French Fries

$3.00+

Philly Cheese

$11.95

Philly cheese steak, Onion, Mushroom, Mozzarella cheese and our secret sauce

PHILLY CHEESE DOG

$11.95

Philly Cheese, sausage dog,onion,mushroom,mozzarela cheese and our secret sauce.

PHILLY CHEESE STEAK TUFF CUTS

$13.95

Philly cheese steak,onion,mushroom,jalapenos,american cheese, mozzarella cheese, mayonnaise ans our secret sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Grilled cheese (yellow american cheese) served on Texas Bread Add any meat to your grille cheese : Bacon,Steak or Ham for $2.50

ADD MEAT TO YOUR GRILLED CHEESE

$2.50+

Choose your meat : Bacon,Steak or Ham

Wings

$7.50+

Wings (Flex and pillow) add any sauce : BBC, BBC Spicy,Mild,Hot,Mango,Buffalo

Homemade

Jambalaya

$13.95

Jambalaya, Rice,Chicken,Smoked sausage and pepper. Option : No spicy,regular spicy, more spicy.

Frog Legs "Cuisses de Grenouille"

$14.95

4 gumbos Frogs legs "French style "with garlic and french fries

LOBSTER ROLL

$24.95

Lobster roll served on brioche bun with lemon,celery and green onion

NACHOS

$6.95

Nachos "Doritos" with melted cheese, Jalapenos and sour cream.

HACHIS PARMENTIER "Shepherd's pie"

$12.95

Shepherd's pie with ground beef,creamy corn, carrots and mashed potatoes

PULLED PORK

$7.95

Pulled pork BBQ served on brioche bun.

CREPES "slim french pancake"

$3.00+

Crêpes "French style" choose your flavor : Chocolate,caramel,syrup,sugar

Hambugers

HOT DOG

$4.50

Hot dog served on brioche bun 6"

VEGGIEBURGER

$9.50

Veggie Burger, lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles, served on brioche bun with ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise.

HANGOVER BURGER

$9.50

Hamburger, Egg,Bacon and cheese, served on brioche bun with ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise.

BACON CHEESEBURGER

$7.95

Bacon cheeseburger, lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles, served on brioche bun with ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise.

CHEESEBURGER

$6.95

Cheeseburger, lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles, served on brioche bun with ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise.

HAMBURGER

$5.95

Hamburger, lettuce,tomato,onion,pickles, served on brioche bun with ketchup, mustard and mayonnaise.

Drinks

Coca-Cola

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Water

$2.00

Cold coffee "Starbucks"

$3.50

Choose your flavor : Vanilla,Caramel and coffee.

Orange juice (Tropicana)

$3.50