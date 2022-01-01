  • Home
  • /
  • Aurora
  • /
  • The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora
Restaurant header imageView gallery

The French Press - Iliff & Chambers, Aurora

3,357 Reviews

$$

15290 E Iliff Ave

Aurora, CO 80014

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Old School Burrito
Breakfast Super Sammy
Huevos Rancheros

Bennies

Bennie

Bennie

$13.75

Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, shaved apple cider glazed ham, avocado, topped with home-made hollandaise, served with potatoes.

Crab Bennie

Crab Bennie

$15.25

Toasted English muffin, poached egg, fresh lump crab meat, diced tomato, avocado, chive, hollandaise, and asparagus.

Lox Bennie

Lox Bennie

$14.75

Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, smoked salmon, sliced tomato, red onion, capers, and chives topped with home-made hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes.

Veggie Bennie

Veggie Bennie

$14.50

Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, goat cheese, roasted tomato, spring mix tossed in a honey mustard vinaigrette topped with home-made hollandaise, red onion, avocado, and asparagus. (VEG)

Savory

All American

All American

$9.25

Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, two eggs cooked any style, served with potatoes and your choice of toast.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.25

Wheat toast shmeared with hummus, spring mix in honey mustard vinaigrette, 1 poached egg, red pepper relish, avocado, fresh sliced mozzarella.

Bagel

$3.50
Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.75

5oz flank steak, breaded and fried served with breakfast potatoes, two eggs, and gluten free chipped gravy.

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$11.75

Home-made Guinness stewed hash served with two eggs cooked any style, and your choice of toast.

Eggs in a Hole

Eggs in a Hole

$11.25

Two eggs cooked inside a piece of challah Texas toast, topped with creamy chipped beef gravy, and served with breakfast potatoes.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00

Black beans, potatoes, two eggs any style, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado jalapeño salsa with your choice of pork green chili or gluten-free veggie chili, and your choice of tortilla: Crunchy (crispy corn tortilla points) or Old School (two soft corn tortillas under everything).

Little Frankie

Little Frankie

$14.00

Ham, turkey, swiss, and cheddar in between two waffles, tempura battered and fried. Topped with two pieces of bacon and dredged with powdered sugar and a raspberry cream sauce.

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$12.25

1/3 pound hamburger patty over spam fried rice served with chipped beef gravy, two eggs any style and pineapple red pepper salsa.

Lox Bagel

Lox Bagel

$9.50

Smoked salmon, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, cream cheese, capers, and chives on a toasted plain bagel.

Machaca Style Burrito

Machaca Style Burrito

$8.50

Chorizo cooked with eggs, jalapeño, tomato, potatoes, chili, and cheese. GF veggie chili and tortillas available.

Old Fashioned Oats

Old Fashioned Oats

$5.50
Old School Burrito

Old School Burrito

$8.50

Potatoes, caramelized onions, peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$14.75

(GF) Creamy cheese grits cooked with bacon, poblano peppers, diced tomato, and shrimp. Served with two eggs any style.

Sterlings Sweet Biscuits

Sterlings Sweet Biscuits

$11.50

Chipotle cheddar biscuits, chorizo gravy, shredded cheddar cheese, served with two eggs any style and potatoes.

The Power Puff

The Power Puff

$14.00

Puff dough squares with a fried chicken breast, two eggs, cheddar cheese, then smothered with chipped beef country gravy and two pieces of bacon.

Vegan Biscuits

Vegan Biscuits

$11.75

(VEG) (GF) Scratch-made vegan biscuits topped with vegan country gravy. Served with potatoes, roasted tomato, and collard greens.

Sweet

Granola Parfait

Granola Parfait

$5.00

Our housemade granola, yogurt, and fresh fruit

French Toast

French Toast

$10.75

Three slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.

Tres Leches French Toast

Tres Leches French Toast

$11.25

Our French toast drenched in a rich syrup made of three different types of milk and crushed almonds. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage.

