The Foxhole Tavern 4144 N. Oakland Ave
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
The Foxhole is inspired by the "bottle shops" of the Carolinas. These neighborhood gems ultimately become the place where neighbors catch up, parents enjoy unexpected but welcome free time, or anyone can grab a pint for themself while they wait for the family's food. We feature a small but quality menu, a full bar, and of course craft beer for retail or on site purchase.
Location
4144 N. Oakland Ave, Shorewood, WI 53211
Gallery
