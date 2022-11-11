The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village
1,066 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 2:45 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village, CO 80111
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Byblos express greek and lebanese - 4940 South Yosemite Street
No Reviews
4940 S Yosemite St Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurant
YaYa's Euro Bistro - Yaya's - DTC
No Reviews
8310 East Belleview Avenue Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurant
Burnt End BBQ - Burnt End - DTC
No Reviews
5332 Dtc Boulevard, #100 Greenwood Village, CO 80111
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Greenwood Village
Bout Time Pub & Grub - Riverpoint
4.2 • 863
3580 South Platte River Drive A Sheridan, CO 80110
View restaurant
Pino's Place
4.3 • 621
1400 East Hampton Avenue, Suite 140 Cherry Hills Village, CO 80113
View restaurant