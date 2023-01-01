FOOD

To Share

Thank You
$0.01
HUMMUS & VEGGIES
$10.00

house hummus, cucumbers, onions

BRICK OVEN ROASTED CAULIFLOWER
$14.00

lemon salsa verde, grana padano, fried capers

GARLIC LABNEH
$11.00

yogurt, olive oil, walnut, fresno chilis, mint & tomato, house pita

LAMB & BEEF KEFTA KABOB
$14.00

original hummus, pita, mediterranean lemon salsa

MAINE LOBSTER DYNAMITE
$24.00

spicy aioli, lemon juice, celery, grilled brioche

BURRATA FIG MOSTARDA
$16.00

figs, apricots, cherries, crostinis

CRAB CLAWS
$26.00

roasted eggplant, harrisa, cilantro, pita bread

TABOULI BITES
$9.00

parsley, mint, scallions, bulgur, tomatoes, lemon olive oil

GRILLED OCTOPUS
$15.00

shishito peppers, potatoes, fresno aioli

CHICKEN WINGS
$16.00

lebanese style: lemon, cayenne, cilantro, and garlic

CHICKEN SHAWARMA ROLLS
$16.00
SHRIMP SAGANAKI
$23.00
BABA GHANOUSH
$10.00
1/2 LB CRAB LEGS
$48.00
FRIED HALLOUMI
$15.00

Flatbreads

ZA'ATAR FLATBREAD
$13.00

tomato, cucumber, onion, arugula, feta

TALEGGIO FLATBREAD
$16.00

mushrooms, honey, truffle oil, arugula

PISTACHIO FLATBREAD
$16.00

mortadella, brie cheese, fried brussels sprouts, mozzarella cheese

CHICKEN FLATBREAD
$16.00

seasonal roasted mushrooms, crema de parmigiano, brie cheese, arabic cheese, savory

SHRIMP FLATBREAD
$16.00

harissa paste, shishito peppers, red onion, mozzarella, chili oil drizzle

Raw Bar

6 OYSTERS
$18.00
MALPEQUE
$3.50
BEAUSOLLIE
$3.50
ACADIAN
$3.50
PEACH TREE
$3.50
SEARED TUNA TATAKI
$19.00

japanese salsa, citrus soy, ray

HAMACHI CRUDO
$19.00

citrus soy, serrano, crispy shallot, EVOO, pineapple puree

TUNA POKE BOWL
$18.00

spicy mayo, cucumber, radish, ginger soy drizzle, black sesame

SALMON POKE BOWL
$17.00

spicy mayo, edamame, cucumber, avocado, fried shallot, ginger soy drizzle, toasted sesame

CHIRASHI POKE BOWL
$19.00

mixed fresh fish, serrano pepper, avocado, cucumber, ginger soy drizzle, rayu japanese salsa

VEGGIE POKE BOWL
$14.00
SUSHI RICE
$3.50
SEARED SALMON
$14.00
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
$18.00
SHRIMP POKE BOWL
$16.00

spicy mayo, cucumber, avocado, ginger soy drizzle, asparagus

COOKED SALMON SALAD
$3.00
OYSTER SHOOTER
$6.00
SUB CHICKEN BREAST
$2.00

Greens & Soups

LITTLE GEM
$15.00

fattoush, cabbage, lettuce, red bell pepper, cucumber, tomatoes, radish, cilantro, parsley, mint, scallions, toasted pita, sumac citrus viniagrette

KALE CAESAR
$15.00

baby purple kale, parmesan breadcrumbs, house parmesan dressing

BURRATA WEDGE
$16.00

burrata, cranberry, almonds, red pepper, bacon, white balsamic bleu cheese vinaigrette

SPICED APPLE SALAD
$16.00
WATERMELON SALAD
$15.00
SIDE LITTLE GEM
$7.50
SIDE KALE CAESER
$7.50
SIDE BURRATA WEDGE
$8.00
SIDE APPLE SALAD
$8.00

Mains

ATLANTIC SALMON
$27.00

pan seared salmon, asparagus, skordalia, soy mustard glaze

THE FOX BURGER
$17.00

two patties, grilled and griddled, swiss, cabbage, garlic dressing, tomato, pickles, fries

BASIC B BURGER
$18.00

two patties, grilled and griddled, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onions, bacon, house-made 1000, fries

CHILI RUBBED BRINED PORK CHOP
$28.00

herb marinated, mash potatoes, paprika pork jus, spicy shrimp

BRICK CHICKEN
$21.00

chicken, garlic sauce, arugula, roasted potatoes

6oz PETIT FILET MIGNON
$38.00

grilled vegetables, mash potatoes, spicy butter

PAELLA
$29.00

chicken, andouille sausage, shrimp, orzo, red bell pepper, onion, snow peas, saffron broth, parsley

MOROCCAN TAGINE
$18.00

squash, chickpeas, peppers, harissa, moroccan spiced couscous

SHRIMP MAC N CHEESE
$22.00
BEEF SHAWARMA
$22.00

pita, onions, roasted tomatoes, parsley, radish, tahini sauce, fries

REGULAR MAC N CHEESE
$14.00
PACIFIC HALIBUT
$36.00

herb tomato ragu, asparagus, smoked gouda, jalapeno polenta cake

14oz NEW YORK STRIP
$58.00
RED SNAPPER
$36.00

Kids

KIDS TOMATO MOZZARELLA FLATBREAD
$8.00
KIDS CHEESE BURGER WITH FRIES
$9.00
KIDS CHICKEN GRILLED FINGERS WITH FRIES
$10.00
KIDS MAC N CHEESE WITH FRIES
$8.00
KIDS SHRIMP WITH FRIES
$12.00
KIDS BUTTER NOODLES
$8.00
KIDS GRILLED CHEESE
$9.00

Desserts

KEY LIME CHEESECAKE
$9.00

pistachio crust, strawberry drizzle

TAHINI DREAM BAR
$9.00

shortbread, sesame caramel, chocolate, spicy vanilla

VANILLA ICE
$7.00
FIONA CAKE
$10.00
YOGURT
$7.00

Sides

Side of Fries
$6.00
Side of Pita
$2.00
Side of Greek Fries
$6.00
Side of Grilled Vegetables
$6.00
Side Of Roasted Potatoes
$5.00
Side Crostinis
$1.00
Side of Mashed Potatoes
$6.00
Side Brioche
$1.00
Side Of Broccolini
$6.00
Side Of Garlic Aioli
Side of Spicy Mayo
Side of Grilled Chicken Breast
$6.00
Side Of Breakfast Potatoes
$5.00
Side Of Bacon
$4.00
Side Of Avocado
$3.00
Add Shrimp
$9.00
Add Salmon
$10.00
Add Kefta
$9.00
Add Tuna
$9.00
SIDE GLUTEN FREE TOAST
$1.00
SIDE SALAD
$8.00
SIDE OF CUCUMBERS
$3.00
SIDE OF HARSSA Sauce
SIDE OF FETA CHEESE
$3.00
Side Of Harissa Paste

N/A BEV

N/A BEVERAGES

Berghoff Root Beer
$4.00
Chocolate Milk
$3.00
Coffee
$4.00
Coke
$3.00
Cranberry
$3.00
Diet Coke
$3.00
Ginger Beer
$4.50
Hot Tea
$3.00
Iced Tea
$3.00
Kids Cup
$1.50
Lemonade
$3.00
Milk
$3.00
Orange Juice
$5.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.00
smerldina still water
$6.00
Sprite
$3.00
Tonic
$3.00
Espresso
$5.00
Cappucino
$6.00
Double Esp
$8.00
smerldina sparkling
$6.00
Latte
$7.50