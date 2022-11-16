The Laundry imageView gallery
American
Sandwiches
Bars & Lounges

The Laundry

1,231 Reviews

$$

125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton

Fenton, MI 48430

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Bottled Cocktails To Go

Agave Awakening To-Go - Serves 3

$39.00

Corralejo Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, Cocchi Americano, Lemon, and a Vida Mezcal float all bottled to go!

Lavender Bee's Knees To-Go - Serves 4

$37.50

Tangueray Gin, Fresh Lemon and Honey Syrup all bottled to go!

Daiquiri To-Go - Serves 4

$39.50

Plantation Dark Rum, Lime, Simple Syrup all bottled for you to go!

Wine Bottles & Mimosas!

Bottle "Turbullent" Sparkling Rosé

$25.00

Fun, fresh, and fruity sparkling rosé, and deliciously drinkable at just 9% ABV.

Bottle Alain Normand White Burgundy

$30.00

Bottle Carl Erhardt Riesling

$25.00

Carl Ehrhard Rudesheim Mountain Riesling Rudesheim, Rheingau, Germany...100% Riesling. Sweet, light body. Honey, Valencia oranges. Highly mineral, and acidic.

Bottle Commuter Cuvee Pinot Noir

$28.00

Commuter Cuvée, Willamette Valley, Oregon...100% Pinot Noir. Smooth and dry with notes of strawberry, plum, and a hint of oak.

Bottle Domaine Vallot French Red Blend

$24.00

Domaine Vallot, Le Coriancon, Côtes du Rhône, France...Incredibly fresh, friendly with notes of dark fruit and mild tannins.

Bottle Elena Walch Pinot Grigio

$26.00

Bottle Jose Antonio Garcia Unculin Mencia

$26.00

Bottle Juliet Fiero Chardonnay

$26.00

Juliet Fiero, Central Coast, California...100% Chardonnay. Clean and elegant with a blend of Asian pear, lemon peel and a hint of minerality and butter.

Bottle Obsidian Ridge Cabernet

$38.00

Obsidian Ridge Cabernet, Red Lake Hills, California...100% Cabernet. Dry and bold with notes of blackberry, oak and tobacco. Tannic and delicious with a long lingering finish.

Mimosa Kit

$28.00Out of stock

Fresh squeezed orange juice and a bottle of delicious sparkling wine ready for at home mimosas!

Bottles and Cans To Go

Bell's Amber Ale To Go

$3.00

Bell's Two Hearted To Go

$3.00

Blake's Flannel Mouth To Go

$3.00

Dogfish Sea Quench To Go

$3.00

Nitro Milk Stout To Go

$3.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

125 W. Shiawassee Ave Fenton, Fenton, MI 48430

Directions

Gallery
The Laundry image
The Laundry image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fenton House
orange starNo Reviews
413 Leroy St Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
Corner Bar & Grill - 4015 Owen Rd. Fenton, MI 48430
orange starNo Reviews
4015 Owen Road Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
Ponemah Lakeside Lodge
orange star4.1 • 406
3482 Silver Lake rd Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
Bittersweet Cafe
orange star4.8 • 582
112 S Saginaw St Holly, MI 48442
View restaurantnext
Blondie's Food & Spirits
orange star4.0 • 77
2520 W Hill Rd Flint, MI 48507
View restaurantnext
Little Joe's
orange star4.6 • 1,084
11518 S Saginaw St Grand Blanc, MI 48439
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fenton

Crust- a baking company
orange star4.4 • 801
104 W Caroline St Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
Legend's Bar & Grill
orange star4.1 • 446
3235 W Thompson Rd Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
Ponemah Lakeside Lodge
orange star4.1 • 406
3482 Silver Lake rd Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
The Relief & Resource Co.
orange star4.8 • 349
113 Mill Street Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
The Fenton Meat Market
orange star4.8 • 96
1110 N Leroy st Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
Runyan Lake Food Center
orange star4.8 • 50
10005 Hartland Rd Fenton, MI 48430
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fenton
Grand Blanc
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Highland
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Howell
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
White Lake
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Flint
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Clarkston
review star
Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Davison
review star
No reviews yet
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.4 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston