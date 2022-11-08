Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

The French Market Rumson

169 Reviews

$$

114 E River Rd

Rumson, NJ 07760

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chocolate Croissant
Coffee
C5 Sausage Egg & Cheese

Baguettes Partners

Plain Baguette

$4.40

Whole Wheat Baguette

$4.40

Asiago Baguette

$7.70

Olive Baguette

$7.70

7 Grain Baguette

$7.70

Cranberry Walnut Baguette

$8.25

Croissants Partners

Plain Croissant

$4.54

Multigrain Croissant

$4.24

Chocolate Croissant

$4.24

Almond Croissant

$6.36

Mini Croissants Partners

Plain Mini Croissant

$1.93

Chocolate Mini Croissant

$1.93

Multigrain Mini Croissant

$1.93

Almond Mini Croissant

$2.75

Croissant Sandwiches Partners

C1 Egg & Cheese

$8.25

C2 Bacon Egg & Cheese

$9.35

C3 Parisian Ham & Egg

$9.35

C4 Parisian Ham Egg & Cheese

$9.90

C5 Sausage Egg & Cheese

$9.35

C6 Spinach Egg & Cheese

$8.80

C7 Croissant with Nutella

$6.05

Breakfast Sandwiches on Roll Partners

R1 Egg & Cheese

$7.70

R2 Bacon Egg & Cheese

$8.80

R3 Parisian Ham & Egg

$8.80

R4 Parisian Ham Egg & Cheese

$9.35

R5 Sausage Egg & Cheese

$8.80

R6 Spinach Egg & Cheese

$8.25

Omelettes Partners

O1 Spinach & Goat Cheese

$12.65

3 egg omelet with spinach, goat cheese & salad

O2 Ratatouille

$14.29

3 egg omelet made with ratatouille & side salad

O3 Merguez with Swiss

$15.39

3 egg omelet with spicy French sausage & Swiss cheese comes with side salad

O4 French Ham American Cheese

$15.39

3 egg omelet made with French ham & American cheese, comes with side salad

O5 Sausage American Cheese

$12.65

3 egg omelet made with breakfast sausage and American cheese, comes with side salad

Crepes Partners

CP1 Scrambled Eggs with Swiss

$11.55

Scrambled Eggs with Swiss on a crepe

CP2 Scrambles Eggs Parisian Ham & Swiss

$15.39

Scrambles Eggs Parisian Ham & Swiss on a crepe

CP3 Scrambled Eggs Spinach & Goat Cheese

$14.85

Scrambled Eggs Spinach & Goat Cheese on a crepe

CP4 Scrambled Eggs bacon & American Cheese

$14.29

Scrambled Eggs bacon & American Cheese on a crepe

CP5 Scrambled Eggs, Merguez & Swiss

$16.49

Scrambled Eggs, Merguez & Swiss on a crepe

CP6 Parisian Ham & Swiss

$14.29

Parisian Ham & Swiss cheese on a crepe

CP7 La Brie

$15.39

Parisian Ham and Brie Cheese on a crepe

CP8 La Figue

$16.49

Parisian Ham, Brie Cheese and Fig Jam on a crepe

CP12 La Ratatouille

$14.29

Ratatouille and Goat Cheese on a crepe

CP13 La Dinde

$16.49

Roasted Turkey, Brie Cheese, Granny Smith Apple Slices and Honey Mustard on a crepe

CP14 Au Sucre 2 Crepes w/Sugar

$8.79

2 Crepes with Sugar

CP15 Nutella

$8.25

Nutella on a crepe

CP16 Banana & Nutella

$9.35

Banana and Nutella on a crepe

CP17 Banana, Strawberry & Nutella

$11.55

Banana, Strawberry and Nutella on a crepe

CP22 Nutella & Strawberry

$11.55

Nutella and Strawberries on a crepe

French Toast Partners

Classic French Toast

$8.25

Classic French Toast with Berries

$9.35

Quiche Partners

Broccoli Cheddar Quiche

$11.32

Quiche Lorraine

$11.32

Zucchini Mozzarella Quiche

$11.32

Spinach Feta Quiche

$11.32

Spinach Bacon Quiche

$11.32

Mushroom Parmesan Quiche

$11.32

Sandwiches Partners

S1- Le Parisian

$12.65

French ham on a buttered roll

S2- Le Frenchie

$16.49

French ham, brie, lettuce, tomato & Dijon on a roll

S3-Le Bonjour Sub

$16.49

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, goat cheese, lettuce, tomato & Dijon on a roll

S4-L'Italian

$15.39

Prosciutto, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & pesto (contains nuts) on a roll.

