Breakfast & Brunch
French

The French Press Lafayette 214 East Vermilion Street

review star

No reviews yet

214 East Vermilion Street

Lafayette, LA 70506

Appetizers

Bacon Blue Fries

$7.50

Bacon Blue Potatoes

$6.50

Buffalo Shrimp

$9.00

Cajun Poutine

$9.50

Cheddar Ranch Fries

$7.50

Fried Catfish Bites

$7.50

Praline Bacon

$5.50

Alc Breesus

$3.50

Truffle Fries

$7.00

$5 Friday Catfish Bites

$5.00

Fried Oysters

$10.00

Breakfast

Acadian Sandwich

$11.50

French Toast

$13.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$12.50

Pancakes

$3.00+

Chicken and Waffles

$13.00

Cajun Benedict

$13.50

Sweet Baby Breesus

$12.50

Truffled Eggs

$12.00

Granola

$5.75+

Grits and Grillades

$12.50

Shrimp and Grits

$14.25

Omelette

$14.00

Eggs Benedict

$12.25

Steak & Eggs

$19.99

Crab Cake Benedict

$18.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.50

Lunch

Croque Monsieur

$11.00

Croque Madame

$12.50

Boudin Ball Poboy

$13.00

Couillon Burger

$12.50

Blackened Shrimp Wrap

$13.50

Fried Fish Poboy

$14.00

Shrimp Melt

$14.00

Buffalo Bill

$14.25

A la Carte & Sides

Breakfast Potatoes

$4.00

Fries

$5.00

Praline Bacon

$5.50

Egg

$1.50

Bacon

$3.50

Fruit

$5.00

Grits

$3.00

Toast

$2.00

Tomato

$2.50

Ham

$4.00

Rice

$1.25

Sauce

$0.50

ALC Breesus

$3.50

ALC Shrimp

$5.00

Waffle

$4.00

Potato Salad

$3.50

Chicken

$6.50

Boudin

$3.50

Lettuce

$0.75

Cheese

$1.50

Yogurt

$2.50

Ice Cream

$2.50

Avocado

$3.50

Biscuit

$2.00

Gumbo & Salads

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

$6.00+

French Press Wedge

$6.00+

Shrimp and Avocado Salad

$7.00+

Beverages

Coffee

$2.50

French Press

$4.50+

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Soda

$2.50

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Kids

Chicken Strips

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kid Burger

$7.00

Valentines Dinner

3 Course Dinner

$45.00

5 Course Dinner

$68.00

Foie Gras Supplement

$21.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

A unique twist on brunch with a great atmosphere to pair with it!

Location

214 East Vermilion Street, Lafayette, LA 70506

Directions

