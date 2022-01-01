The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora
3,357 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora, CO 80014
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
SUPREME CHICKEN - 2295 South Chambers Road
No Reviews
2295 South Chambers Road Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurant
Wake & Take Coffee Shop - 2337 S Blackhawk St Unit 115C
No Reviews
2337 S Blackhawk St Unit 115C Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurant
Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co. - 15473 E Hampden Ave A
No Reviews
15473 E Hampden Ave A Aurora, CO 80013
View restaurant