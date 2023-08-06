Brewed Coffees

Do Good (House Brew)

$2.50

Our house brew with notes of brown sugar, hazel nut, and chocolate

Kira Ikawa (Dark Roast)

$2.50

Dark Roast with notes of walnut and dark chocolate

Buhoro Buhoro (Decaf)

$2.50

Decaf Rwandan Coffee with notes of bright, honey, and graham cracker

Single Origin Brew

Pour Over

$4.00

Chemex

$4.00

French Press

$4.00

Espresso

Espresso Shot

$1.50

A single shot of espresso

Doppio

$2.50

A double shot of espresso

Cortado

$3.50

A double shot of espresso w/ steamed milk

Cordusio

$4.00

A double shot of espresso w/ mocha and steamed milk

Undertow

$4.00

An artesanal doppio with cream and syrup

Con Panna

$3.00

Espresso shots over whipped cream

Americano

$2.50

Shots of espresso in water

Lattes

Cappuccino

$4.00

A latte with 2inches of foam on top

Chai Latte

$4.00

Steamed milk with chai

Flat White

$4.00

Restretto shots with steamed milk

Latte

$3.50

Steamed milk with a shot of espresso

Matcha Latte

$4.50

Steamed milk with matcha

Mocha

$4.25

Steamed milk with a shot of espresso and mocha

Signature Drinks

Parks

$4.50

Marshmellow and Mocha Latte

Bullfrog

$5.00

Matcha Peppermint and Chocolate Latte

Contessa

$4.50

Cinnamon and Vanilla Latte

New Horizons

$5.00

Rose Latte with Macadamia Milk

Hive

$5.00

Lavender Honey and Vanilla Latte

Risk

$4.50

Baristas choice

Ms. Scarlet

$4.50

White Chocolate and Rasberry Latte

Azul

$4.50

Blueberry and White Chocolate Latte

Duet

$5.00

Cherry, Mocha, and Irish Cream Latte

Long Board

$4.50

Coconut and Mocha Latte

Rails and Sails

$4.50

English Toffee and Vanilla Latte

Gloomhaven

$4.50

Orange and Mocha Latte

Frosthaven

$4.50

Mint and Vanilla Latte

Rook

$4.50

Black and White Mocha Latte

Boardwalk

$4.50

Caramel and Mocha Latte

Blue Haven Apothecary Tea Blends

Andes Mate

$4.00

Roasted yerba mate, cocoa nibs, peppermint, yacon syrup. Energizing tea from the Yerba and Cocoa that bring a perfect balance of chocolate and mint flavors.

Foggy Mountain

$4.00

Catnip, Lemon Balm, Hopps, Spearmint, and Lavender. A light flavored tea that helps calm the mind.

Rise and Shine

$4.00

Oat straw, Lavender, Blueberries, Red Clover, and Lemongrass. A delicate sipping tea that has the perfect balance of lavender with berry undertones.

Love Elixir

$4.00

Dutch Processed Coca, Rose Powder, Cinamon, Nutmeg, Ginger, Red Chili, and Chipotle. Chocolate meets rose with some added spice to experience a beautiful marriage of flavors.

Uplift

$4.00

Lemon Balm, Oat Straw, Peppermint, Nettle, Rose Petals, and Elder Berry. These herbs help boost immunity while giving your body much needed minerals.

Berry Kiss

$4.00

Spearmint, Hibiscus, Holy Basil, Fenugreek, Rose, and Camomile. Reminiscent of eating berries outside during the summer with a hint of herbal spice.

Grounded

$4.00

Spearmint, Raspberry Leaf, Skullcap, Red Clover, Hibiscus, Elder Flower, Rose Petals, Linden, and Sumac. A mixture of multiple florals with a hint of mint that helps you when you feel frazzled.

Lemon Sunshine

$4.00

Hibiscus, Linden, Lemongrass, Rosehip, Camomile, Sumac, Lemon, and Strawberries. Sunshine in a cup packed with Vitamin C.

Cool It

$4.00

Green Tea, Lemon Grass, Peppermint, Camomile, and Oat Straw. A gentle caffeine content with nourishing herbs to ready you for the rest of your day.

Energize

$4.00

Green Tea, Ginger, Astragalus, Eleuthero, Schisandra Berry, Gingko leaf, Gotu Kola, Licorice Root, and White Gensing. Gives energy is a lower caffeine content than other teas or coffees.

Golden Milk

$4.00

Ground Turmeric, Cinamon, Ginger, Cardamom, Nutmeg, and Black Pepper. A balanced spice reminiscent of chai without the caffeine that helps reduce inflammation.

Surrender

$4.00

Spearmint, Peppermint, Lemon Balm, Rose, Camomile, Butterfly Pea, Raw Stevia. A sweet floral and minty tea to take the edge off.

Moon Tea

$4.00

Red Raspberry Leaf, Stinging Nettle, Oat Straw, Alfalfa, Rosehips, and Green Stevia. Designed specifically for women and their reproductive cycles.

Tea of the Week

$4.00

Starwest Teas

Oolong

$2.50

Assam

$2.50

English Breakfast

$2.50

Earl Grey

$2.50

Chai

$2.50

Cinnamon Orange Spice

$2.50

Gunpowder Green

$2.50

Early Grey Green

$2.50

Matcha

$2.50

Hibiscus

$2.50

Iced Coffees

Iced Coffee

$2.50

Black iced coffee

Cold Brew

$3.50

Special 24 hour brewed iced coffee

Cold Brew Bomb

$4.50

Our signature cold brew with a shot of espresso

Pastries

Bagel

$2.50

Choose from our wide variety of bagels

Muffins

$3.00

Choose from our wide variety of muffins

Croissants

$2.50

Choose from our wide variety of Croissants

Creme Brulee

$5.00Out of stock

A delicious coffee themed dessert

Danish

$2.50

Choose from our wide variety of muffins

Stroop Waffle

$1.00

A waffle filled with different flavors that tops your coffee or latte

Desserts

Brownie

$3.50

Pistachio Cake

$5.00

Cheese Cake

$5.00

Carrot Cake

$5.00

Toasted Almond Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Tiramisu

$5.00

Creme Brule

$5.00Out of stock

Retail

Key Chain

$6.00

Totes

$15.00

T-shirts

$25.00

Mugs

$15.00

Tumblers

$25.00

Small Teacup Plant

$15.00

Medium Teacup Plant

$20.00

Large Teacup Plant

$25.00

Bird House

$20.00

Gnome Garden

$60.00

Tea Scoop

$5.00

Tea Strainer

$8.00

Flights

2 Coffee's 2 Pastries

$25.00

3 Coffee's 3 Pastries

$35.00

Boardgames/Rent a Room

Boardgame Day Pass

$5.00

Party Room

$40.00

Raid Room

$40.00

Fellowship Room

$60.00

Add an Hour

$10.00

Gluten Free Options

Brownie

$5.00

Lemon Bar

$5.00Out of stock

Biscotti

$5.00

Milk/Water

Milk

$2.00

Water