The French Quarter - Richardson

100 S. Central Expressway

Richardson, TX 75080

Order Again

Starters

Deep Fried Shrimp & Grits

$14.00Out of stock

Canal Street Egg Rolls

$18.00

Deep Fried Asparagus with Crab Meat

$18.00

Mardi Gras Oysters (Qty.12)

$24.00

Double Fried Calamari

$14.00

Lump Crab Cakes

$29.00

Chicken, Sausage, & Shrimp Gumbo

$21.00

Lobster Bisque

$16.00

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

$24.00

Meats & Chops

Ribeye Steak

$49.00

Filet Mignon

$47.00

Ox Tails

$42.00

Stuffed Chicken

$36.00

Lamb Chops

$39.00

Seafood

Pontchatrain Snapper

$39.00

French Quarter Pasta

$39.00

Cajun Fish & Shrimp Pasta

$29.00

Blackened Chicken & Shrimp Alfredo

$26.00

Stuffed Salmon & Shrimp

$39.00

Bayou Steak & Lobster Tower

$125.00

Truffle Parmesan Crusted Crab Legs (1LB)

$99.00

Cajun Salmon & Shrimp

$42.00

Gulf Lobster Tails

$63.00

Fish & Shrimp Grits

$26.00

Chicken & Shrimp Pasta

$26.00

Sides

Collard Greens

$14.00

Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Candied Yams

$14.00

Dirty Risotto Rice

$14.00

Garlic Mashed Red Potatoes

$14.00

Brussel Sprouts

$14.00

Red Beans & Rice

$14.00

Dirty Rice

$14.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$28.00

Fried Potatoes & Onions

$14.00

French Toast

$14.00

Waffles

$14.00

2pcs Catfish

$14.00

Sweet Potatoes

$14.00

Woah Now Grits

$14.00

Lobster Tail

$27.00

Salads

Wedge Salad

$18.00

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Pasta Salad

$18.00

Dessert

Sweet Potato Pie

$12.00

Peach Cobbler

$12.00

Beignets

$12.00

Double Fudge Brownie

$12.00

King Cake

$16.00

Cheesecake

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00

Brunch Buffet

Brunch Buffet

$50.00

Special Brunch Pricing

$25.00

Sunday Special

Steak & Eggs

$53.00

Chef Special

Ox tail sandwich

$32.00

Soda

Coke

$5.00

Sprite

$5.00

Juice

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Coffee

Sweet Tea

$6.00

Water

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
100 S. Central Expressway, Richardson, TX 75080

