

Slaw 2oz

$0.50

Slice Onions

$0.50

Slice Tomatoes

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.35

To go Ice/ice water

$0.25

To Go Separate veggie containers each

$0.50

Entrees only (sides not included)

Chicken Dark Meat (Leg & Thigh) ONLY

$5.50

Chicken White Meat (Breast & Wing) ONLY

$6.50

Chitterlings ONLY

$15.99Out of stock

Three Whole Wings ONLY

$8.25Out of stock

Country Fried Steak ONLY

$3.00

Pork Chop ONLY

$3.00

Turkey and Dressing ONLY

$6.00

Salmon Croquettes ONLY (2 pc)

$6.50

Neckbones ONLY

$6.00

Liver & Onions ONLY

$2.00

Fish- 2 Pc

$6.50Out of stock

Beverages

Ice To Go

$0.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Southern Sweet Tea

$2.50

The Four Way VIP

$2.50

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Water To Go

$0.50

1/2 Sweet, 1/2 Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Coke

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Serving love, one plate at a time!

Website

Location

998 Mississippi Blvd, Memphis, TN 38126

Directions

Gallery
The Four Way Restaurant image
The Four Way Restaurant image
The Four Way Restaurant image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tops Bar-B-Q - #09 Union
orange starNo Reviews
1286 Union Avenue Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Soul Fish Cafe - Midtown
orange star4.8 • 825
862 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Hazel's Lucky Dice Delicatessen
orange star4.3 • 12
964 S Cooper St Memphis, TN 38104
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q
orange starNo Reviews
2748 Lamar Ave Memphis, TN 38114
View restaurantnext
Belltower Coffeehouse and Studio - 525 S Highland St
orange star4.9 • 279
525 S Highland St Memphis, TN 38111
View restaurantnext
Tops Bar-B-Q - #05 Thomas
orange starNo Reviews
3023 Thomas St. Memphis, TN 38127
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Memphis
Cooper-Young
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Chickasaw Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston