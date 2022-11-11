The French Bakery imageView gallery
Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

The French Bakery Downtown Bellevue

review star

No reviews yet

909 112th Ave NE

Ste 106

Bellevue, WA 98004

Order Again

Popular Items

Pain au Chocolat
Lorraine Quiche
Lavender Caramel Tea Latte

Croissant

Croissant

$3.00

Pain au Chocolat

$3.75
Almond Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.00

Quiches

Lorraine Quiche

Lorraine Quiche

$5.85
Veggie Quiche

Veggie Quiche

$5.85
Salmon Quiche

Salmon Quiche

$6.00

Lorraine quiche and side salad

$8.35

Veggie quiche and side salad

$8.35

Salmon quiche and side salad

$8.50

Extras

Butter Chip

$0.25

Jam

$0.25

Lemon slice

Coffee

Latte

$4.00+

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Brewed Coffee

$2.50+

Iced Cold Brew

$4.50+

Cappuccino Viennese

$4.25+

Caffe Au Lait

$3.25+

Mocha

$4.50+

White Mocha

$5.00+

Breve

$4.00+

Espresso

$2.80+

French Latte

$4.50+

Macchiato (3oz)

$2.95

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Italiano

$3.00

Shot In the Dark

$3.10+

Vietnamese Coffee

$4.50+

Coffee Box

$22.00

Cortado

$4.00

Lavender Honey Latte

$4.60+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.60+

Matcha Cafe Latte

$5.00+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.10+

Tea

Hot Tea

$3.30

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50+

Chai Tea

$3.95+

Tropical Iced Tea Sweetened

$3.75+

Iced Thai Tea

$4.75+

Lavender Caramel Tea Latte

$4.75+

London Fog

$4.75+

Individual Tea Bag

$1.50

Beverages

French Soda

$3.50+

San Pellegrino

$2.60

Sparkling Apple Juice

$2.85

Orange Juice

$2.00+

Milk

$2.50+

Cold Chocolate Milk

$3.50+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Steamer

$2.75+

Lemonade Beverages

16 oz Lemonade

$3.55

24 oz Lemonade

$4.25

16 oz Raspberry Lemonade

$4.10

24 oz Raspberry Lemonda

$4.85

16 oz Peach Rose Lemonade

$4.10

24 oz Peach Rose Lemonade

$4.85

16 oz Lemonade Iced Tea

$3.55

24 oz Lemonade Iced Tea

$4.25

Matcha Beverages

Small Hot Matcha Latte

$5.00

Medium Hot Matcha Latte

$5.25

Large Hot Matcha Latte

$5.75

16 oz Iced Matcha Latte

$5.85

24 oz Iced Matcha Latte

$6.15

16 oz Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte

$6.00

24 oz Iced Vanilla Matcha Latte

$6.50

16 oz Raspberry Matcha Latte

$6.00

24 oz Raspberry Matcha Latte

$6.50

16 oz Iced Lemonade Matcha

$5.50

24 oz Iced Lemonade Matcha

$6.00

Puppy Treat (Whip Cream)

Puppy Treat

$0.60

Paper Bag

Paper Bag

$0.08

No Bag

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Website

Location

909 112th Ave NE, Ste 106, Bellevue, WA 98004

Directions