S5-Le Jambon

$15.39

French ham, Swiss cheese on a buttered roll

S6-Le Complete

$16.49

French ham, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll

S7-Le Saucisson

$12.65

Saucisson & cornichons on a buttered roll

S10-French BLT

$12.65

Brie, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll

S12-Classic BLT

$11.55

Bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll

S13-La Figue

$16.49

French ham, brie & fig spread on a roll

S14-La Dinde

$16.49

Roasted turkey, brie, sliced apple & honey mustard on a roll

S15-Le Caesar Poulet

$14.29

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing on a roll

Specialty Sandwiches Partners

TFM 1 Le Jubilee

$16.49

Burrata with fig jam served on a cranberry walnut baguette

TFM 2 Le Pamma

$16.49

Roasted turkey breast, lettuce, tomato & Dijon served on an asiago baguette

TFM 3 Le Ponka

$16.49

Prosciutto, mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & balsamic vinaigrette served on an olive baguette

TFM 4 Le Fermier

$13.19

Sautéed veggie burger with lettuce, tomato & guacamole served on a 7 grain baguette

TFM 5 Le Cobb

$14.29

Grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce, tomato & guacamole served on a whole wheat baguette

TFM 6 Croque Monsieur

$15.39

Parisian Ham, Swiss cheese & Bechamel on sliced bread

TFM 7 Croque Madame

$16.49

Parisian Ham, Swiss cheese & bechamel on sliced bread topped with a sunny side up egg

TFM 8 Vegetarian Croque Monsieur

$14.29

Swiss cheese, tomato & bechamel on sliced bread

TFM 9 Parisian Ham, Swiss, Bechamel on Croissant

$13.75

Parisian Ham, Swiss cheese and Bechamel on Croissant

TFM 10 Tomato, Swiss, Bechamel on Croissant

$13.75

Tomato, Swiss cheese and Bechamel on Croissant

Grilled Cheese Partners

Grilled Cheese

$7.15

Tomato Grilled Cheese

$8.25

Bacon Grilled Cheese

$9.35

Bacon & Tomato Grilled Cheese

$10.45

Roasted Turkey Grilled Cheese

$10.45

BLT Grilled Cheese

$10.45

Parisian Ham Grilled Cheese

$10.45

Panini Partners

P1 Le Roma

$11.55

Tomato, mozzarella & pesto (contains nuts) on a pressed ciabatta roll

P2 L'italian

$12.65

Prosciutto, tomato, mozzarella & pesto (contains nuts) on a pressed ciabatta roll

P3 Le Frenchie

$14.29

French ham, brie, lettuce, tomato & Dijon on a pressed ciabatta roll

P5 Le Poulet

$13.19

Grilled chicken breast, tomato, mozzarella & house dressing on a pressed ciabatta roll

P6 Le Cobb

$14.29

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, lettuce, tomato & guacamole on a pressed ciabatta roll

P7 Le Fig & Goat

$14.29

Goat cheese, fig spread & baby arugula on a pressed ciabatta roll

Salads Partners

SA1 House Salad

$9.89

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes & house vinaigrette

SA3 Club Salad

$13.75

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, bacon, grape tomatoes & house vinaigrette

SA4 La Salade Italienne

$14.29

Mixed greens, prosciutto, mozzarella, grape tomatoes & pesto (contains nuts)

SA5 Warm Breaded Goat Cheese

$15.39

Mixed greens, warm breaded goat cheese, grape tomatoes & house vinaigrette

SA6 La French Market

$13.75

SA7 Chef Salad

$15.39

Mixed greens, French ham, Swiss cheese, hard boiled egg, grape tomatoes & house vinaigrette

SA9 Burrata Salad

$14.29

Mixed greens, burrata, grape tomatoes with balsamic vinaigrette

SA10 Blue Fromage

$16.49

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, French ham, crumbled blue cheese, walnuts, grape tomatoes with house dressing

SA11 Le Caesar Salad

$13.19

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons with Caesar dressing

SA13 Le Veggie Burger Salad

$12.65

Mixed greens, sautéed veggie burger, grape tomatoes, red onion with house vinaigrette

Grain Bowls Partners

G1 The Parisian

$16.49

Shredded brussel sprouts, kale, red quinoa, shredded red cabbage, sautéed shitakes, feta, scallions & house vinaigrette

G2 The French Market

G2 The French Market

$16.49

Shredded Brussels sprouts, red quinoa, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, figs, broccoli, scallions, burrata with a white balsamic vinagrarette

G3 Marie Antoinette

$16.49

Shredded kale, granny smith apple, gigante beans, feta, tomatoes, red quinoa with balsamic vinaigrette

G4 La Patate Douce

G4 La Patate Douce

$16.49

Mixed greens, red quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes, gigante beans, feta with white balsamic vinaigrette

