Restaurant header imageView gallery

The French Hen Cafe 518 Selby Ave

review star

No reviews yet

518 Selby Ave

Saint Paul, MN 55102

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Roasted Root Veg

$6.00

sweet potato, carrot, and red potatoes oven roasted with cajun seasoning

Whole Egg Omelet

$17.00

three egg omelet filled with daily ingredients, served with choice of toast

Biscuits & Gravy

$16.00

andouille sausage gravy, cheddar chive biscuits, two eggs*

Main Menu

Eggs

Creole Market Hash

$17.00

roasted root veg, broccoli, brussels, caramelized onion, bell pepper, arugula, poached eggs*, hollandaise

Catfish Benedict

$23.00

blackened heartland catfish, fried green tomatoes, poached eggs*, hollandaise, collard greens made with smoked turkey

Savory Crepe

$14.50

oyster mushroom, broccoli, swiss chard, herbs, micro greens, gruyere, sunny side egg*

Biscuits & Gravy

$16.00

andouille sausage gravy, cheddar chive biscuits, two eggs*

Banh Mi Benedict

$19.50

soy glazed local pork, poached eggs*, fresh veggie relish, cilantro, sriracha hollandaise, Trung Nam french bread

Quiche Lorraine

$9.00

bacon, gruyere, chives, parsley, puff pastry crust

Salmon Scramble

$17.50

three soft scrambled eggs*, cold smoked salmon, sour cream, chives, simple salad

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.50

choice of meat, over medium egg, cheddar cheese, balsamic onion jam, arugula, sourdough

Poutine

$15.50

hash browns, gruyere, sausage gravy, poached eggs

Basic Benedict

$15.00

choice of meat, poached eggs*, hollandaise, Trung Nam french bread

Sweet Beginnings

Coffee Cake Muffin

$4.00

raspberry and strusel filling, served warm with butter

Coconut Lime French Toast

$15.50

french bread, fresh berries, local maple syrup, butter, powdered sugar

Gluten Free French Toast

$18.50

udi's gluten free bread, fresh berries, local maple syrup, butter, powdered sugar

Sweet Crepe

$13.00

rhubarb compote, lemon curd meringue, fresh strawberries , mint, powdered sugar

Plain PANcake

$11.50

8” pan crisped & oven finished, served with local syrup & butter

Blueberry PANcake

$14.50

8” pan crisped & oven finished- made with fresh blueberries, served with local syrup & butter

Salty-Sweet PANcake

$16.00

8” pan crisped & oven finished- made with bacon, cheddar, and chives, served with local syrup & honey butter

Plain Flapjacks

$9.00

three diner-style griddle cakes, served with local syrup & butter

Blueberry Flapjacks

$12.00

three diner-style griddle cakes- made with fresh blueberries, served with local syrup & butter

Salty-Sweet Flapjacks

$13.50

three diner-style griddle cakes- made with bacon, cheddar, and chives, served with local syrup & honey butter

One Plain Flapjack

$4.50

diner-style griddle cake, served with local syrup & butter

One Blueberry Flapjack

$6.00

diner-style griddle cake- made with fresh blueberries, served with local syrup & butter

One Salty-Sweet Flapjack

$8.00

diner-style griddle cake- made with bacon, cheddar, and chives, served with local syrup & honey butter

Half Order French Toast

$8.00

two peices french bread, fresh berries, local maple syrup, butter, powdered sugar

