The French Press - Yosemite & Union, Greenwood Village

1,066 Reviews

$$

4668 S Yosemite St

Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Popular Items

Breakfast Super Sammy
Old School Burrito
Build Your Own Omelet

Bennies

Bennie

Bennie

$13.75

Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, shaved apple cider glazed ham, avocado, topped with home-made hollandaise, served with potatoes.

Crab Bennie

Crab Bennie

$15.25

Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, fresh lump crab meat, diced tomato, avocado, asparagus, and chives topped with hollandaise.

Lox Bennie

Lox Bennie

$14.75

Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, smoked salmon (lox), sliced tomato, red onion, capers, and chives topped with home-made hollandaise sauce. Served with potatoes.

Veggie Bennie

Veggie Bennie

$14.50

Toasted English muffin, poached eggs, goat cheese, roasted tomato, spring mix tossed in a honey mustard vinaigrette topped with home-made hollandaise, red onion, avocado, and asparagus. (VEG)

Savory

All American

All American

$9.25

Your choice of bacon, ham or sausage, two eggs cooked any style, served with potatoes and your choice of toast.

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$10.25

Wheat toast shmeared with hummus, spring mix in honey mustard vinaigrette, 1 poached egg, red pepper relish, avocado, fresh sliced mozzarella.

Bagel

$3.50
Chicken Fried Steak

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.75

8oz breaded and fried steak, chipped beef country gravy, breakfast potatoes, with two eggs any style.

Corned Beef Hash

Corned Beef Hash

$11.75

Home-made Guinness stewed hash served with two eggs cooked any style, and your choice of toast.

Eggs in a Hole

Eggs in a Hole

$11.25

Two eggs cooked inside a piece of challah Texas toast, topped with creamy chipped beef gravy, and served with breakfast potatoes.

Huevos Rancheros

Huevos Rancheros

$9.00

Black beans, potatoes, two eggs any style, shredded cheddar cheese, avocado jalapeño salsa with your choice of pork green chili or gluten-free veggie chili, and your choice of tortilla: Crunchy (crispy corn tortilla points) or Old School (two soft corn tortillas under everything).

Little Frankie

Little Frankie

$14.00

Ham, turkey, swiss, and cheddar in between two waffles, tempura battered and fried. Topped with two pieces of bacon and dredged with powdered sugar and a raspberry cream sauce.

Loco Moco

Loco Moco

$12.25

1/3 pound hamburger patty over spam fried rice served with chipped beef gravy, two eggs any style and pineapple red pepper salsa.

Lox Bagel

Lox Bagel

$9.50

Smoked salmon, sliced tomato, sliced red onion, cream cheese, capers, and chives on a toasted plain bagel.

Machaca Style Burrito

Machaca Style Burrito

$8.50

Chorizo cooked with eggs, jalapeño, tomato, potatoes, chili, and cheese. GF veggie chili and tortillas available.

Old Fashioned Oats

Old Fashioned Oats

$5.50
Old School Burrito

Old School Burrito

$8.50

Potatoes, caramelized onions, peppers, eggs, cheddar cheese, black beans, your choice of chili, and your choice of meat or extra veggies. GF tortilla available upon request.

Shrimp & Grits

Shrimp & Grits

$14.75

Creamy cheese grits cooked with bacon, poblano peppers, diced tomato, and shrimp. Served with two eggs any style. (GF)

Sterlings Sweet Biscuits

Sterlings Sweet Biscuits

$11.50

Chipotle cheddar biscuits, chorizo gravy, shredded cheddar cheese, served with two eggs any style and potatoes.

The Power Puff

The Power Puff

$14.00

Puff dough squares with a fried chicken breast, two eggs, cheddar cheese, then smothered with chipped beef country gravy and two pieces of bacon.

Vegan Biscuits

Vegan Biscuits

$11.75

Scratch-made vegan biscuits topped with vegan country gravy. Served with potatoes, roasted tomato, and collard greens. (VEG) (GF)

Sweet

Granola Parfait

Granola Parfait

$5.00

Our housemade granola, yogurt, and fresh fruit

French Toast

French Toast

$10.75

Three slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter. Two eggs cooked any style & your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.

Tres Leches French Toast

Tres Leches French Toast

$11.25

Three slices of our French toast drenched in a rich syrup made of three different types of milk and crushed almonds. Served with two eggs cooked any style & your choice of sausage, bacon or ham.

Seasonal French Toast Meal (Berries and Cream)

$11.25
Pancakes

Pancakes

$10.75

Four silver dollar pancakes. Served with two eggs cooked any style & your choice of sausage, bacon or ham. Zucchini Pistachio (GF) Raspberry Oatmeal (GF) Buttermilk Blueberry

French Toast Stack

French Toast Stack

$8.75

Five slices of battered brioche bread served with graham cracker syrup and honey butter.

Seasonal French Toast Stack (Berries and Cream)

$9.25

Five slices of battered brioche bread topped with assorted berries and Bavarian cream.

Pancakes Stack

Pancakes Stack

$8.25

Stack of six silver dollar pancakes. Zucchini Pistachio (GF) Raspberry Oatmeal (GF) Buttermilk Blueberry

Side of Regular French Toast

$5.75

Side of Tres Leches French Toast

$6.75

Side of Seasonal French Toast (Berries and Cream)

$6.75

Build Your Own

Breakfast Super Sammy

Breakfast Super Sammy

$7.75

SAMMY: Fried hard egg with ham, bacon, provolone & cheddar cheese on toasted 1” focaccia bread. ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .50¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢

Build Your Own Omelet

Build Your Own Omelet

$8.25

Three eggs, shredded cheddar cheese served with a side of potatoes and your choice of toast. ADDITIONAL TOPPINGS: Veggies .75¢ | Meat, Artichoke or Avocado 1.00¢

Build Your Own Crepe

Build Your Own Crepe

$3.00

10” Home-made gluten-free crepe. Veggie toppings .50¢, Meat, Artichoke or Avocado .75¢

Sandwiches

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$12.00

Toasted hoagie filled with Asian style pulled pork, pickled jicama and carrots, cilantro, jalapeños, and Asian barbeque sauce. Served with your choice of side.

BLAT

BLAT

$12.00

Bacon, romaine lettuce, avocado, and sliced tomato with spicy mayo on toasted wheat bread. Served with your choice of side.

Cubano

Cubano

$12.00

Hoagie pressed with ham, dijon mustard, carnitas, gruyère, and sliced pickles. Served with your choice of side.

French Dip

French Dip

$12.25

Roast beef with au jus on toasty baguette with melted gruyere and spicy giardiniera, and a side of horseradish cream sauce. Served with choice of side.

Kickin' Chicken Sammy

Kickin' Chicken Sammy

$12.00

Breaded and fried chicken breast tossed in our buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, mayo, pickles and pepper jack cheese on a brioche bun. Served with your choice of side.

Mushroom Pita

Mushroom Pita

$11.75

Sautéed mushrooms, spinach, artichoke hearts, and fresh mozzarella topped with basil pesto, and diced tomato in a toasted pita. (VEG) Served with choice of side.

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$11.75

Open faced slice of toasted marble rye with a 1/3 pound hamburger patty, sauteed onions and mushrooms, melted gruyere cheese and 1000 island dressing. Served with your choice of side.

Reuben

Reuben

$12.25

Grilled corned beef brisket, gruyère cheese, sauerkraut with 1000 island dressing on toasted rye. Served with your choice of side.

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$12.00

Seared shrimp in soft corn tortilla shells with pickled carrot, jicama, red cabbage, pineapple red pepper salsa and avocado salsa.

Turkey Melt

Turkey Melt

$12.00

Grilled turkey breast, avocado, bacon, caramelized onions, and melted cheddar cheese on toasted sourdough with your choice of side.

Salads

Black Bean Quinoa Salad

Black Bean Quinoa Salad

$11.25

Spring mix tossed in a cilantro cumin vinaigrette, topped with diced tomatoes, black beans, quinoa, feta cheese, and avocado. (GF)(VEG)

Chicken Cobb

Chicken Cobb

$13.00

Spring mix tossed in our old bay vinaigrette topped with tomato, red onion, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbs, a hard-boiled egg, baked chicken breast and avocado. (GF)

Chicken Goat Cheese Salad

Chicken Goat Cheese Salad

$12.25

Spring mix tossed in raspberry vinaigrette, topped with dried cranberries, candied walnuts, goat cheese crumbs, red onion and baked chicken breast.

Crab Cobb

Crab Cobb

$14.50

Spring mix tossed in our old bay vinaigrette topped with tomato, red onion, bacon bits, blue cheese crumbs, a hard-boiled egg, cold lump crab meat and avocado

Hummus and Pita Salad

Hummus and Pita Salad

$11.25

Spring mix tossed in honey mustard vinaigrette, topped with fried pita chips shmeared with hummus, red pepper basil relish, feta cheese and a pomegranate drizzle.

Lox Salad

Lox Salad

$12.25

Lox, diced tomato, red onion, capers, sliced hard-boiled egg, chives, and mixed greens tossed in an Old Bay vinaigrette. (GF)

MAMA Salad

MAMA Salad

$11.25

Mandarin oranges, almonds, manchego cheese, and sliced apple over spring mix tossed in a honey mustard vinaigrette topped with a pomegranate drizzle.

Coffee

Americano

Americano

$2.65+
Au Lait

Au Lait

$2.65+
Breve

Breve

$3.95+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.55+
Caramel Latte

Caramel Latte

$3.95+
Carmello

Carmello

$3.95+
Chai

Chai

$3.15+

Drink Special

$4.00
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Espresso

$2.50+

Flavored Steamer

$2.60+
Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$2.50+
Kids Hot Cocoa

Kids Hot Cocoa

$2.25
Latte

Latte

$3.55+
Loose Leaf

Loose Leaf

$3.00+
Loose Leaf Cambric

Loose Leaf Cambric

$3.40+
Mocha

Mocha

$3.95+
Press

Press

$6.25
Traditional Machiatto

Traditional Machiatto

$2.70+
Vanilla Latte

Vanilla Latte

$3.95+

Beverages

Small Fountain Drink

Small Fountain Drink

$2.25
Medium Fountain Drink

Medium Fountain Drink

$2.50
Large Fountain Drink

Large Fountain Drink

$2.75
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$3.75
Pellegrino

Pellegrino

$2.25
Kids Milk

Kids Milk

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.75
Nantucket Nectars

Nantucket Nectars

$3.25

Misc Sides

Butter/ Syrup

$0.75

Cup of Grits

$4.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$4.00
Loaded Grits

Loaded Grits

$6.00
Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$3.50
Side Dressing

Side Dressing

$0.75
Side French Fries

Side French Fries

$3.00

Side of Cheese

$0.75
Side of Chips

Side of Chips

$2.00
Side of Cottage Cheese

Side of Cottage Cheese

$2.75

Side of Gravy

$3.00
Side of Hollandaise

Side of Hollandaise

$1.50
Side of Tators

Side of Tators

$2.50
Cup of Soup

Cup of Soup

$3.00
Bowl of Soup

Bowl of Soup

$5.50

Side of Tortilla Chips

$1.75

Side of Compote

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.75

Cup of Black Beans

$2.00

Side of Meat

Side of Bacon

Side of Bacon

$3.50
Side of Chorizo

Side of Chorizo

$3.00

Side of Corned Beef

$5.00
Side of Ham

Side of Ham

$3.00
Side of Sausage

Side of Sausage

$2.50
Side of Turkey

Side of Turkey

$3.00

Side of Chicken

$3.50
9 Shrimp

9 Shrimp

$5.50

Side of Fried Chicken Patty (4oz)

$4.00

Side of Lox

$4.50

Side of Impossible Sausage

$3.00

Side of Carnitas

$5.00

Side Fruit/ Veg

Bowl of Fruit

Bowl of Fruit

$5.00
Cup of Fruit

Cup of Fruit

$3.00
Side Avocado

Side Avocado

$2.00
Side of Asparagus

Side of Asparagus

$2.50

Side of Bananas

$1.00

Side of Jalapeno

$1.00
Side Salad

Side Salad

$3.00
Side Sliced Tomatoes

Side Sliced Tomatoes

$1.00
Specialty Fruit Cup

Specialty Fruit Cup

$4.50

Egg Sides

Side of Eggs

Side of Eggs

$2.50

Side of One Egg

$1.25

Bread Sides

One Pancake

One Pancake

$1.50
Plain Croissant

Plain Croissant

$2.75
Side Biscuit

Side Biscuit

$3.00

Side of Biscuits & Gravy

$5.50
Side of Toast

Side of Toast

$1.00

Side of Tortillas

$1.00

Kids Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

Kids Chicken Tenders

$5.50
Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.50
Kids Egg and Bacon

Kids Egg and Bacon

$5.50
Kids French Toast

Kids French Toast

$5.50
Kids Pancakes

Kids Pancakes

$5.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Monday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Friday6:30 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

4668 S Yosemite St, Greenwood Village, CO 80111

Directions