Assiette Plate Partners

La Fromage Plate

$18.69

La Charcutterie Plate

$18.69

Flourless Chocolate Cake Partners

Small Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.65

Large Flourless Chocolate Cake

$38.50

Fruit Tarts, Small Partners

Small Apple Tart

$10.45

Small Blueberry Tart

$10.45

Small Linzer Tart

$10.45

Fruit Tarts, Large Partners

Large Apple Tart

$41.80

Large Blueberry Tart

$41.80

Large Linzer Tart

$41.80

Muffins Partners

Blueberry Muffin

$3.85

Corn Muffin

$3.85

Double Chocolate Chip Muffin

$3.85

Healthy Harvest Muffin

$3.85

Brownies Partners

M & M Brownie

$7.33

Plain Brownies

$7.33

Raisin Roll Partners

Raisin Roll

$3.08

Coffee Drinks Partners

Coffee

$3.03+

Latte

$4.51+

Cappuccino

$4.51+

Americano

$3.58+

Cafe Au Lait

$4.13+

Mochaccino

$5.23+

Macchiato

$3.30+

Espresso

$3.03+

Cortado

$4.13+

Tea Partners

Tea

$3.03+

Tea with steamed milk

$4.40+

Iced Tea

$3.41+

Soda- Sparkling Water Partners

Evian- Large (750ml)

$5.50

786162001511

Evian- Small (11.2oz)

$2.81

786162200433

Coke, 20oz

$2.75

4904403

Diet Coke Bottle, 20oz

$2.75

4904500

Sprite Bottle, 20oz

$2.75

4976400

Lemon, Rieme, 11.18 oz

$4.24

851231000175

Pink Lemon Rieme, 11.18oz

$4.24

851231000204

Pomegranite, Rieme, 11.18 oz

$4.24

851231000846

Pink Grapefruit, Rieme, 11.18 oz

$4.24

851231000198

Rieme, Lemon 11.18 oz

$4.24

851231000174

Rieme, Orange 11.8 oz

$4.24

851231000181

Blood Orange, Rieme, 25.4 oz

$8.80

851231000754

Pomegranite, Rieme 25.4 oz

$7.70

851231000860

Orange, Rieme, 25.4 oz

$7.70

851231000075

Pink Grapefruit, Rieme 25.4 oz

$7.70

851231000082

Lemon, Rieme, 25.4 oz

$7.70

851231000068

Lemon Mint Rieme, 25.4 oz

$7.70

851231000228

Pink, Rieme, 25.4 oz

$7.70

851231000099

Giant Peach, Tazo

$4.24Out of stock

794522909001

Iced Green Tea, Tazo

$4.24Out of stock

794522916009

Coconut Yogurt Parfait

Coconut Yogurt Parfait

$5.00

Cookies

Small Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.85

Big Chocolate Chip Cookie

$8.80

Cookie Bag, Single

$9.35

Cookie Tray, 2 Lb

$41.80

Cookie, Linzer

$4.35

Hamatashen

$3.85

Pretzels

M & M Pretzels

$3.69

Beignet

Classic Beignet

$4.95

Hazelnut Beignet

$5.50

Fruit Filled Beignet

$5.50

White Chocolate Beignet

$5.50

Macarons ( 6pk)

Macaron Box ( 6 Pk)

$19.80

Coconut Macaroons

$3.85
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 1:45 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

114 E River Rd, Rumson, NJ 07760

Directions

Gallery
The French Market image
The French Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

Butler's Market - 91 East River
orange star4.8 • 72
91 E River Rd Rumson, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
The Corner Cafe & Bistro - 10 Centennial Drive Long Branch NJ 07740
orange star2.8 • 129
10 Centennial Dr Long Branch, NJ 07740
View restaurantnext
Almost Home
orange starNo Reviews
276 Sunnyside road Lincroft, NJ 07738
View restaurantnext
Bell Market Catering & Events
orange starNo Reviews
101 Crawfords Corner Road Suite 4100 Holmdel, NJ 07733
View restaurantnext
Bagel Basket Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
105 NJ-71 Spring Lake Heights, NJ 07762
View restaurantnext
Cuisine by Claudette - 116th St.
orange star4.6 • 333
143 Beach 116th St Rockaway Park, NY 11694
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Rumson

Anjelica’s Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 1,926
1070 Ocean Ave Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Donovan's Reef
orange star4.5 • 1,684
1171 Ocean Avenue Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Victory Park Tavern
orange star4.7 • 1,291
21 West River Road Rumson, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Val's Tavern - 123 E River Rd
orange star4.7 • 1,138
123 E River Rd Rumson, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Woody's Ocean Grille - Sea Bright
orange star4.3 • 642
1 East Church St Sea Bright, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Crazees
orange star4.5 • 257
2 West River Road Rumson, NJ 07760
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Rumson
Fair Haven
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Highlands
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Red Bank
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Shrewsbury
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Long Branch
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Eatontown
review star
Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Holmdel
review star
No reviews yet
Asbury Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston