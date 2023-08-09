The French Touch
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
American classic food truck with a French touch.
Location
766 Larrimore Road, Pahokee, FL 33476
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Gonzalez Food Service LLC - 650 NW 16th St, Belle Glade FL 33430
No Reviews
650 Northwest 16th Street Belle Glade, FL 33430
View restaurant