Seasonal French Toast Meal (Berries and Cream)

$11.25
Pancakes

Pancakes

$10.75

Four silver dollar pancakes. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of ham, bacon or sausage. Zucchini Pistachio • (GF) Raspberry Oatmeal • (GF) Buttermilk • Blueberry

French Toast Stack

French Toast Stack

$8.75

Seasonal French Toast Stack (Berries and Cream)

$9.25
Pancakes Stack

Pancakes Stack

$8.25

Side of Regular French Toast

$5.25

Side of Tres Leches French Toast

$6.25

Side of Seasonal French Toast (Berries and Cream)

$6.25

Build Your Own

Breakfast Super Sammy

Breakfast Super Sammy

$7.75

Fried hard egg with ham, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese on toasted 1” focaccia bread. ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢

Build Your Own Omelet

Build Your Own Omelet

$8.25

Three eggs, shredded cheddar cheese served with a side of potatoes and your choice of toast . ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢

Build Your Own Crepe

Build Your Own Crepe

$3.00

10” Home-made gluten-free crepe with two .50 cent toppings. ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢

Sandwiches

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$12.00

Toasted hoagie filled with Asian style pulled pork, pickled jicama and carrots, cilantro and jalapeno and Asian barbeque sauce.

BLAT

BLAT

$12.00

Bacon, romaine lettuce, sliced avocado, and sliced tomato with spicy mayo on toasted wheat bread. Served with your choice of side.

Cubano

Cubano

$12.00

Hoagie pressed with ham, dijon mustard, carnitas, gruyere, and sliced pickles.

French Dip

French Dip

$12.25

Tender Roast Beef stewed in au jus on a toasty baguette with melted gruyère and spicy giardiniera. Served with your choice of side

Kickin' Chicken

Kickin' Chicken

$12.00

Breaded and fried chicken breast tossed in our buffalo sauce with pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo, and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side

Mushroom Pita

Mushroom Pita

$11.75

Sautéed mushrooms, spinach, artichoke hearts, and fresh mozzarella topped with basil pesto and diced tomato in a toasted pita. Served with your choice of a side.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.75

Open faced slice of toasted marble rye with a 1/3 pound hamburger patty, sauteed onions and mushrooms, melted gruyere cheese and 1000 island dressing. Served with your choice of side.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.25

Grilled corned beef brisket, gruyère cheese, sauerkraut with 1000 island dressing on toasted rye. Served with your choice of side.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Seared shrimp in soft corn tortilla shells with pickled carrot, jicama, red cabbage, pineapple red pepper salsa and avocado salsa.

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$12.00

Grilled turkey breast, sliced avocado, bacon, caramelized onions, and melted cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough with your choice of side.

Salads

Black Bean Quinoa Salad

Black Bean Quinoa Salad

$11.25

(GF) (VEG) Spring mix tossed in a cilantro cumin vinaigrette, topped with diced tomatoes, black beans, quinoa, feta cheese, and avocado.

Chicken Cobb

Chicken Cobb

$13.00

Spring mix tossed in our old bay vinaigrette topped with tomato, red onion, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbs, a hard-boiled egg, baked chicken breast and avocado.

Chicken Goat Cheese Salad

Chicken Goat Cheese Salad

$12.25

Spring mix tossed in raspberry vinaigrette, topped with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese crumbs, red onion and baked chicken breast.

Crab Cobb

Crab Cobb

$14.50

Spring mix tossed in our old bay vinaigrette topped with tomato, red onion, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbs, a hard-boiled egg, cold lump crab meat and avocado

Hummus and Pita Salad

Hummus and Pita Salad

$11.25

Spring mix tossed in honey mustard vinaigrette, topped with fried pita chips shmeared with hummus, red pepper basil relish, feta cheese and a pomegranate drizzle.

Lox Salad

Lox Salad

$12.25

(GF) Lox, diced tomato, red onion, capers, sliced hard-boiled egg, chives, and mixed greens tossed in an Old Bay vinaigrette.

MAMA Salad

MAMA Salad

$11.25

Mandarin oranges, almonds, manchego cheese, and sliced apple over spring mix tossed in a honey mustard vinaigrette topped with a pomegranate drizzle.

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$2.65+
Au Lait

Au Lait

$2.65+
Breve

Breve

$3.95+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.55+
Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$3.95+
Carmello

Carmello

$3.95+
Chai

Chai

$3.15+

Drink Special

$4.00
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso

$2.50+

Flavored Steamer

$2.60+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.50+
Kids Hot Cocoa

Kids Hot Cocoa

$2.25
Latte

Latte

$3.55+
Loose Leaf

Loose Leaf

$3.00+
Loose Leaf Cambric

Loose Leaf Cambric

$3.40+
Mocha

Mocha

$3.95+
Press

Press

$6.25
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$3.95+

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Cup of Milk

$2.60+

Beverages

Small Fountain Drink

Small Fountain Drink

$2.25
Medium Fountain Drink

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.50
Large Fountain Drink

Large Fountain Drink

$2.75
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$4.00
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$2.25
Kids Milk