Breakfast Sides

One Egg

$2.50

one Larry Shultz organic egg* your way

Hash Browns

$3.50

Bacon

$4.50

three peices of thick cut bacon, applewood smoked

Andouille Sausage

$4.50

house made andouille patty made with peterson craft meats pork

Turkey Sausage

$4.50

house maple-herb sausage patty made with ferndale farms turkey

Fruit Salad

$6.00

daily berries and fruit mix, mint lemon syrup

Roasted Root Veg

$6.00

sweet potato, carrot, and red potatoes oven roasted with cajun seasoning

Andouille Gravy

$7.00

cup of house made andouille sausage gravy

Hollandaise

$2.50

scratch made

Sriracha Hollandasie

$2.50

scratch made

Local Maple Syrup

$3.00

from redding's sugar bush

Cheddar Chive Biscuits

$5.00

house made, served with honey butter

Griddled French Bread

$3.50

from trung nam bakery, served with house jam

Gluten Free Toast

$2.75

udi's, served with house jam

Sourdough Toast

$2.00

from la boulangerie marguerite, served with house jam

Wheat Toast

$2.00

from la boulangerie marguerite, served with house jam

Jam

$1.00

blueberry

Lunch Sides

Small Collard Greens

$6.50

made with smoked turkey

Large Collard Greens

$10.00

made with smoked turkey

Fried Green Tomatoes

$10.00

served with creole-cane remoulade

Two Fried Green Tomatoes

$5.50

served with creole-cane remoulade

Side Blackened Catfish

$10.00

heartland catfish

Side Smoked Salmon

$5.00

cold smoked

Kettle Chips

$2.00

seasoned

Kosher Pickle Spear

$1.00

Side of Vinaigrette

$1.00

Side of Remoulade

$1.00

Side of Onion Jam

$1.50

Side of Duke's Mayo

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Side of Creole Mustard

$0.50

Sandwiches

Veggie Melt

$12.50

wheat, oyster mushrooms, chard, broccoli, tomato, balsamic onion jam, gruyere

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

sourdough, cheddar, gruyere

Parm BLT

$14.50

parmesan crusted sourdough, bacon, tomato, herbs, arugula, mayo

Catfish Po Boy

$16.50

french bread, blackened catfish, remoulade, pickled shallot, tomato, gem lettuce

Salad & Soup

Soup du Jour

$5.00+

daily selection

Small Simple Salad

$5.00

local gem lettuce, pepitas, lemon-maple vinaigrette

Large Simple Salad

$8.50

local gem lettuce, pepitas, lemon-maple vinaigrette

Small Herb Salad

$7.00

snap pea, green bean, watermelon radish, shallot, herbs, micro greens, arugula, kale, lemon-maple vinaigrette

Large Herb Salad

$12.00

snap pea, green bean, watermelon radish, shallot, herbs, micro greens, arugula, kale, lemon-maple vinaigrette

Slaw Salad

$5.50

shredded broccoli, carrot, red cabbage, kale, lemon-maple vinaigrette

Fruit Salad

$6.00

daily berries and fruit mix, mint lemon syrup

Specials

Whole Egg Omelet

$17.00

three egg omelet filled with daily ingredients, served with choice of toast

Egg White Omelet

$17.00

five egg* white omelet filled with daily ingredients, served with choice of toast

Benny's Big Breakfast

$15.00

two eggs*, choice of meat, two plain flapjacks

Drink Menu

Coffee+

**ALL HOT BEVERAGE ORDERS WILL NOT BE MADE UNTIL CUSTOMER ARRIVES FOR PICK UP**

Coffee To Go

$3.00+

French Hen Blend Drip from Truestone Coffee Roasters

Cold Press

$4.50

Truestone Cold Press

Espresso

$2.75

2oz French Hen Blend Espresso

Espresso + Steamed Milk

$4.75

12oz hot | 16oz iced

Espresso + Hot Water

$4.00

12oz hot | 16oz iced

House Chai

$4.50

house made chai syrup, black Assam tea, steamed milk. 12oz hot | 16oz iced

London Fog

$4.75

earl grey tea, lavender vanilla syrup, steamed milk

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

chocolate syrup and steamed milk

Hot Tea

$4.00

choice of Two Leaves and a Bud teas

Iced Tea

$4.00

unsweetened black Assam

Juice & Soda

Orange Juice

$2.50+

7oz | 14oz

Blood Orange Juice

$3.00+

7oz | 14oz

Apple Juice

$2.50+

7oz | 14oz

Lemonade

$2.50+

7oz | 14oz

Whole Milk

$2.50+

7oz | 14oz

Chocolate Milk

$3.00+

7oz | 14oz

Coke Can

$2.50

12oz can

Diet Coke

$2.50

12oz can

Sprite Can

$2.50

12oz can

La Croix Can

$2.75

12oz can

San Pellegrino Bottle

$3.50

17oz bottle

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering Creole & French inspired breakfast & lunch- we look forward to serving you!

Website

Location

518 Selby Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55102

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Gnome Craft Pub
orange starNo Reviews
498 SELBY AVE SAINT PAUL, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Grolla
orange starNo Reviews
452 Selby Ave Saint Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Yumi Saint Paul
orange starNo Reviews
400 Selby Ave Minneapolis, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Red Cow St. Paul
orange starNo Reviews
393 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Moscow On The Hill
orange starNo Reviews
371 Selby Ave Saint Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Saint Paul

Acapulco Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 4,446
3069 White Bear Avenue N Maplewood, MN 55109
View restaurantnext
La Grolla St Paul
orange star4.4 • 4,411
452 Selby Ave St. Paul, MN 55102
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Kitchen & Bar
orange star4.4 • 4,277
1565 Cliff Road Eagan, MN 55122
View restaurantnext
Highland Grill
orange star4.6 • 3,774
771 Cleveland Ave S St Paul, MN 55116
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Apple Valley - Apple Valley
orange star4.5 • 3,255
15678 Pilot knob Rd Apple Valley, MN 55124
View restaurantnext
The Naughty Greek University - 2400 University Ave W
orange star4.6 • 2,211
2400 University Ave W St. Paul, MN 55114
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Saint Paul
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Minneapolis
review star
Avg 4.5 (426 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Cottage Grove
review star
No reviews yet
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
No reviews yet
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston