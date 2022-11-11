Bakeries
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches
The French Bakery Downtown Bellevue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info
The French Bakery Downtown Bellevue 909 112th Ave NE Ste 106 Bellevue 425-590-9640
Location
909 112th Ave NE, Ste 106, Bellevue, WA 98004
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Beecher's Handmade Cheese - Bellevue Square
No Reviews
126 Bellevue Square Bellevue, WA 98004
View restaurant