Kids Milk

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.75
Tropicana

Tropicana

$3.25

Small Iced Tea

$2.25

Medium Iced Tea

$2.50

Large Iced Tea

$2.75

Misc Sides

Butter/ Syrup

$0.75
Cup of Grits

Cup of Grits

$4.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.00

Loaded Grits

$6.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$3.50
Side Dressing

Side Dressing

$0.75
Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side of Cheese

$0.75
Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$2.00
Side of Cottage Cheese

Side of Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Side of Gravy

$3.00
Side of Hollandaise

Side of Hollandaise

$1.50
Side of Tators

Side of Tators

$2.50
Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.00
Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Side of Tortilla Chips

$1.75

Side of Compote

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Cup of Black Beans

$2.00

Side of Meat

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$3.50

Crispy Bacon

$3.50
Side of Chorizo

Side of Chorizo

$3.00

Side of Corned Beef

$5.00
Side of Ham

Side of Ham

$3.00
Side of Sausage

Side of Sausage

$2.50
Side of Turkey

Side of Turkey

$3.00

Side of Chicken

$3.50
9 Shrimp

9 Shrimp

$5.50

Side of Fried Chicken Patty (4oz)

$4.00

Side of Lox

$4.50

Side of Impossible Sausage

$3.00

Side of Carnitas

$5.00

Side Fruit/ Veg

Bowl of Fruit

Bowl of Fruit

$5.00
Cup of Fruit

Cup of Fruit

$3.00
Side Avocado

Side Avocado

$2.00
Side of Asparagus

Side of Asparagus

$2.50

Side of Bananas

$1.00

Side of Jalapeno

$1.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00
Side Sliced Tomatoes

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.00
Specialty Fruit Cup

Specialty Fruit Cup

$4.50

Egg Sides

Side of Eggs

Side of Eggs

$2.50

Side of One Egg

$1.25

Bread Sides

One Pancake

One Pancake

$1.50
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$2.75
Side Biscuit

Side Biscuit

$3.00

Side of Biscuits & Gravy

$5.50
Side of Toast

Side of Toast

$1.00

Side of Tortillas

$1.00

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.50
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50
Kids Egg and Bacon

Kids Egg and Bacon

$5.50
Kids French Toast

Kids French Toast

$5.50
Kids Pancakes

Kids Pancakes

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

15290 E Iliff Ave, Aurora, CO 80014

Directions

Gallery
The French Press image
The French Press image
The French Press image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Shack - Aurora
orange star4.0 • 8,866
1708 S Chambers Rd Aurora, CO 80017
View restaurantnext
SUPREME CHICKEN - 2295 South Chambers Road
orange starNo Reviews
2295 South Chambers Road Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Tacos El Metate
orange star4.3 • 341
1742 S Chambers Rd Aurora, CO 80017
View restaurantnext
Wake & Take Coffee Shop - 2337 S Blackhawk St Unit 115C
orange starNo Reviews
2337 S Blackhawk St Unit 115C Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Cheffin's Cheesesteaks & Cubanos Sandwich Shop & Catering Co. - 15473 E Hampden Ave A
orange starNo Reviews
15473 E Hampden Ave A Aurora, CO 80013
View restaurantnext
Fire Wings - Aurora, CO
orange starNo Reviews
13950 E Mississippi Ave Aurora, CO 80012
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Aurora

Fat Shack - Aurora
orange star4.0 • 8,866
1708 S Chambers Rd Aurora, CO 80017
View restaurantnext
Annette
orange star5.0 • 6,405
2501 Dallas Street Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext
Sam's No. 3 Diner & Bar- Aurora
orange star4.3 • 3,337
2580 S Havana St Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Rosenberg's Stanley Marketplace
orange star4.6 • 3,286
2501 Dallas St Aurora, CO 80010
View restaurantnext
Costa Vida - Aurora - Aurora
orange star4.4 • 1,790
23870 E Smoky Hill Rd Aurora, CO 80016
View restaurantnext
Noonan's Sports Bar - 13521 E Iliff Ave
orange star4.3 • 1,148
13521 E Iliff Ave Aurora, CO 80014
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Aurora
Denver
review star
Avg 4.4 (631 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (45 restaurants)
Lone Tree
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Littleton
review star
Avg 4.2 (55 restaurants)
Parker
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Wheat Ridge
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Arvada
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4 (8 restaurants)
Brighton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston